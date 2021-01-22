GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team and goaltender Wyatt Pilkenton recorded their second consecutive shutout as they blanked Duluth Marshall 5-0 in action Tuesday night at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks are now 3-0 for the season and have outscored its opponents 14 to 1. In Tuesday’s game, Grand Rapids outshot Marshall by an unbelievable 58-5 margin.
Hunter Bischoff once again led the offensive push for Grand Rapids as he scored a pair of goals – one which was shorthanded – and added a pair of assists for a four-point evening. Garett Drotts added a goal and two assists.
Easton Young got the Thunderhawks on the scoreboard at 7:13 of the first period, and Henry Sterle added another Thunderhawks goal just over a minute later. Grand Rapids led 2-0 after the initial period.
Grand Rapids’ Bischoff scored the lone goal of the second period as the Thunderhawks took a 3-0 lead into the third period.
The Thunderhawks added two more goals in the final period, the first by Drotts and the second a shorthanded goal by Bischoff.
Pilkenton was forced to stop just five shots in the game as he recorded the shutout. Duluth Marshall goalie Sam Anderson was bombarded with 58 shots and he stopped 53 of them.
The Thunderhawks are next in action Saturday, Jan. 23, at Aldrich Arena against Hill-Murray. It will return home on Thursday, Jan. 28, for a 7 p.m. game against Duluth East.
DM 0 0 0 — 0
GR 2 1 2 — 5
First Period — 1. GR, Easton Young (Garett Drotts, Hunter Bischoff), 7:13; 2. GR, Henry Sterle (Hayden DeMars, Ren Morque), 8:27.
Second Period — 3. GR, Bischoff (Morque, Drotts), 2:11.
Third Period — 4. GR, Drotts (Joey DelGreco, Bischoff), 8:08; 5. GR, Bischoff (Jack Peart), 16:09 (sh).
Goalie Saves — DM, Sam Anderson 19-16-18-53; GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 2-1-2-5.
Penalties — DM, 2 for 4 minutes; Grand Rapids 4 for 19 minutes.
Boys Hockey
International Falls 2
Greenway 1
COLERAINE — International Falls tipped the Greenway boys hockey team 2-1 in play Tuesday in Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine.
After a scoreless first period, International Falls scored twice in the second period to take a 2-0 advantage into the final period. Brady Wicklund scored both Bronco goals in the period.
Greenway cut the lead in half at 8:53 of the third period when Austin Storlie took a feed from Carter Cline and turned on the red light.
The Raiders could not get the tying goal as the Broncos held on for the win.
It was a battle of goaltenders as both teams’ goalies performed well. International Falls goalie Mitchell Nemec finished with 33 saves in the win while Greenway goalie Nathan Jurgansen kicked out 30 shots.
Greenway is now 1-1-1 for the season and was in action Saturday for a 7 p.m. game against Duluth Marshall at Hodgins-Berardo Arena. The Raiders remain at home on Tuesday, Jan. 26, when they play host to Ely in a 5 p.m. contest.
IF 0 2 0 — 2
GWY 0 0 1 — 1
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. IF, Brady Wicklund (Max Dremmel, Tucker Hell), 2:44; 2. IF, Wicklund (Cody Joslyn, Braden Skifstad), 6:19.
Third Period — 3. G, Austin Storlie (Carter Cline), 8:53.
Goalie Saves — G, Nathan Jurgansen 7-12-11-30; IFF, Mitchell Nemc 12-9-12-33; Penalties — G, 3 for 8 minutes; IF 2 for 7 minutes.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 47
Hermantown 44
HERMANTOWN — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team improved to 2-1 for the season with a tough 47-44 win over the Hermantown Hawks on Tuesday night.
Grand Rapids is next in action Thursday, Jan. 28, when it plays host to Duluth Marshall in a 7:15 game.
Grand Rapids had a two-point lead at the half and then outscored Hermantown 19-18 to pull out the victory.
Austin Hanson and Brady Bachmann shared scoring honors for the Thunderhawks as each scored 12 points. Ian Salmela and Danny Markovich both scored six points while Luke Roy added five.
Ryan Zastrow had 12 points to top Hermantown in scoring. Blake Schmitz had nine, Keaton Christianson, eight, and Broc Sundlund added five.
GR 28 19 — 47
H 26 18 — 44
Grand Rapids: Austin Hanson 12, Ian Salmela 6, Brady Bachmann 12, Ethan Florek 2, Trent Johnson 4, Luke Roy 5, Danny Markovich 6.
Hermantown: Ryan Zastrow 12, Michael Lau 4, Kadence Tinsley 2, Zack Olson 3, Keaton Christianson 8, Blake Schmitz 9, Griffin Flaa 1, Broc Sundlund 5.
Total Fouls: GR 12; H 24; Fouled Out: Johnson; Free Throws: GR 17-of-22; H 13-of-16; 3-pointers: GR, Bachmann, Roy; H, Olson, Schmitz, Sundlund.
