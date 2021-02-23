GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sporting events around the area:
Boys Basketball
Esko 62
Grand Rapids 52
ESKO — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team fell to Esko 62-52 in action Saturday at Esko.
Esko led 31-27 at the half and outscored the Thunderhawks 33-25 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Grand Rapids was called for 20 fouls in the game which sent Esko to the free throw line 27 times. Meanwhile, the Eskomos were called for just nine fouls and the Thunderhawks had just six free throw attempts in the game.
Riley Fischer scored 24 points to pace Esko in scoring. Eli Blue scored 12, Kai Perich, 10, and Chad Hart added six.
Trent Johnson was hot from the outside for Grand Rapids as he drained five 3-pointers and led the team with 19 points. Austin Hanson scored 11, and Brady Bachmann and Ty Pederson both scored eight.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 5-5 for the season. It was in action Tuesday on the road against Duluth Denfeld for a 7 p.m. contest.
With the win, Esko improves to 5-6 for the season.
GR 27 25 — 52
E 31 33 — 62
Grand Rapids: Austin Hanson 11, Chris Hoover 2, Brady Bachmann 8, Trent Johnson 19, Ty Pederson 8, Luke Roy 4.
Esko: Eli Blue 12, Jonah Randa 2, Cade Berger 2, Cvihh Berger 4, Riley Fischer 24, Kai Perich 10, Chad Hart 6.
Three pointers: GR, Hanson, Bachmann 2, Johnson 5; E, Blue, Fischer, Perich 2; Free throws: GR 4-of-6; E 18-of-27; Total fouls: GR, 20; E, 9. Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Eveleth-Gilbert 94
Bigfork 68
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team fell to Eveleth-Gilbert 94-68 in recent action at Bigfork.
Eveleth-Gilbert led 44-35 at halftime and then outscored the Huskies 54-29 9 in the second half to win going away.
Carter Mavec connected on five 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Golden Bears. Will Bittmann and Josh Creer-Oberstar both scored 17 points while Jake Sickel had 14 and Carter Flannigan added 12.
Jared Lovdahl scored 21 points to lead Bigfork. Jhace Pearson nailed four 3-pointers and scored 18 while Bradly Haley scored 14 and Jackson Lovdahl added seven.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 1-8 for the season. It was in action Tuesday at Deer River and will be home for a 7:15 game against Mt. Iron-Buhl on Friday, Feb. 26. The Huskies will be at Hill City for a game on Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m.
With the win, Eveleth-Gilbert improves to 9-1 for the season.
EG 44 54 — 98
B 35 29 — 64
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 30, Griffin Krmpotich 3, A.J. Roen 3, Carter Flannigan 12, Jaden Lang 2, Josh Creer-Oberstar 17, Jake Sickel 14, Will Bittmann 17.
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 7, Jared Lovdahl 21, Dylan Elhardt 2, Bradly Haley 14, Jhace Pearson 18, Sean Torgrinson 2.
Three pointers: EG, Mavec 5, Krmpotich, Roen, Creer-Oberstar 2, Sickel; B, Jac. Lovdahl, Jar. Lovdahl, Pearson 4; Free throws: EG 9-of-21; B 0-of-7; Total fouls: EG 9; B 13. Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 61
Duluth Denfeld 14
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team ran past Duluth Denfeld at home Friday by the score of 61-14.
The Thunderhawks turned in a masterful defensive performance as they led 38-10 at the half and then limited the Hunters to just four second-half points.
Nearly every Grand Rapids player scored in the game led by Taryn Hamling with 16 points. Kate Jamtgaard scored 12, Braya LaPlant, eight, and Kyra Giffen, Jessika Lofstrom and Amanda Scherping all added six points.
It was third win in a row for the Thunderhawks who are now 9-2 on the season. It was home against Proctor on Tuesday and will travel to Princeton for a 7 p.m. contest on Friday, Feb. 26.
With the loss, Duluth Denfeld is now 2-8 for the season.
DD 10 4 — 14
GR 38 23 — 61
Grand Rapids: Peyton Skelly 2, Kate Jamtgaard 12, Kyra Giffen 6, Braya LaPlant 8, Jessika Lofstrom 6, Taryn Hamling 16, Jenny Bowman 2, Samantha Brink 3, Amanda Scherping 6.
Three pointers: GR, LaPlant, Scherping 2; Free throws: GR 3-of-5; Total fouls: GR 4. Fouled out: none.
Boys Hockey
Thief River Falls 4
Greenway 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost to Thief River Falls 4-0 in action Friday in Coleraine.
