GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls track and field team placed second to Cloquet in a triangular at Webb LaBeau Track and Field Complex in Grand Rapids on May 25.
Cloquet scored 156 points to outdistance Grand Rapids, which finished with 131. Hermantown was third with 76.
Placing first for Grand Rapids were eighth grader Kaitlyn Olson in the 100-meter dash (13.47 seconds); the 4 x 100-meter relay consisting of sophomore Ainsley Olson, Kaitlyn Olson, junior Morgan Troumbly and junior Faith Zidarich (52.76 seconds); the 4 x 200-meter relay comprised of sophomore Josie Hanttula, sophomore Kate Jamtgaard, Troumbly and Zidarich (1:52.62); Hanttula in the pole vault (10-feet, 6-inches); and senior Merica Beighley in the shot put (34-feet, 6-inches).
Taking second for the Thunderhawks were junior Faith Zidarich in the 200-meter dash (28.54 seconds); freshman Whitney Sylvester in the 1,600-meter run (5:44.64); the 4 x 400-meter relay made up of sophomore Natalie Bushman, eighth grader Kayla Jenkins, junior Alvine Njounang and eighth grader Kaitlyn Olson (4:22.45); the 4 x 800-meter relay comprised of sophomore Sanny Gangi, freshman Ella Karkela, Sylvester and freshman Emily Walters (10:49.99); sophomore Ainsley Olson in the long jump (15-feet); and junior Justine Carsrud in the discus (90-feet, 2-inches).
LSC Triangular
Team Scores: 1. Cloquet 156; 2. Grand Rapids 131; 3. Hermantown 76.
100 dash: 1. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 13.47; 2. Allison Anderson, H, 13.51; 3. Ainsley Olson, GR, 13.70; 4. Alvine Njounang, GR, 13.82; 9. Natalie Bushman, GR, 14.30; 10. Lilly Watkins, GR, 14.35; 11. Nicole Belanger, GR, 14.79; 13. Riley Toivonen, GR, 15.71; 14. Josie Rohloff, GR, 15.78; 15. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 15.90.
200 dash: 1. Alexa Snusrud, C, 28.48; 2. Faith Zidarich, GR, 28.54; 3. Ainsley Olson, GR, 28.55; 7. Morgan Troumbly, GR, 29.42; 8. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 29.54; 11. Jada Morgan, GR, 30.30; 14. Nicole Belanger, GR, 31.19; 17. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 33.18.
400 dash: 1. Liv Birkeland, H, 1:01.01; 2. Alexa Snesrud, C, 1:04.88; 3. Alexa Shepherd, C, 1:05.21; 4. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 1:06.88; 6. Sanny Gangi, GR, 1:08.94; 7. Emily Timm, GR, 1:13.86; 8. Whitney Sylvester, GR, 1:25.09.
800 run: 1. Caley Kruse, C, 2:35.67; 2. Katie Turner, C, 2:36.80; 3. Elise Cawcutt, C, 2:37.53; 5. Emily Walters, GR, 2:45.78; 7. Kyra Giffen, GR, 2:49.99; 11. Gabby Daydodge, GR, 3:03.62; 12. Katherine Eddy, GR, 3:06.58; 13. Hannah Aalto, GR, 3:25.48
1,600 run: 1. Addie Peterson, H, 5:35.68; 2. Whitney Sylvester, GR, 5:44.64; 3, Elise Cawcutt, C, 5:49.48; 8. Gabby Daydodge, GR, 6:31.64; 9. Emily Timm, GR, 6:34.20; 10. Katherine Eddy, GR, 6:47.44; 11. Hannah Aalto, GR, 7:27.44; 12. Mckenzie Bushman, GR, 7:35.06.
3,200 run: 1. Addie Peterson, H, 12:11.26; 2. Lauren Sertich, C, 12:53.85; 3. Madelynn Olsen, H, 12:55.92; 5. Ella Karkela, GR, 13:01.99.
