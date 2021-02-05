GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and news of sporting events involving area teams:
Girls Basketball
GR 59
Hermantown 56
HERMANTOWN — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team downed section rival Hermantown 59-56 in exciting action Thursday in Hermantown.
Grand Rapids led 37-30 at the half but Hermantown had a four-point scoring advantage in the second half to keep the game close.
Taryn Hamling drained four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to pace the Thunderhawks in scoring. Jessika Lofstrom scored 17 points while Kate Jamtgaard tallied 15 and Jenny Bowman added five.
Elly Schmitz connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 27 points for Hermantown. Avery Farrell scored 14, Ashley Hill, six, and Liv Birkeland added five.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 5-1 for the season. They play next on Saturday, Feb. 6, for a 1 p.m. game against Cloquet, and they remain at home on Monday, Feb. 8, for a 7 p.m. contest against Esko.
With the loss, Hermantown is now 5-2.
GR 37 22 — 59
Herm 30 26 — 56
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 15, Kyra Giffen 4, Jessika Lofstrom 17, Taryn Hamling 18, Jenny Bowman 5.
Hermantown: Elly Schmitz 27, Avery Farrell 14, Liv Birkeland 5, Ashley Hill 6, Lauren Biondi 2, Megan Menzel 2.
3-pointers: GR, Jamtgaard, Giffen, Hamling 4; H, Schmitz 3, Farrell 2, Birkeland.
Boys Basketball
Hill City 63
Greenway 54
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team defeated Greenway 63-54 in Northern Lakes Conference action Tuesday in Hill City.
Taylor Wagner was on fire from the outside for Hill City as he nailed six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points. Tucker Holm scored 17 points, Thor Dunham, 12, and Payment Gould added six.
Grant Hansen hit five 3-pointers and scored 28 points to pace Greenway. Westin Smith had four 3-pointers and 12 points while Holden Hron added nine.
With the loss, Greenway is 0-6 for the season. It is next in action Friday, Feb. 5, for a 7:15 p.m. game at Proctor. It was the first win of the season for the Hornets who are now 1-4. They are next in action Saturday, Feb. 6, for a 3 p.m. game at Cook County.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 73,
Ely 59
ELY — The Timberwolves had no answer for Deer River’s Ty Morrison as an aggressive Deer River team downed Ely, 73-59.
Morrison led all scorers in the contest with 24 points and recorded his 1,000th career point in the win. Sam Rahier added 14 for Deer River and Tait Kongsjord finished with 13.
Joey Bianco led for Ely with 20 points. Will Davies added 18 and Brock LaTourell chipped in with 11.
Down by as much as 25 points, the Timberwolves managed to cut the lead down to 12 points in the second half, but that’s as close as they’d get Tuesday night, according to head coach Tom McDonald.
“They’re really solid all the way through their lineup. They’re big and athletic and they made a big run on us in the first half that we never really recovered from.”
Deer River is now 5-2 for the season.
DR 36 37 — 73
Ely 22 37 — 59
Deer River: Sam Rahier 14, Blake Fox 7, Ethan Williams 2, Mikhail Wakonabo 4, Fred Jackson 3, Dave McClellen 6, Tait Kongsjord 13, Ty Morrison 24; Three pointers: Rahier 2, McClellen 2, Fox 1, Jackson 1, Morrison 1; Free throws: 8-10; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 20, Brock LaTourell 11, Emmett Faltesek 5, Will Davies 18, Harry Simons 5; Three pointers: Davies 4, LaTourell 2, Faltesek 1, Simons 1; Free throws: 7-9; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Hibbing 53
Greenway 23
HIBBING — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost to Hibbing Tuesday by a 53-23 score.
Hibbing led 25-13 at the half and outscored the Raiders by 18 points in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Haley Hawkinson scored 22 points to top Hibbing in scoring. Reese Aune hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points while Makenzie Clough added seven.
Jadin Saville led the Raiders with nine points.
GHS 13 10 — 23
HHS 25 28 — 53
Greenway: Jadin Saville 9, Kennedy Hanson 4, Nicholle Ramirez 4, Baylie Jo Norris 3, Talia Saville 2, Frankie Cuellar 1.
Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 22, Reese Aune 13, Makenzie Clough 7, Talia Carlson 4, Fanci Williams 2, Nora Petrich 2, Rylie Forbord 2, Jacie Clusiau 1.
Total Fouls: Greenway 13; Hibbing 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 3-10; Hibbing 8-11; 3-pointers: Jadin Saville, Norris, Hawkinson, Aune 3, Clough.
Boys Basketball
Nashwauk-Keewatin 52
Barnum 36
NASHWAUK — Gaige Waldvogel and Jeff Lorenz each had 13 points as the Spartans beat the Bombers at home Tuesday.
Brent Keranen added 10 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“It was a good win against a quality team,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “They were coming off a loss to Esko, but they played them tough. I was happy with our defense holding them to 16 points in the first half.
