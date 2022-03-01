GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team – coming off a 23-3 regular season – is looking to repeat as Section 7AAA champions this season.
The section tournament for Grand Rapids gets underway Friday at 6 p.m. at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium when it will play the winner of the Hibbing/North Branch game which was played on Tuesday.
Kris Hamling, Grand Rapids head coach, said it has been a wonderful season for the Thunderhawks so far.
“We had a fantastic regular season,” said Hamling. “I am so happy with how the girls are playing and I am really happy with where we are at.”
Hamling attributed much of the Thunderhawks’ success this season with how well the girls have played together. She said the athletes have played together for many years and it shows on the court.
“The chemistry on the floor is so fun to watch when they are all in sync,” Hamling said. “I think that has been our biggest success.”
As for improvement, Hamling feels work needs to be done on one-on-one play to stop penetration to the basket, and improvement is always needed in boxing out in the paint.
“We really need to focus on getting a good box both offensively and defensively and come down with the rebound,” Hamling explained.
The Thunderhawks have recently earned state berths in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and then again last season in 2021. Last year’s team had just one senior while this year’s edition has none.
“Last year, for a lot of girls it was their first year of playing varsity,” Hamling said. “This year the expectations are a lot higher. Some of the mistakes we were making last year we have really focused on and we are not allowing those things to happen this year.”
The Thunderhawks are led in scoring by Taryn Hamling, Jessika Lofstrom and Braya LaPlant. Coach Hamling agrees that the three players need to step up in the playoffs.
“It is super important for all three of those girls to score,” Hamling said. “We played Esko Saturday and all three of them did not score and that resulted in a loss for us. So it is super important for all three of those girls to be in sync and hitting shots whether it is a drive to the basket, outside shooting or getting to the free throw line.
“We also need everybody else chipping in giving us their six or eight points that they can get on a consistent basis.”
Two other Thunderhawks, Kyra Giffen and Kate Jamtgaard, also have large roles on the team. Hamling said Giffen scores when needed, but she also is a playmaker and a solid rebounder. The coach said Jamtgaard is a great defender and a solid rebounder and playmaker.
Hamling was asked what needs to happen for Grand Rapids to get back to the state tournament and she said, “I think we need to play really good defense, be really aggressive on the ball and play confident. We need to come out on the floor knowing that we are able to get as far as we want to go.”
Hamling feels Cloquet and Hermantown are two teams that will be tough to beat in the section tournament.
“I think the girls want to get back to state pretty bad,” said Hamling. “They keep talking about it and they know what they have to get done. We don’t like looking ahead too far; we need to take it one game at a time and focus on that and get the job done. They are excited and they want to get back to state and show something.”
Hamling said the chances for Grand Rapids to repeat as section champions are “incredibly high for us. But we have to bring our game, we have to play to our standard and we have to play tough. We have to eliminate our turnovers, we have to play sound defense and rebound.”