Boys Swimming
Grand Rapids 94
Hibbing 92
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team tipped Hibbing 94-92 in exciting dual meet action Thursday in Hibbing.
Taking first for the Thunderhawks were Michael Fitch in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.25); Sam Reiten in the 500-yard freestyle (6:19.02); Austin Morrissey in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.03); Will Silvis in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.27); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Ben Bartholomew, Grant Ewen, Fitch and Morrissey (3:38.62).
GR 94, Hibbing 92
200 medley relay — 1. 1. Hibbing, 1:44.81; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Austin Morrissey, Michael Fitch), 1:48.85; 3, Grand Rapids (Xander Ogilvie, Andy Palik, Mathew Stene, Devin Klimek (2:01.21).
200 freestyle — 1. Michael Fitch, GR, 1:59.25; 2. Ben Philips, H, 2:00.04; 3, Ben Bartholomew, GR, 2:04.87.
200 individual medley — 1. William Stenson, H, 2:08.72; 2. Aaron Hadrava, H, 2:30.09; 3. Sam Reiten, GR, 2:42.61.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Cooper Emerson, H, 22.85; 2. Austin Morrissey, GR, 23.86; 3. Luke Pocquette, H, 24.13.
Diving — 1. Tyler Fosso, H, 178.90; 2. Cole Hughes, H, 177.60; 3. Zander Buroken, H, 121.20.
100 butterfly — 1. William Stenson, H, 54.49; 2. Ben Philips, H, 1:03.51; 3. Mathew Stene, GR, 1:07.94.
100 freestyle — 1. Cooper Emerson, H, 50.95; 2. Ben Bartholomew, GR, 52.20; 3. Grant Ewen, GR, 55.58.
500 freestyle — 1. Sam Reiten, GR, 6:19.02; 2. Jager McLynn, GR, 6:20.70; 3. Kellen Fisher, H, 6:35.95.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing, 1:33.12; 2. Grand Rapids (Ben Bartholomew, Will Silvis, Grant Ewen, Michael Fitch), 1:40.65; 3. Grand Rapids (Devin Klimek, Andy Palik, Mathew Stene, Sam Reiten), 1:51.62.
100 backstroke — 1. Austin Morrissey, GR, 1:01.03; 2. Aaron Hadrava, H, 1:02.73; 3. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:03.27 .
100 breaststroke — 1. Will Silvis, GR, 1:12.27; 2. Luke Pocquette, H, 1:13.36; 3. Ben Riipinen, H, 1:13.39.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Ben Bartholomew, Grant Ewen, Michael Fitch, Austin Morrissey), 3:38.62; 2. Hibbing, 3:58.3; 3. Grand Rapids (Sam Reiten, Xander Ogilvie, Isaac Palecek, Joe Loney), 4:22.38.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 86
Bigfork 48
CHERRY — Isaac Asuma had 33 points as the Tigers beat the Huskies at home Thursday.
Also hitting double figures for Cherry were Iziac Martin with 13 and Noah Asuma and Mason Perkovich with 10 apiece.
Jared Lovdahl and Jhace Pearson both had 17 points for Bigfork.
BHS 21 27 — 48
CHS 51 35 — 86
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 3, Jared Lovdahl 17, Coltin Rahier 3, Dylan Elhardt 2, Caden Kallinen 2, Brady Haley 2, Jhace Pearson 17, Aaron Hovila 2.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 4, Isaac Asuma 33, Noah Asuma 10, Sam Serna 6, Tommy Mancini 2, Iziac Martin 13, Zach Carpenter 4, Nick Serna 4, Mason Perkovich 10.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 18; Cherry 20; Fouled Out: Kallinen; Free Throws: Bigfork 9-21; Cherry 13-24; 3-pointers: Jared Lovdahl, Rahier, Pearson, Staples, Isaac Asuma 2, Noah Asuma Sam Serna.
Girls Basketball
MIB 70
Deer River 19
MOUNTAIN IRON — Three Rangers scored in double figures Thursday as Mountain Iron-Buhl blew past Deer River, 70-19.
Jordan Zubich led the way with 22 points, Sage Ganyo dropped in 15 and Jacie Kvas added 10 in the big win over the visiting Warriors.
Deer R. 8 11 — 19
MI-B 43 27 — 70
DR: Hannah Edwards 3, Josie Drotts 3, Abbie Sheeder 1, Nevaeh Evans 2, Katie Storlie 2, Jessica Regal 2, Grace Bergland 6. 3-pointers: Drotts 1. Free throws: 2-10. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
MI-B: Jacie Kvas 10, Hali Savela 5, Jordan Zubich 22, Gabby Lira 4, Sage Ganyo 15, Ava Butler 6, Suzanne Aubrey 2, Lauren Maki 6. 3-pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 2, Ganyo 1. Free throws: 10-13. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Boys Swimming
Rock Ridge 50
Grand Rapids 42
VIRGINIA — