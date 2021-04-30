GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls track and field team had a good day on Tuesday as it won a Lake Superior Conference triangular which was conducted at Webb LaBeau Track and Field Complex in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks completely dominated the competition as they racked up 123 points to easily outdistance second place Superior, Wis., which had 28. Duluth Marshall was third with 26 while Hibbing had 5.
Winning events for Grand Rapids were sophomore Kate Jamtgaard in the 400-meter dash (1:06.70); freshman Emily Walters in the 800-meter run (2:48.88); freshman Whitney Sylvester in the 1,600-meter run (5:59.34); freshman Emily Timm in the high jump (4-feet, 6-inches); sophomore Kyra Giffen in the triple jump (29-feet, 3-inches); senior Merica Beighley in the shot put (34-feet, 9.5-inches); and junior Rowan Krueger-Barth in the discus (82-feet, 7-inches).
Finishing second for the Thunderhawks were sophomore Ainsley Olson in the 100-meter dash (13.84 seconds) and the 200-yard dash (29.33 seconds); eighth grader Kayla Jenkins in the 400-meter dash (1:10.80) and the high jump (4-2); sophomore Kyra Giffen in the 800-meter run (2:52.42); freshman Ella Karkela in the 1,600-meter run (6:03.13); sophomore Sanny Gangi in the 3,200-meter run (13:35.16; junior Lilly Watkins in the 100-meter hurdles (19.50 seconds) and the triple jump (26-11); sophomore Josie Hanttula in the pole vault (8-feet, 6-inches); eighth grader Kaitlyn Olson in the long jump (13-feet, 8.25-inches); junior Rowan Krueger-Barth in the shot put (27-8); and junior Justine Carsrud in the discus (77-9).
LSC Triangular
Team Scores: 1. Grand Rapids 123; 2. Superior 28; 3. Duluth Marshall 26; 4. Hibbing 5.
100 dash: 1. Merlea Mrozik, DM, 13.59; 2. Ainsley Olson, GR, 13.84; 3. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 14.01; 5. Alvine Njounang, GR, 14.42; 6. Natalie Bushman, GR, 14.44; 7. Jada Morgan,GR, 14.62.
200 dash: 1. Marlea Mrozik, DM, 28.32; 2. Ainsley Olson, GR, 29.33; 3. Katie Jamtgaard, GR, 29.47; 4, Faith Zidarich, GR, 29.64; 5. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 29.82; 6. Alvine Njounang, GR, 30.31; 7. Jada Morgan, GR, 30.50; 8. Morgan Troumbly, GR, 30.73.
400 dash: 1. Kate Jamtgaard, GR, 1:06.70; 2. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 1:10.80; 3. Adele Mamedova, DM, 1:15.69.
800 run: 1. Emily Walters, GR, 2:48.88; 2. Kyra Giffen, GR, 2:52.42; 3. Norah Shultz, DM, 2:58.62; 5. Gabby Daydodge, GR, 3:04.81; 6. Katharine Eddy, GR, 3:09.52; 8. Hannah Alto, GR, 3:20.16.
1,600 run: 1. Whitney Sylvester, GR, 5:59.34; 2. Ella Karkela, GR, 6:03.13; 3. Kylie Peterson, S, 6:07.18; 5. Emily Walters, GR, 6:27.84; 8. Gabby Daydodge, GR, 6:40.88.
3,200 run: 1. Keegan McAuliffe, DM, 12:19.52; 2. Sanny Gangi, GR, 13:35.16.
100 hurdles: 1. Adrianne Krueger, S, 17.13; 2. Lilly Watkins, GR, 19.50; 3. Liv Hofstad, GR, 20.84; 4. Riley Toivonen, GR, 21.13; 6. Jazmyn Tabaka, GR, 22.30; 7. Alexa Scholl, GR, 23.49.
300 hurdles: 1. Alvine Njounang, GR, 54.58; 2. Adrianne Krueger, S, 54.60;3. Lilly Watkins, GR, 56.35; 5. Liv Hofstad, GR, 1:01.00.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Grand Rapids A, 57.88; 2. Grand Rapids B, 58.00.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Grand Rapids, 1:56.20; 2. Superior, 2:03.27.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Superior, 4:55.88; 2. Grand Rapids, 5:06.39.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Grand Rapids,11:12.57; 2. Superior, 13:22.04.
High jump: 1. Emily Timm, GR, 4-6; 2. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 4-2; 3. McKayla Cagle, GR, 4-0; 4. Alvine Njounang, GR, 3-10; 5. Riley Toivonen, GR, 3-8.
Pole vault: 1. Julia Gherardi, H, 10-0; 2. Josie Hanttula, GR, 8-6; 3. Payton rusk, S, 8-0; 4. Noelle Gunderson, GR, .
Long jump: 1. Marlea Mrozik, DM, 14-00.25; 2. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 13-8.25; 3. Kyra Giffen, GR, 13-6.25; 4. Ainsley Olson, GR, 13-2.50; 6. Noelle Gunderson, GR, 11-10.
Triple jump: 1. Kyra Giffen, GR, 29-3; 2. Lilly Watkins, GR, 26-11; 3. Molly Lenmark, S, 26-1.
Shot put: 1. Merica Beighley, GR, 34-9.5; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 27-8; 3. Justine Carsrud. GR. 26-5; 4. Emma Thomsen, GR, 24-7.5; 6. Bethany Mendoza, GR, 19-2.5.
Discus: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 82-7; 2. Justine Carsrud, GR, 77-9; 3. Merica Beighley, GR, 72-3; 4. Emma Thomsen, GR, 53-7; 7. Bethany Mendoza, GR, 51-7.
