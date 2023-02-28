GRAND RAPIDS — Simply put, it has been a magnificent season for the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team.
After losing their first two games of the season to tough competition, it was the last time the Thunderhawks tasted defeat during the 2022-23 season. Grand Rapids has won its last 24 games and will enter the Section 7AAA Girls Basketball Tournament not only with a gaudy 24-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the tournament, but it also will be vying for its third consecutive section championship.
“The season went just like we hoped it would,” said Grand Rapids head coach Kris Hamling. “We lost our first two games, but it was early in the season.”
The Thunderhawks are a senior-laden team with most of the starting lineup having played in the previous two state tournaments. With a boatload of experience and talent, Hamling said the coaching staff and the players are shooting for just one thing when play opens Friday at home against Hibbing: a section championship.
The coach said the Thunderhawks are trying to clean elements of their game up as they prepare for the section tournament. She feels that a Cloquet team will be a tough team to beat in the tournament.
“Anything is possible in the section tournament and everybody is working really hard,” said Hamling. “If we win on Friday, I do believe that we will meet Cloquet in the section finals. They are a tough team and I have a feeling it is going to be us two.”
Hamling feels that Grand Rapids’ experience in big games will play a big part in the tournament.
“Every year that we have gone to state we have had great, outstanding leaders and we have six seniors this year who really lead our team well. I believe that the experience that they have had – I believe this will be their third section final in a row – and just from their experience they are able to calm their nerves and they are able to stay together.
“They know what they need to do to come out on top and to get a win.”
The Thunderhawks will be led by senior Taryn Hamling who has had a remarkably consistent season averaging more than 20 points per game, and junior Jessika Lofstrom who also averages double figures in scoring. The other three starters – seniors Kyra Giffen and Kate Jamtgaard and junior Braya LaPlant – all know their roles and contribute significantly to the team’s success.
“We are expecting teams to guard Taryn really hard but the wonderful thing about our team is that if somebody does take away Taryn, we have multiple scorers on the floor. They are all able to shoot the ball as well so they are going to have to pick and choose who they are going to try to contain,” the coach said.
Hamling said a big key to the success of the Thunderhawks is playing defense and controlling the boards.
“We have been stressing how important it is for every girl who touches the floor to know their role,” said Hamling. “It is on the defensive end, it is boxing out, it’s getting that rebound and just playing intense defense. That is the key to our success this year, is our defense and making sure we make it as tricky as possible for our opponents to score.”
The Section 7AAA Tournament started with a play-in game between Hibbing and North Branch on Feb. 28. The winner of that game will play Grand Rapids in the semifinals on Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m. in Grand Rapids.
On the other side, Cloquet received a bye in the first round into the semifinals and will play the winner of a quarterfinal game between Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld.
The winners of the two semifinal games will play in the championship game which is set for Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at Duluth Denfeld High School.
Hamling said the Thunderhawks need to come out from the outset playing hard and controlling the play.
“We need to come full force right from the very beginning, get a great lead, play tight and intense and continue it through the second half,” Hamling said. “We are trying to put the first and the second halves together to make a great whole game.
“The girls want it really bad. There are six seniors and what a better gift than getting them down to the state tournament,” Hamling explained. “I think they know what it is going to take; it is not going to be given to us and we are really going to have to work hard.
“It has been a wonderful season and I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls.”
