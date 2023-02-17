GRAND RAPIDS — Wade Chiodo is fond of telling a story about unlikely team success while he was playing high school hockey at Thief River Falls.
Chiodo, head coach of the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team, said the Prowlers won eight games one season while he was playing high school hockey. Not expected to do much in the postseason, Thief River Falls performed two upsets including defeating Warroad, the state’s top-ranked Class A team, in the semifinals. The Prowlers nearly completed the unlikely run to state, but fell in a thriller to East Grand Forks by a goal.
What Chiodo is saying is that even though his Thunderhawk team will not enter the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament as a favorite, being healthy, getting some bounces and playing your best hockey of the season could have Grand Rapids surprising some teams.
The Thunderhawks drew the No. 3 seed in the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament and will open tournament play at home at the IRA Civic Center on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. against Forest Lake, the No. 6 seed.
The Thunderhawks will enter the tournament with a 12-12-1 record, and Chiodo said the regular season went up and down for his squad. He said the end of the schedule was tough for the team, but he added that it is scheduled that way to get the team ready for tough playoff action where it can handle any situation and any type of team.
“We ended up on the short end of the stick in a lot of games but I think our kids learned a lot during that process and it’s a new season,” Chiodo said. “Everybody is zero and zero starting next Tuesday.”
It became apparent during the season that the Grand Rapids goaltending and play by its defensemen are its strengths, and in the section tournament their play will be paramount to the success of the team.
“It is no secret; everybody knows that we work from the goalie out,” Chiodo said. “(Grand Rapids senior goaltender) Myles Gunderson has been locked in all year and it has really been fun to watch him and our D-corps handle the situations. We have had a few games where we played a lot of defense. We have been on our heels at times, but recently we have been getting opportunities up front. If you look at our Grade A chances shots on net, it’s increasing against these better teams that we are playing. That means the forwards are creating offense and hopefully it all comes together at the right time when we start playoffs next week. I really do think our forwards are coming together; they are working extremely hard and I was real happy with our effort up front against Hermantown. We just need a little puck luck here and there; we have been hitting posts and missing nets. But all of that happened during the regular season and let’s turn the tide a little bit and be ready to make it happen during the playoffs.”
The Thunderhawks need to score more goals than they did during the regular season and Chiodo said the Grand Rapids defensemen need to continue to run the offense.
“Everything flows through our defensemen; they create a lot just on their ability alone and make plays. If you look at our scoring leaders, there are a lot of defensemen on the upper part of that list,” said the coach. “They have done a great job.”
Chiodo said the top two seeds, Duluth East and Andover, should be favored in the tournament. Chiodo said that the only real game that matters to him is to get a top four seed in the section so the team can host a playoff game.
“Obviously we are not going to overlook our first game versus Forest Lake,” said Chiodo. “But if you forecast out, Andover’s top line is pretty special and you just have to manage it against them. When you have a team that has a top line like that or anybody, you have to manage them and make sure you make it tough on them and make sure they go 200 feet.
“But we will be fine. Those kids are excited and they are ready to go. They have handled a lot of adversity the last couple of weeks, being on the road and losing some close games. I am excited to see how they respond.
“It’s their show now and the coaching staff kind of sits back and we tweak things and make some subtle changes. At AMSOIL, it’s a different deal. There are TV time outs so you can shorten your bench. It’s a whole different game. You need to get a few bounces, be healthy, play a very structured game and be good on your special teams. We have been working on our special teams extremely hard the last couple of weeks. We haven’t been very good on our power play and it’s no secret but we are hoping we can find ways to score on the power play. You have to score goals on power plays to win games in the playoffs.”
Grand Rapids played Forest Lake early in the season and came away with a 1-0 victory at home. Chiodo remembers a game where both teams had extremely limited scoring chances.
“It was like throw the puck off the glass and there were no opportunities both ways,” Chiodo recalls. “We scored a fluky goal where a Bauer Murphy pass went off Gus Drennen’s skate and went into the net.
“Forest Lake is going to be tough and they are going to play defense against us. They are going to sit back and try to clog it up and try to win a low-scoring game. We have to press, we have to push them and make sure we make them work. If we do our job and play our game, play relaxed, we will be just fine. In these type of games, if you get in penalty trouble or you try to force too much is when it comes down to the wire and you don’t want to do that to yourself.
“One thing I appreciate is that the kids are great kids. They have worked hard, they have bought in and they have done everything possible to help the team win. Now is their time to shine. I told them to ride the wave and do everything possible to get to where we want and that is the state tournament.”
Regular Season
Hermantown 4
Grand Rapids 1
HERMANTOWN — The Thunderhawks closed out their regular season on the road against Class A power Hermantown on Feb. 14, and lost by the score of 4-1.
Hermantown had a 1-0 advantage after the first period on the strength of a power play goal from Dallas Vieau.
The Hawks scored the first two goals of the second period for a 3-0 lead, with Kade Kohanski scoring both goals. Grand Rapids got back into game at the 5:11 mark when Luc Dulong tipped in a shot from Luka Rohloff. However, River Freeman scored five minutes later for Hermantown to give it back its three-goal lead.
There was no scoring in the third period as Hermantown took the win.
Dane Callaway finished with 24 saves in the nets for Hermantown while Myles Gunderson recorded 20 saves for the Thunderhawks.
With the loss, Grand Rapids completes its regular season with a 12-12-1 record. Hermantown improves to 22-2-1.
GR 0 1 0 — 1
H 1 3 0 — 4
First Period: 1. H, Dallas Vieau (George Peterson, Wyatt Carlson), 8:20 (pp).
Second period: 2. H, Kade Kohanski (Samuel Swenson, Nolan Barker), 1:42; 3. H, Kohanski (Vieau, Swenson), 3:30 ; 4. GR, Luc Dulong (Blayne Mortenson, Luka Rohloff), 5:11; 5. H, River Freeman (Peterson), 10:16.
Third Period: No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: GR 2-for-4 minutes; H 3-for-6 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 8-6-6—20; Dane Callaway, H, 6-13-5—24.
