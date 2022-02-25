GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 61
Bemidji 56
BEMIDJI — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team downed Bemidji 61-56 in a battle that took place in Bemidji on Feb. 15.
Bemidji led 34-30 at the half but the Thunderhawks outscored the Lumberjacks 31-22 in the second half to rally for the win.
Taryn Hamling and Jessika Lofstrom combined to score 46 points for Grand Rapids. Hamling connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Lofstrom had 22 points and eight rebounds while Braya LaPlant had nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Kate Jamtgaard pulled down five rebounds and Kyra Giffen had five assists and five steals.
With the win – Grand Rapids’ 12th in a row– the Thunderhawks are 22-2 for the season. They were on the road for a game versus Duluth Denfeld on Feb. 25, and they conclude the regular season with a 7:15 p.m. contest on the road Saturday, Feb. 26, against Esko.
With the loss, Bemidji falls to 11-14 on the season.
GR 30 31 — 61
B 34 22 — 56
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 3, Kyra Giffen 2, Hannah Hostetter 1, Jessika Lofstrom 22, Taryn Hamling 24, Braya LaPlant 9.
Total Fouls: GR 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: GR 15-of-21; 3-pointers: GR, Hamling 4.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 61
N-K 45
NASHWAUK — The Greenway High School girls basketball team concluded its regular season with a 61-45 victory over Nashwauk-Keewatin in action Feb.24, in Nashwauk.
Greenway led 28-17 at the half and then outscored the Spartans by five in the second half to get the win.
Klara Finke exploded for 21 points to lead Greenway in scoring. Jadin Saville had 12, Rianna Nugent, AnDeja Schad and Talia Saville all scored six, and Layla Miskovich added five.
Claire Clusiau provided the brunt of the Nashwauk-Keewatin offense as she scored 28 points. Katie Kinkel nailed three 3-pointers and scored nine while Jaz Svaleson added six.
With the win, Greenway is 8-16 for the season. Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 1-22 on the season.
GWY 28 33 — 61
N-K 17 28 — 45
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 6, Klara Finke 21, AnDeja Schad 6, Frankie Cuellar 2, Layla Miskovich 5, Talia Saville 6, Lydia Johannsen 2, Hannah Fawcett 1, Jadin Saville 12.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Jaz Svaleson 6, Katie Kinkel 9, Claire Clusiau 28, Kaitlin Olson 2.
Total Fouls: G 18; NK 14; Fouled Out: Nugent; Free Throws: G 4-for-11; NK 11-of-14; 3-pointers: G, Miskovich, J. Saville 2; NK, Kinkel 3, Clusiau.
Girls Basketball
HCN 51
NE Range 42
NORTHEAST RANGE — The Hill City-Northland girls basketball team downed Northeast Range on the road on Feb. 23, by the score of 51-42.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, HCN is now 10-10 on the season. It concluded its regular season Feb. 24, against Littlefork-Big Falls.
Northeast Range is 4-14 on the season.
Morrison,
Wakonabo achieve milestones
DEER RIVER — Two Deer River High School boys basketball players have achieved milestones during their outstanding careers.
Senior Ty Morrison has capped a fine career for the Warriors as he became Deer River’s all-time leading scorer which he achieved recently in a game versus Ely. He broke the old record of 1,710 points which was held by Damon Benham, who graduated in 2012.
Another huge milestone came when senior Mikhail Wakonabo scored his 1,000th point of his career in the Warriors’ last game versus Blackduck.
Boys Basketball
Marshall 85
N-K 59
DULUTH — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team lost to Duluth Marshall 85-59 in play on Feb. 24, in Duluth.
Results were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin is 11-12 on the season. It will be home for a game against Fond du Lac Ojibwe on Tuesday, March 1, and will remain home for games versus South Ridge on Wednesday, March 2, and Cromwell-Wright to conclude the regular season on Friday, March 4. All games will begin at 7:15 p.m.
With the win, Duluth Marshall is 12-9 on the season.
Section 7AA
Wrestling
CLOQUET — The individual portion of the Section 7AA Wrestling Tournament will be conducted on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26.
