HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team defeated Hibbing in dual meet action at Hibbing 47-33 on Jan. 11.
Ben Masheimer of Hibbing won the 106-pound match by forfeit, but Joey Seely got the Thunderhawks rolling at 113 pounds when he pinned Nehimia Figueroa in 3:28. Holden Brink of Grand Rapids won the 120-pound match by forfeit.
Christian Jesse pinned the Thunderhawks’ Asher Brenden in 1:10 of the 126-pound match, but Grand Rapids won the next five matches. Alex Lehman pinned Kaden Sweeney in 3:00 in the 132-pound match and Justin Jobe won by forfeit at 138. At 145, the Thunderhawks’ Connor Keith pinned Aaron Rolf in 4:19, and Tanner Morlan won by technical fall at 152. At 160 pounds, Oliver Spahn of the Thunderhawks pinned Kenny Miraflores in 3:27.
Bryson Larrabee of Hibbing won the 170-pound match by fall over Weston Danielson in 4:45, but Jaxon Thompson of Grand Rapids beat Preston Thompson in the 182-pound match by fall in 3:37.
Cooper Hendrickson of Hibbing won by forfeit at 195 pounds, and Thomas Hagen of the Bluejackets stopped Joe Berg by fall in 2:26 at 220 pounds, In the 285-pound match, Ian Larrabee of Hibbing downed Clayton Danielson by a 6-1 decision.
Grand Rapids 47 Hibbing 33
106: Ben Masheimer (HIBB) over (GRRA) (For.)
113: Joey Seely (GRRA) over Nehimia Figueroa (HIBB) (Fall 3:28)
120: Holden Brink (GRRA) over (HIBB) (For.)
126: Christian Jelle (HIBB) over Asher Brenden (GRRA) (Fall 1:10)
132: Alex Lehman (GRRA) over Kaden Sweeney (HIBB) (Fall 3:00)
138: Justin Jobe (GRRA) over (HIBB) (For.)
145: Connor Keith (GRRA) over Aaron Rolf (HIBB) (Fall 4:19)
