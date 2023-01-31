ST. PAUL — The Grand
Rapids High School wrestling
team finished second in the
Governor’s Duals which were
conducted Jan. 28, at St. Paul
Johnson High School.
The Thunderhawks went 4-1
on the day while Cannon Falls
was 5-0 to place first in the
event. They were followed by
Pine City/Hinckley-FInlayson,
3-2, St. Croix Lutheran, 2-3,
East Ridge, 1-4, and St. Paul
Johnson, 0-5.
Following are results of the
dual meets for the Thunderhawks:
Round 1
Grand Rapids 63
St. Paul Johnson 12
The Thunderhawks defeated
St. Paul Johnson 63-12.
Winning matches for Grand
Rapids were Joey Seely at
113 pounds, Asher Brenden,
120, Alex Lehman, 125,
Broc Wakefield, 132, Justin
Jobe, 138, Simon Sisco, 145,
Connor Higgins, 152, Trevor
Snetsinger, 160, Weston Danielson,
170, Joe Berg, 220,
and Clayton Danielson, 285.
Grand Rapids 63, St. Paul Johnson 12
106: Michael Her (SPJ) over (GRRA) (For.)
113: Joey Seely (GRRA) over Lucky Yang (SPJ)
(Fall 2:17)
120: Asher Brenden (GRRA) over Sakadha Poe
(SPJ) (Fall 0:25)
126: Alex Lehman (GRRA) over (SPJ) (For.)
132: Broc Wakefield (GRRA) over (SPJ) (For.)
138: Justin Jobe (GRRA) over Jayden Yang
(SPJ) (Fall 2:17)
145: Simon Sisco (GRRA) over (SPJ) (For.)
152: Connor Higgins (GRRA) over (SPJ) (For.)
160: Trevor Snetsinger (GRRA) over Eh K Yaw
(SPJ) (Dec 6-0)
170: Weston Danielson (GRRA) over Lee Vang
(SPJ) (Fall 2:34)
182: Gabriel Cole (SPJ) over (GRRA) (For.)
195: Double Forfeit
220: Joe Berg (GRRA) over Zavier Dupree (SPJ)
(Fall 1:36)
285: Clayton Danielson (GRRA) over (SPJ)
(For.)
Round 2
Grand Rapids 39
PCHF 32
In Round 2, Grand Rapids
tipped PCHF 39-32.
Results of that dual were
not available.
Round 3
Grand Rapids 77
East Ridge 3
In Round 3, the Thunderhawks
pounded East Ridge by
a 77-3 score.
Results of the dual were not
available.
Round 4
Grand Rapids 66
St. Croix Lutheran 18
In Round 4, Grand Rapids
remained undefeated in the
event with a 66-18 victory over
St. Croix Lutheran.
Results of the dual were not
available.
Round 5
Cannon Falls 52
Grand Rapids 21
In the dual to decide the
winner of the event, Cannon
Falls came away with a 52-21
victory over Grand Rapids.
Getting wins for the Thunderhawks
were Joey Seely at
113 pounds, Asher Brenden at
120, Justin Jobe at 132, and
Clayton Danielson at 285.
Cannon Falls 52 Grand Rapids 21
106: Adam Parish (CAFA) over (GRRA) (For.)
113: Joey Seely (GRRA) over Caiden Walrod
(CAFA) (Fall 0:23)
120: Asher Brenden (GRRA) over Ethan Albers
(CAFA) (Dec 2-0)
126: Calvin Singewald (CAFA) over Alex
Lehman (GRRA) (Fall 5:33)
132: Justin Jobe (GRRA) over Griffin Peterson
(CAFA) (Fall 1:40)
138: Jonathon Opelt (CAFA) over Simon Sisco
(GRRA) (Dec 4-3)
145: Lucas Freeberg (CAFA) over Connor Higgins
(GRRA) (MD 15-2)
152: Jaeden Baird (CAFA) over Trevor Snetsinger
(GRRA) (Dec 11-7)
160: Kyle Erlanson (CAFA) over (GRRA) (For.)
170: Colten Black (CAFA) over (GRRA) (For.)
182: Tristan Zingler (CAFA) over Weston
Danielson (GRRA) (Fall 5:35)
195: Nick Barrett (CAFA) over (GRRA) (For.)
220: Teigan Baird (CAFA) over Joe Berg
(GRRA) (Fall 1:27)
285: Clayton Danielson (GRRA) over (CAFA)