“They were working their tails off. We did a nice job rebounding and ball and limiting their second-chance opportunities. We cleaned up on the boards. It was a gritty win.”
Jacob Hultgren led Barnum with 10 points.
BHS 16 20 — 36
NK 30 22 — 52
Barnum: Reed Kornavich 2, Joe Peterson 6, Jacob Hultgren 10, William Richardson 4, Garrett Coughlin 6, Hayden Charboneau 6, Matthew Berry 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 13, Daniel Clusiau 6, Jeff Lorenz 13, Keegan Warmuth 6, Jack Lorenz 4, Brent Keranen 10.
Total Fouls: Barnum 10; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Barnum 2-3; Nashwauk-Keewatin 9-13; 3-pointers: Charboneau 2, Waldvogel 2, Clusiau 2, Jeff Lorenz 3.
Girls Hockey
BLF 2
GRG 1
BRAINERD — Brainerd-Little Falls (BLF) tipped the Greenway/Grand Rapids girls hockey team 2-1 in overtime in play Tuesday in Brainerd.
The Lightning were outshot 43 to 11 in the game but GRG goaltender Makenzie Cole was tough to beat in the nets as she stopped 41 of the 43 shots launched at her.
Emily Johnson was forced to stop just 10 shots for BLF.
BLF took a 1-0 advantage in the first period on a goal by Avery LeMieur.
There was no scoring in the middle period as BLF took its one-goal advantage into the final period. The Lightning managed to tie the game with a little more than 10 minutes remaining when Claire Vekich scored unassisted.
Then, just 52 seconds into overtime, Molly Hagelie scored to secure BLF the win.
With the loss, GRG is now 5-2 for the season. It was in action Friday at Roseau and will be on the road at Proctor for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Thursday, Feb. 11.
BLF is now 3-1 for the season.
GRG 0 0 1 0 — 1
BLF 1 0 0 1— 2
First Period — 1. BLF, Avery LeMieur (Peyton LeMieur, Molly Hagelie), 12:16.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 2. GRG, Claire Vekich, 6:58.
Overtime: Hagelie (Peyton LeMieur, Riah Stroot), 0:52
Goalie Saves — GRG, Makenzie Cole 17-11-12-1-41; BLF, Emily Johnson 1-8-1-0-10.
Penalties — GRG, 4 for 8 minutes; BLF 2 for 4 minutes.
Boys Swimming
Duluth 120
GR 66
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team lost to a good Duluth squad by a 120-66 score Thursday in action in Grand Rapids.
Taking first place for the Thunderhawks were Austin Morrissey in the 200-yard individual medley (2:09.79); Ben Bartholomew in the 50-yard freestyle (23.59 seconds) and the 100-yard freestyle (51.41 seconds); and Aydin Aultman in diving (345.70 points).
Duluth 120, GR 66
200 medley relay — 1. Duluth, 1:45.95; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Lapecek, Will Silvis, Austin Morrissey, Michael Fitch), 1:46.22; 3. Duluth, 1:52,79
200 freestyle — 1. Grant Wodny, D, 1:46.50; 2. Dylan Manchester, D, 2:00.51; 3. Grant Ewen, GR, 2:04.69.
200 individual medley — 1. Austin Morrissey, GR, 2:09.79; 2. Aiden Yung, D, 2:12.67; 3. Michael Fitch, GR, 2:18.97.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Ben Bartholomew, GR, 23.59; 2. Beau Giddings, D, 24.31; 3. Reid Jarvela, D, 25.05.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 345.70; 2. Cale Bortnem, D, 280.50; 3, Landon West, D, 273.15.
100 butterfly — 1. Joe Rudd, D, 54.45; 2. Austin Morrissey, GR, 57.74; 3. Samuel Saftner, D, 1:00.78.
100 freestyle — 1. Ben Bartholomew, GR, 51.41; 2. Ezra Schomberg, D, 53.46; 3. Aiden Yung, D, 53.99.
500 freestyle — 1. Grant Wodny, D, 4:48.10; 2. Jeremiah Erickson, D, 5:30.62; 3. Pete Saftner, D, 6:00.29.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Duluth, 1:36.03; 2. Grand Rapids (Michael Fitch, Grant Ewen, Will Silvis, Ben Bartholomew), 1:38.18; 3. Duluth, 1:42.47.
100 backstroke — 1. Beau Giddings, D, 59.54; 2. Leif Ziring, D, 1:00.25; 3. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:03.73.
100 breaststroke — 1. Joe Rudd, D, 1:00.31; 2. Erik Oase, D, 1:09.31; 3. Michael Fitch, GR, 1:11.42.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Duluth, 3:33.31; 2. Duluth, 3:39.61; 3. Grand Rapids (Ben Bartholomew, Grant Ewen, Will Silvis, Austin Morrissey), 3:40.39.
Girls Basketball
Virginia 55,
Deer River 23
DEER RIVER — Virginia’s defense proved to be the key Thursday night as the Blue Devils came away with a dominant 55-23 victory over the Warriors.
