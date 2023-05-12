NORTH BRANCH — The Grand Rapids High School boys track and field team placed third and the Thunderhawk girls team was 10th at the Section 7AA Track and Field True Team Meet which was conducted on May 9, at North Branch.
Following are results of the meet:
Boys
Cloquet claimed the team title with 567.50 points followed by Chisago Lakes with 516.50 and Grand Rapids in third with 449.
Senior Kaydin Metzgar of Grand Rapids won the pole vault competition with a height of 12-feet, 6-inches.
Sophomore Herschel Christensen of the Thunderhawks was second in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.17 seconds.
Senior Wyatt Christensen of Rapids finished third in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.42 seconds and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.57 seconds.
Junior Colton Johnson of Rapids was third in the triple jump with a distance of 41-feet, 5-inches, and fifth in the long jump with a leap of 19-feet, 7.25-inches.
Junior Benjamin Harker of Rapids was third in the discus with a distance of 129-feet, 2-inches.
The Rapids 4 x 100-meter relay was third in 46.38 seconds.
Sophomore Austin Prebeck of the Thunderhawks placed fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.74 seconds) and fifth in the 200-meter dash (24.44 seconds).
Sophomore Taguta Tadiwanaishe of Rapids was fifth in the 400-meter dash in a time of 54.95 seconds.
Girls
Chisago Lakes won the team title with 571.50 points while North Branch was second with 548 and Cloquet placed third with 541.50. Grand Rapids was 10th with 267.
Senior Josie Hanttula of Grand Rapids was second in the pole vault with a height of 9-feet, 6-inches.
Eighth grader Lily DeBay of the Thunderhawks was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 50.97 seconds.
Section 7AA True Team Meet
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Cloquet 567.50; 2. Chisago Lakes 516.50; 3. Grand Rapids 449; 4. Hibbing 433.50; 5. North Branch 431; 6. Esko 416.50; 7. Duluth Denfeld 347; 8. Pine City 339; 9. Hermantown 322; 9. Mora 322.
100 dash: 1. Jordan Aultman, C, 11.238; 2. Edmond Morris, CL, 11.57; 3. Taye Manns, DD, 11.70; 4. Austin Prebeck, GR, 11.74.
200 dash: 1. Edmond Morris, CL, 24.15; 2. Carson Weber, NB, 24.24; 3. Taye Manns, DD, 24.34; 5. Austin Prebeck, GR, 24.44; 7. Taguta Tadiwanaishe, GR, 24.64.
400 dash: 1. Blake Schmitz, Herm, 54.05; 2. Logan Drews, Hib, 54.44; 3. Carson Weber, NB, 54.46; 5. Taguta Tadiwanaishe,GR, 54.95.
800 run: 1. Calvin Snesrud, Cl, 2:04.53; 2. Biruk Killeen, CL, 2:06.68; 3. Jordan Sturn, NB, 2:07.77; 9 Gunnar Larson, GR, 2:12.23.
1,600 run: 1. Miles Fischer, Cl, 4:41.84; 2. Biruk Killeen, CL, 4:46.88; 3. Jordan Sturn, NB, 4:50.84; 6. Larson Curnow, GR, 4:54.09; 9. Gunnar Larson, GR, 4:58.34.
3,200 run: 1. Miles Fischer, Cl, 10:26.15; 2. Benjamin Meysembourg, Esko, 10:34.45; 3. Charles Juntunen, DD, 10:41.21; 6. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 10:52.59; 8. Zane Poenix, GR, 10:53.93.
110 hurdles: 1. Tayven Peterson, Mora, 15.21; 2. Herschel Christensen, GR, 16.17; 3. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 16.42.
300 hurdles: 1. Tayven Peterson, Mora, 40.94; 2. Ben Paulsen, CL, 43.00; 3. Brody Rothe, NB, 43.20; 5. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 45.57.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Chisago Lakes, 44.57; 2. Cloquet, 45.65; 3. Grand Rapids, 46.38.
4 x 200 relay: 1. North Branch, 1:35.47; 2. Cloquet, 1:35.74; 3. Hermantown, 1:36.33; 8. Grand Rapids, 1:41.45.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Esko, 3:38.54; 2. Cloquet, 3:38.95; 3. Duluth Denfeld, 3:43.95; 8. Grand Rapids, 3:56.72.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Pine City, 8:29.18; 2. Esko, 8:42.27; 3. Duluth Denfeld, 8:50.89; 10. Grand Rapids, 10:11.87.
High jump: 1. Matthew Erickson, Cl, 5-10; 2. Blake Siefert, CL, 5-9; 3. Blake Leim, NB, 5-6; 6. Herschel Christensen, GR, 5-6.
