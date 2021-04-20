ANOKA — If there is one good thing about the Grand Rapids High School baseball team’s 10-0 loss to Anoka last Saturday, it is the fact that the Thunderhawks have a lot of room for improvement.
While Grand Rapids did take a thrashing at the hands of a good Anoka team, the Thunderhawks were missing five starting players which hindered the performance of the team. Still, Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen refused to make excuses for his team saying it needs to improve in a lot of areas throughout the remainder of the season.
“That kind of hurt us,” said Kinnunen about the absence of the players. He added that the players who did see action were able to get valuable experience against good competition.
Ren Morque started and pitched the first two innings for Grand Rapids and took the loss on the mound. He allowed six runs – four of which were earned – while allowing six hits. He struck out three while issuing two free passes.
Garett Drotts pitched one inning and yielded two earned runs on no hits. However, he walked two and hit a batter.
Andy Linder pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for the Thunderhawks. He gave up two runs on two hits while fanning two.
Grand Rapids was limited to two hits in the game by Anoka’s Deutschman, which was a double by Kodi Miller and a single by Morque. Deutschman pitched all five innings allowing the two hits. He walked four, hit one batter and struck out two.
Anoka scored a pair of runs in the first inning and was held off the board in the second inning. However, Reeder ripped a three-run home run in the third inning as Anoka scored four runs to take a big 6-0 advantage.
The Tornadoes added three more runs in the fourth inning and won by the 10-run rule with a run with two outs in the fifth inning.
While Reeder had the three-run homer for Anoka, Gonse had a double and scored four runs while Torgerson had a double and scored three times.
The home opener for Grand Rapids is Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids against the North Branch Vikings. The Thunderhawks play Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on the road against Eagan High School.
GR 000 00 — 0 2 2
A 204 31 — 10 9 2
Grand Rapids: Ren Morque (L), Garett Drotts (3rd). and Andy Linder (4th); Anoka: Deutschman (W); 2B-Kodi Miller, Gonse, Colbert, Stoehr, Torgerson; HR-Reeder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.