The action is slated for Cloquet Middle School. State individual qualifies will be decided in the tournament.
NJCAA Region XIII Tournament
ANOKA — Anoka-Ramsey Community College is this year’s host of the 2022 NJCAA Men’s and Women’s Region XIII Basketball Tournaments which will be taking place on Feb. 25 - 27.
On the men’s side, the top four teams from the MCAC Southern Division and the top four teams from the MCAC Northern Division comprise the eight-team field.
On the women’s side the region is split into two tournaments, Region XIIIA and Region XIIIB. Both four-team women’s tournaments will be held at Anoka-Ramsey for the first time. The top five teams from the MCAC Southern Division, and the top three teams from the MCAC Northern Division will be the participants.
Men’s Quarterfinals on Friday, February 25
1:00pm - Riverland vs. Itasca
3:00pm - Northland vs. St. Cloud Tech
5:00pm - Rainy River vs. Anoka-Ramsey
7:00pm - Rochester vs. Mesabi Range
Semifinal games on Saturday, February 26 at 2:00pm and 4:00pm, and the Championship game on Sunday, February 27 at 2:30pm
Women’s Semifinals on Saturday, February 26
Region XIIIA
10:00am - Rochester vs. Western Tech
12:00pm - Rainy River vs. Riverland
Region XIIIB
6:00pm - Northland vs. Anoka-Ramsey
8:00pm - Minnesota West vs. Mesabi Range
Championship games on Sunday, February 27 at 12:00pm (Region XIIIA) and 5:00pm (Region XIIIB).
All games will be streamed live online for a $10 daily fee. Payment includes access to all games being played that day. https://arccgoldenrams.com/multimedia/Blueframe_Live_Stream
Daily In-Person Admission
$10 - Adults
$7 - College Students (w/valid ID)
$7 - Students (age 6-17)
$7 - Seniors (age 62+)
FREE - Children age 5 and under
$1 - Programs
COVID-19 Protocols
Anoka-Ramsey Community College requires the use of face masks at all times by spectators at athletic events regardless of vaccination status. Please comply with campus protocols at all times, and self-screen for symptoms prior to arrival. Those experiencing symptoms cannot attend in-person. Concessions will be available but limited to water, soft drinks, sports drinks, and candy. Spectators can enter and exit Door 8 on the east side of campus.
IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
Feb. 20
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 76.04
2. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 73.91
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 70.34
4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 68.09
5. Will Bittmann, E-G, 62.96
6. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 62.07
7. Mason Olson, Deer River, 59.38
9. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 56.90
10. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 56.48
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Carter Mavec. E-G, 39.64
2. Kolin Waterhouse, Greenway, 39.47
3. Ethan Hanover, Virginia, 38.10
4. Zane Lokken, Virginia, 36.42
5. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 34.25
7. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 33.33
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Westin Smith, Greenway, 77.14
2. Brayden Leffel, Mesabi East, 73.33
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 72.97
4. Carter Mavec, E-G, 72.22
5. Gavin Dahl, Virginia, 70.97
9. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 64.80
Points per Game
1. Jett Tomczak, Intl. Falls, 22.52
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 22.27
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 21.71
4. Will Bittmann, E-G, 20.68
5. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 19.50
6. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 17.40
8. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 15.80
9. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 14.15
10. Westin Smith, Greenway, 13.45
Rebounds
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 17.19
2. Will Bittmann, E-G, 15.23
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 11.10
4. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 10.20
5. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 9.89
8. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 7.94
Assists
1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 8.10
2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 7.50
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.27
4. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.09
5. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 3.88
7. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.24
10. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 2.60
Steals
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 5.27
2. Noah Sundquist, 4.27
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 4.00
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 2.73
5. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.55
6. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 2.45
8. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 2.11
10. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 1.85
Blocks
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 2.50
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 2.27
3. Will Bittmann, E-G, 1.32
4. Owen Wherley, Intl. Falls, 1.19
5. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 1.10
7. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 1.00
9. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 0.83