After a scoreless first period, Thief River Falls scored twice in the second period on goals from Kaden Bakken and Zach Dalzell.
The Prowlers added two more goals in the final period, those coming from Bakken and Ayden Kraemer.
Brett Holmer finished with 24 saves in recording the shutout for Thief River Falls. Nathan Jurgansen kicked out 21 shots for Greenway.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 5-4-2. The Rauders were at Virginia for a game on Tuesday and will be on the road at Hermantown on Saturday, Feb. 27, for a 3:15 contest.
TRF 0 2 2— 4
GWY 0 0 0— 0
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. TRF, Kaden Bakken (Brendan Bottem), 3:19; 2. TRF, Zach Dalzell (Bottem), 15:58
Third Period — 3. TRF, Bakken (Dalzell, Gannon Kempert), 15:19; 4. TRF, Ayden Kraemer, 15:41.
Goalie Saves — TRF, Brett Holmer 6-9-9—24; G, Nathan Jurgansen 5-7-9—21; Penalties: TRF, 1-for-2 minutes; G, 1-for-2 minutes.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 77
Int’l Falls 64
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team defeated International Falls 77-64 in home action on Feb. 19.
Ty Morrison had a big game for the Warriors as he nailed five 3-pointers and finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Mikhail Wakonabo had 16 points and 10 rebounds while Samuel Rahier and Blake Foxboth scored eight points. Tait Kongsjord had five points and seven rebounds.
Cullen Rein scored 23 points to pace International Falls. Knute Boerger and Jett Tomczak both scored 10 points while Riley Larson had nine and Tucker Budris added eight.
With the win, Deer River is now on a seven-game winning streak and is 9-2 for the season. It played Bigfork on Tuesday and will play host to North Woods (8-1) in a big game on Friday, Feb. 23, at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, the Broncos are 4-6 for the season.
IF — 64
DR — 77
International Falls: Knute Boerger 10, Riley Larson 9, Tucker Budris 8, Collen Rein 23, Jett Tomczak 10, Owen Wherley 4.
Deer River: Samuel Rahier 8, Blake Fox 8, Ethan Williams 3, Mikhail Wakonabo 16, Rhett Mundt 2, Tait Kongsjord 5, Ty Morrison 35.
Three pointers: IF, Boerger, Larson, Rein, Tomczak 2; DR, Rahier 2, Fox 2, Wakonabo 2, Morrison 5; ; Free throws: IF 13-of-22; DR 14-of-29; Total fouls: IF, 21; DR, 19. Fouled out: Kongsjord, Rein.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 72
Bigfork 45
CHISHOLM — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team lost to Chisholm on the road Monday 72-45.
Chisholm led 41-21 at the half and cruised to the victory.
Tresa Baumgard had 25 points to lead the Bluestreaks. Jordan Temple had 14 points, Hannah Kne, 11, Lola Huhta, eight, and Sofie Anderson added five.
Natalie Haley led Bigfork with 14 points. Memphys Tendrup scored 12.
With the loss, Bigfork drops to 7-5 for the season. It is next in action at Deer River for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, March 2.
Chisholm is now 8-4 on the season with the win.
Bigfork 21 24 — 45
Chisholm 41 31 — 72
B: Memphys Tendrup 12, Kambry Pearson 4, Madysen Tendrup 4, Kristen Grover 4, Natalie Haley 14, EmmaLee Wiskow 4, Eleanor Prato 3. 3-pointers: Memphys Tendrup 2, Grover 1, Haley 2. Free throws: 9-13. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
C: Katie Pearson 4, Lola Huhta 8, Sofie Anderson 5, Hannah Kne 11, Jordan Temple 14, Alexis MacMillan 2, Olivia Hutchings 3, Tresa Baumgard 25. 3-pointers: Kne 2, Temple 3. Free throws: 17-25. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Baumgard.
Wrestling
Grand Rapids Triangular
Grand Rapids 54
Virginia 21
Grand Rapids defeated Virginia Area 54-21 on Monday.
Picking up victories for the Thunderhawks were Alex Lehman, Philip Keenan, Dusty Wilkem Brayden Jones, Tyler Prebeck, Weston Danielson, Matt Rajala, Clayton Danielson and Noah Brenden.
GR 54, Virginia Area 21
106: Alex Lehman, GR, pinned Gavin Nelson, V, at 1:50.
113: Jackson Kendall, V, pinned holden Brink at 4:54.
120: Asher Hedblom, V, pinned Asher Brenden at :31.
126: Nolan Campbell, V, def. Tanner Morlan, 6-4.