100 hurdles: 1. Olivia Jameson, C, 15.84; 2. Elise Harriman, H, 16.61; 3. Ellee Nelson, GR, 17.68; 5. Lilly Watkins, GR, 18.26; 6. Liv Hofstad, GR, 19.83; 9. Alexa Scholl, GR, 21.98.
300 hurdles: 1. Allison Anderson, H, 48.56; 2. Olivia Jameson, C, 48.63; 3. Alvine Njounang, GR, 51.50.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Ainsley Olson, Kaitlyn Olson, Morgan Troumbly, Faith Zidarich), 52.76; 2. Cloquet, 54.46; 3. Grand Rapids (Jada Morgan, Kyle Debay, Lilly Watkins, Riley Toivonen), 56.48; 5. Grand Rapids (Ellee Nelson, Alexa Scholl, Alyssa Jackson, Liv Hofstad), 58.29; 6. Grand Rapids (Kyra Giffen, Emily Walters, Emily Timm, Gabby Daydodge), 1:03.65; 7. Grand Rapids (Katherine Eddy, Hannah Aalto, Noelle Gunderson, Mckenzie Bushman), 1:05.77; 8. Grand Rapids (Rowan Krueger-Barth, Merica Beighley, Justine Carsrud, Emma Thomsen). 1:07.67.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Josie Hanttula, Katie Jamtgaard, Morgan Troumbly, Faith Zidarich), 1:52.62; 2. Cloquet, 1:55.08; 3,. Hermantown, 1:56.84 4. Grand Rapids (Nicole Belanger, Kyle Debay, Natalie Bushman, Jada Morgan), 1:57.77.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Cloquet, 4:21.32; 2. Grand Rapids (Natalie Bushman, Kayla Jenkins, Alvine Njounang, Kaitlyn Olson), 4:22.45; 3. Hermantown, 4:25.12.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Cloquet, 10:32.34; 2. Grand Rapids (Sanny Gangi, Ella Karkela, Whitney Sylvester, Emily Walters), 10:49.99; 3. Hermantown, 10:54.23.
High jump: 1. Taylor Wick, C, 5-0; 2. Olivia Jameson, C, 5-0; 3, McKayla Cagle, GR, 4-2;4. Ellee Nelson, GR, 4-0; 4. Emily Timm, GR, 4-0.
Pole vault: 1. Josie Hanttula, GR, 10-6; 2. Ilei Benson, C, 10-0; 3. Noelle Gunderson, GR, 8-0; 6. Liv Hofstad, GR, 6-6.
Triple jump: 1. Olivia Jameson, C, 35-1; 2. Taylor Wick, C, 33-4; 3. Emma Herstad, H, 31-2; 4. Kyra Giffen, GR, 29-3; 6. Lilly Watkins, GR, 28-3.5; 8. Kyle Debay, GR, 25-4
Long jump: 1. Elise Harriman, H, 15-6; 2. Ainsley Olson, GR, 15-0; 3. Kate Turner, C, 14-11.5; 5. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 14-0.5; 8. Kyra Giffen, GR, 13-0; 9. Noelle Gunderson, GR, 12-6.5; 11. Nicole Belanger, GR, 11-4.
Shot put: 1. Merica Beighley, GR, 34-6; 2. Bella Harriman, C, 29-11.5; 3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 29-8.5; 5. Bethany Mendonsa, GR, 26-11.5; 6. Justine Carsrud, GR, 26-8; 7. Emma Thomsen, GR, 25-3; 11. Emily Brula, GR, 23-0.
Discus: 1. Bella Harriman, C, 110-1; 2. Justine Carsrud, GR, 90-2; 3. Elise Harriman, H, 89-11; 4. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 88-5; 6. Merica Beighley, GR, 80-11.5; 7. Emma Thomsen, GR, 72-1; 9. Emily Brula, GR, 65-3; 10. Bethany Mendonsa, GR, 63-11.
