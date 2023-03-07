GRAND RAPIDS — An old sports saying is that it’s tough to defeat an opponent three times in one season.
While Grand Rapids head coach Kris Hamling can agree with that statement, she said her team will try to prove that notion wrong on Thursday night when it meets the Cloquet Lumberjacks for the third time this season in the Section 7AAA Championship game which is set for 7 p.m. at Duluth Denfeld High School.
The Thunderhawks beat Cloquet twice during the season, defeating it 62-49 on the road Dec. 10, and then topping it at home 69-54 on Feb. 2.
“Both games were close and very good matchups,” said Hamling. “They are a great team and not one to be taken lightly. We are going to come in and do the best that we can. We want to play great defense and hopefully come out on top.”
Grand Rapids will enter the game with a ton of momentum, having won its last 25 games to enter the game at 25-2 on the season while Cloquet is 17-10 and winners of its past two games. In addition, the Thunderhawks have captured the past two section championships and are biting at the bit to secure a third consecutive title.
Hamling said one big advantage that the Thunderhawks will enjoy is big-game experience from virtually the entire starting lineup. Most of the starters have two years of section and state basketball and volleyball tournament experience under their belts.
“That experience really does help,” Hamling explained. “They have been to the section finals before. Not that they won’t be a little bit nervous because they will be, but once the game starts I think that the nerves will go away and they will be able to play the game that they need to play.”
Grand Rapids has been working to get secondary scoring from its lineup as the brunt of scoring comes from Taryn Hamling and Jessika Lofstrom. Hamling said the idea is to get fellow starters Braya LaPlant, Kyra Giffen and Kate Jamtgaard to provide more offense, along with the bench players. She said it is starting to work for the team.
“It is absolutely important for us; we need all the girls shooting the ball and Braya is doing that for us, having some great nights in putting the ball in the hoop, whether it is a 3-point shot or just her incredibly great strength getting to the basket for a layup.
“Then we have Kate and Kyra who can contribute as well, so all girls scoring and some bench points are really going to be crucial for us.”
Hamling said the goal is to make this year a three-peat, and then play well and make an impact in the state tournament if the team is fortunate enough to make it there.
“They want to get back; they have that taste in their mouths and they want to try to do a little damage down there at state,” the coach said. “But getting past the next game is the theme in our minds right now.”
Hamling feels Cloquet will come out with a pressuring defense which it has done well lately, and that the Lumberjacks will try to take Taryn Hamling out of the game and force the other Thunderhawks to step up.
“Cloquet is a great transition team,” Hamling explained. “I like to run the ball and so do they so I think it is going to be a fast-paced game with some points being scored.
“It is always defense; we always have to play that intense in-your-face defense and we have to box out. There are a couple of girls we are going to have to contain in the paint. We are going to make sure we are top-notch on the defensive part of the game.”
Hamling said there is great chemistry on the team and that it has been together a long time.
“These girls want to go to state super bad,” said Hamling. “Most of these girls play volleyball and volleyball went to state. They know what it is about and they want that experience again, and especially for their senior year. What a gift it would be to get the girls that opportunity to get to state again.”
Section 7AAA Quarterfinals
Grand Rapids 66
Hibbing 26
The Thunderhawks cruised to a 66-26 victory in quarterfinal action Friday in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks led big at 36-8 at the half and it cruised to the victory from there.
“We took care of business; we pressured the ball like we wanted to and we caused some turnovers that we wanted in our press,” said Grand Rapids head coach Kris Hamling. “We came out ahead.”
Taryn Hamling connected on five 3-pointers and scored 29 points to pace Grand Rapids. Jessika Lofstrom scored 17, Braya LaPlant, 13, and Kate Jamtgaard added six.
Emma Kivela hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 points to pace Hibbing. Talia Carlson added five.
It was the Thunderhawks’ 25th consecutive win and they are now 25-2 entering Thursday’s section championship game.
Hibbing ends its season with a 9-18 record.
H 8 18—26
GR 36 30—66
Hibbing: Reese Aune 3, Talia Carlson 5, Emma Kivela 14, Emery Maki 2.
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 6, Jessika Lofstrom 17, Taryn Hamling 29, Braya LaPlant 13, Amanda Scherping 1.
Total fouls: H 7; GR 6; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: H, Aune, Carlson, Kivela 3; GR, Hamling 5, LaPlant; Free throws: H 1-of-4; GR 8-of-9.