Head coach Spencer Aune said his team’s defensive pressure created problems for Deer River as the home team was limited to 10 first-half points.
“I thought our defense played a pretty good game for the whole game.’’
Virginia was led by Rian Aune with 13 points and Anna Fink and Lexiss Trygg with 10 points each.
Virginia 26 29 — 55
Deer R. 10 13 — 23
VHS: Anna Fink 10, Rian Aune 13, Emma Lamppa 2, Lexiss Trygg 10, Kelsey Squires 9, Sophie Christofferson 2, Erin Haerer 5, Janie Potts 2, Chance Colbert 2. 3-pointers: Fink 2, Aune 3, Squires 3. Free throws: 11-17. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Trygg.
DR: Josie Drotts 3, Abbie Sheeder 2, S. Michaud 3, Katie Storlie 3, Jessica Reigel 4, Grace Bergland 7, Kristen Schaaf 1. 3-pointers: Drotts 1, Michaud 1, Storlie 1, Bergland 1. Free throws: 3-10. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 4
IF 3 OT
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Aidan Rajala scored 3:04 into overtime to propel the Greenway High School boys hockey team to a 4-3 victory over International Falls Thursday in the Falls.
International Falls jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on goals from Owen Sether and Ben Glowack. However, Carter Cline was able to score an unassisted goal for the Raiders late in the initial period.
Greenway scored the only two goals of the middle period to take a 3-2 advantage into the final period. Scoring the goals for the Raiders were Darric Davidson and Ezra Carlson.
Brady Wicklund scored the lone goal of the third period for the Broncos at 4:07 and the game went into overtime where Rajala got the winning goal.
Nathan Jurgansen had 24 stops in the nets for Greenway while Mitchell Nemec of International Falls finished with 40 saves.
With the win, Greenway is now 3-2-2 for the season. It is next in action Thursday, Feb. 11, at home against Virginia-Mt. Iron-Buhl.
International Falls is now 4-2 for the season.
GWY 1 2 0 1 — 4
IF 2 0 1 0 — 3
First Period — 1. IF, Owen Sether (Joe Talmage), 7:48 (pp); 2. IF, Ben Glowack (Parker Sivonen), 10:56; 3. G, Carter Cline, 14:28.
Second Period — 4. G, Darric Davidson (Ezra Carlson, Cline), 1:28; 5. G, Carlson (Ty Donahue, Aidan Rajala), 16:31 (pp).
Third Period — 6. IF, Brady Wicklund (Tucker Hell, Cooper Lavigne), 4:07 (pp).
Overtime: 7. G, Rajala (Carlson, Taevon Wells), 3:04
Goalie Saves — G, Nathan Jurgansen 11-4-9-0-24; IF, Mitchell Nemec 14-8-13-5-40.
Penalties — G, 5 for 10 minutes; IF, 4 for 8 minutes.
Nordic ski
CEC Nordic Tri
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School Nordic ski teams competed in the CEC Nordic Tri in Cloquet on Thursday.
In the boys varsity relays 4 x 3.5-kilometer Classic race, Duluth East was first with a time of 42 minutes and 50 seconds. CEC was second in 43:27 and Grand Rapids was third in 43:36. The Thunderhawk relay was comprised of Timm, Gangi, Cervenka and Stertz.
In the girls varsity relays, Duluth East was first in 50:04 with Grand Rapids second in 52:01. Members of the Thunderhawk relay were Jackson, Karkela, Gangi and Viren.
In the junior varsity 5.5-kilometer Classic race, Erin Coleman of Duluth East was first in 24:39 with Siri Pilate of Duluth East second in 24:54. Clara Wodny of Duluth East was third in 25:19.
Emily Timm was the top Rapids skier as she was sixth in 26:25. She was followed by teammates Emily Walters, seventh in 26:48, Rowan Krueger-Barth, 11th in 29:55, Gabrielle Daydodge, 13th in 30:23, Leah Arola, 18th in 33:35, and Keira Bissonette, 20th in 36:58.
In the junior varsity 5.5-kilometer Classic race, Jack Cannella of Grand Rapids had the top time of 21:32.
In the junior high girls race which covered 2.5 kilometers, Tuuli Rova of Duluth East was first in 9:37. Kate Schiller of Duluth East was second in 10:04 while Lainie Jackson of MINSA was third in 10:26.
Other local skiers were Molly Magnuson, eighth in 12:09, Allison Fox, 10th in 12:29, Keira Trest, 18th in 14:01,
MINSA skier Isaac Danielson won the junior high 2.5-kilometer classic race in a time of 8:43. William Bauer of CEC was second in 8:43 while Ben Pilate of Duluth East was third in 9:26.
Kale Fairchild of Grand Rapids was fourth in 9:51 followed by teammates Larson Curnow, 10th in 11:17, and Brier Love, 17th in 15:21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.