b

Pictured are seniors on the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team. From left are Reiley Leppanen, Taryn Hamling, Kyra Giffen, Kate Jamtgaard, Hannah Hostetter, and Samantha Brink.

 Photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — An old sports saying is that it’s tough to defeat an opponent three times in one season.

While Grand Rapids head coach Kris Hamling can agree with that statement, she said her team will try to prove that notion wrong on Thursday night when it meets the Cloquet Lumberjacks for the third time this season in the Section 7AAA Championship game which is set for 7 p.m. at Duluth Denfeld High School.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments