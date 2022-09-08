MORA — Senior Owen Glenn scored four touchdowns, accounting for more than 200 yards from scrimmage, to lead the Grand Rapids High School football team to a 26-20 season-opening victory over Mora on Friday night at Mora.

Mora was unable to corral the dangerous Glenn in the game as he burned the Mustangs for touchdowns numerous times in the contest

