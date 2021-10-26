GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School cross country team is preparing for the Section 7AA Cross Country Meet which will be conducted Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Cloquet Country Club in Cloquet.
The girls race will start at 11 a.m. with the boys race to follow at 11:45 a.m.
New this year is the fact that the Minnesota State High School League added a third class in cross country, going from two to three classes. The Thunderhawks remained in Section 7AA and they have been competing against teams in its section often this season. Teams in Section 7AA include Grand Rapids, Cloquet, Cook County-Two Harbors, Duluth Denfeld, Hermantown, Hibbing, North Branch, Pine City, Proctor, Rock Ridge, and Mora.
The Proctor girls team won the recent Lake Superior Conference Meet while Cloquet won the boys’ side of the meet and should be regarded as the favorites entering the section meet.
Advancement from the section meet to the state meet comes as such:
1. The first and second place teams from each section shall advance from each section.
2. Individual: The first six individual finishers from each section meet who are not members of the first and second place teams.
Running for the Grand Rapids girls at the section meet will be junior captain Gabby Daydodge, sophomore Whitney Sylvester, sophomore Ella Karkela, sophomore Emily Walters, sophomore Claire Louis, eighth grader Brooklyn Noble, sophomore Ella Downing, sophomore Ellen Sween, and sophomore Madeline Larson.
Running for the Thunderhawk boys team at the section meet will be senior captain and 2020 state meet competitor Austin Hanson, sophomore Nikolas Casper, sophomore Mason Sovada, junior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, junior Caleb Rychart, eighth grader Kale Fairchild, freshman Zane Poenix, sophomore Sam Barton, and freshman Larson Curnow.
Said Hanson, “I would say the team is looking to run our fastest times of the year. We are hoping to stick with the top teams and place well.“
