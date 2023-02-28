GRAND RAPIDS — Simply put, it has been a magnificent season for the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team.

After losing their first two games of the season to tough competition, it was the last time the Thunderhawks tasted defeat during the 2022-23 season. Grand Rapids has won its last 24 games and will enter the Section 7AAA Girls Basketball Tournament not only with a gaudy 24-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the tournament, but it also will be vying for its third consecutive section championship.