Triple jump: 1. Matthew Erickson, Cl, 43-10; 2. Carson Weber, NB, 42-1; 3. Colton Johnson, GR, 41-5.
Long jump: 1. Matthew Erickson, Cl, 20-11.75; 2. Nick Bovitz, NB, 20-8.5; 3. Ryan Prihoda, PC, 20-2.5; 5. Colton Johnson, GR, 19-7.25.
Pole vault: 1. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 12-6; 2. Trent Guth, CL, 12-0; 3. Austin Valento, Hib, 11-6; 6. Cole Hawkinson, GR, 9-6
Shot put: 1. Wyatt Hudspith, Esko, 48-8.5; 2. Aiden Shepherd, Hib, 47-8; 3. Lance Konietzko, Cl, 46-2.5; 6. Benjamin Harker, GR, 44-2.75.
Discus: 1. Wyatt Hudspith, Esko, 142-8; 2. Vincent Marchetti, Hib, 130-11; 3. Benjamin Harker, GR, 129-2.
Section 7AA True Team Meet
Girls
Team Scores: 1. Chisago Lakes 571.50; 2. North Branch 548; 3. Cloquet 541.50; 4. Pine City 444.50; 5. Hibbing 438.50; 6. Hermantown 393; 7. Proctor 321.50; 8. Mora 302.50; 9. Esko 302; 10. Grand Rapids 267; 11. Duluth Denfeld 125.
100 dash: 1. Dakota Esget, NB, 13.28; 2. Sophia Thorsen, NB, 13.37; 3. Kellyn Biondi, Herm, 13.45.
200 dash: 1. Dakota Esget, NB, 27.28; 2. Bene Smith, CL, 27.76; 3. Sophia Thorsen, NB, 27.88.
400 dash: 1. Dakota Esget, NB, 1:01.01; 2. Liv Birkeland, Herm, 1:01.61; 3. Emery Maki, Hib, 1:01.68; 10. Kate Olson, GR, 1:06.17.
800 run: 1. Emery Maki, Hib, 2:26.13; 2. Ella Kuhlman, NB, 2:27.30; 3. Kaia Osmundson, CL, 2:27.75.
1,600 run: 1. Kaia Osmundson, CL, 5:20.88; 2. Annika Hall, CL, 5:21.26; 3. Mileena Sullivan, Hib, 5:36.02.
3,200 run: 1. Annika Hall, CL, 11:37.56; 2. Lizzy Harnell, Proc, 11:56.35’ 3. Mileena Sullivan, Hib, 12:16.22.
100 hurdles: 1. Shaeyna Andreotti, NB, 16.50; 2. Hatatu Killeen, CL, 16.56; 3. Elsie Harriman, Herm, 16.95; 6. Ellee Nelson, GR, 17.80; 8. Lily DeBay, GR, 18.07.
300 hurdles: 1. Shaeyna Andreotti, NB, 48.99; 2. Ava Bringgold, CL, 49.67; 3. Mackenzie Lynch, Cl, 49.92; 4. Lily DeBay, GR, 50.97.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Hermantown, 52.23; 2. Chisago Lakes, 52.35; 3. North Branch, 52.88; 8. Grand Rapids, 55.06.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Hermantown, 1:50.41; 2. Pine City, 1:51.49; 3. North Branch, 1:52.59; 10. Grand Rapids, 1:58.24.
4 x 400 relay: 1. North Branch, 4:14.38; 2. Hibbing, 4:15.57; 3. Pine City, 4:21.88; 11. Grand Rapids, 4:41.09.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Proctor, 10:08.50; 2. Hibbing, 10:11.27; 3. Cloquet, 10:30.65; 8. Grand Rapids, 11:16.94.
High jump: 1. Taylor Wick, Cl, 5-1; 2. Teresa Root, PC, 4-10; 3. Ava Bringgold, CL, 4-10.
Triple jump: 1. Taylor Wick, Cl, 34-0.5; 2. Asaysha Olson, NB, 32-8.5; 3. Kaitlyn McConnell, Esko, 32-5.75.
Long jump: 1. Madison Whitman, NB, 16-10.75; 2. Kaitlyn McConnell, Esko, 16-9.25; 3. Taylor Wick, Cl, 16-7.5; 8. Lily DeBay, GR, 14-7.
Pole vault: 1. Ella Dick, NB, 10-0; 2. Josie Hanttula, GR, 9-6; 3. Bene Smith, CL, 9-6.
Shot put: 1. Emma Herstad, Herm, 34-10.25; 2. Lena Roubinek, PC, 34-4; 3. Abigail Sullivan, Hib, 33-8.
Discus: 1. Elise Harriman, Herm, 122-7; 2. Seija Suominen, Cl, 188-3; 3. Bridget Nolan, Mora, 105-4; 10. Emma Thomsen, GR, 84-4.