132: Phil Keenan, GR, pinned Connor Morcom at 2:17.
138: Gavin Benz, V, def. Zach Wilke, 3-0.
145; Dusty Wilke, GR, pinned Erik Sundquist, V, at 4:55.
152: Damian Tapio, V, def. Caydon Lehman, 10-5.
160: Brayden Jones, pinned Miigwen Tuchel, V, at 2:44.
170: Tyler Prebeck, GR, pinned Jacob Burress at 1:53.
182: Danielson, GR, pinned Gavin Flannigan, V, at 1:55.
195: Matt Rajala, GR, pinned Keegan Comer, V, at 2:41.
220: Clayton Danielson, GR, pinned Corey Beier, V, at 2:58.
Hwt: Noah Brenden, GR, pinned Ruben Mamenga, V, at 1:33.
Grand Rapids 63
Milaca-Faith Christian 6
The Thunderhawks rolled past Milaca-Faith Christian 63-6 in the other dual match on Monday.
Picking up wins for Grand Rapids were Alex Lehman, Justin Jobe, Asher Brenden, Tanner Morlan, Zach Wilke, Dusty Wilke, Caydon Lehman, Brayden Jones, Tyler Prebeck, Weston Danielson, Matt Rajala, and Clayton Danielson.
GR 63, MFC 6
106: Alex Lehman (GRRA) over (MFC) (For.)
113: Justin Jobe (GRRA) over Austin Linder (MFC) (Fall 3:23)
120: Asher Brenden (GRRA) over Nicholas Reese (MFC) (Fall 5:02)
126: Tanner Morlan (GRRA) over Chase Van Donsel (MFC) (Fall 1:58)
132: Jack Schoenborn (MFC) over Philip Keenan (GRRA) (Dec 5-2)
138: Zach Wilke (GRRA) over Seth Noack (MFC) (Fall 2:24)
145: Dusty Wilke (GRRA) over Caleb Sahlstrom (MFC) (MD 16-7)
152: Caydon Lehman (GRRA) over Jack Nord (MFC) (Fall 1:12)
160: Brayden Jones (GRRA) over Clay Anderson (MFC) (MD 11-3)
170: Tyler Prebeck (GRRA) over Hunter Bockoven (MFC) (MD 10-2)
182: Weston Danielson (GRRA) over William Barnes (MFC) (Dec 6-0)
195: Matti Rajala (GRRA) over Jack Schendel (MFC) (Fall 2:00)
220: Clayton Danielson (GRRA) over Brewer Goebel (MFC) (Fall 4:00)
285: Logan Ash (MFC) over Noah Brenden (GRRA) (Dec 2-0)
Wrestling
NKG Triangular
Hibbing 60
NKG 12
NASHWAUK — Hibbing topped Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 60-12 in recent action.
Taking wins for NKG were John Duffy and Domonick Holcomb.
Hibbing 60, NKG 12
103 — Zander Gouldin, H, won by forfeit; 113 — Christian Jelle, H, pinned Brennen , 4:55; 120 — Ethan Roy, H pinned Hunter Milstead, :57; 126 — Gabe Martin, H, won by forfeit; 132 — John Duffy, NKG, won by forfeit; 138 — Preston Thronson, H, won by forfeit; 145 — David Platt, H, pinned Carter Wilson, 1:04; 152 — Owen Hendrickson, H, won by forfeit; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, won by forfeit; 170 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, won by forfeit; 182 — Drew Shay, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Domonick Holcomb, NKG, pinned Christopher Woods, 4:45; 220 — Ian Larrabee, H, def Mason Marks, 9-4; 285 — Double forfeit.
Wrestling
CI 54
NKG 17
NASHWAUK — NKG lost to Crosby-Ironton 54-17 in action during its triangular.
Getting wins for NKG were Milstead, Duffy and Marks.
CI 54, NKG 17
103 — Double forfeit; 113 — MIlstead, NKG, def. Anderson, tech fall, 18-0, NTA; 120 — Bama, CI, pinned Perkovich, 5:03; 126 — Double forfeit; 132 — Duffy, NKG, pinned Durant, 1:30; 138 — Peterson, CI, won by forfeit; 145 — John Paul Fitzpatrick, CE, pinned Wilson, 3:25; 152 — Hanson, CI, won by forfeit; 160 — Turner, CI, won by forfeit; 170 — Klancher, CI, won by forfeit; 182 — McGowan, CI, won by forfeit; 195 — Michael Fitzpatrick, CI pinned Holcomb, :55; 220 — Marks, NKG, pinned Gripentrog, :38; 285 — Zender, CI, won by forfeit.
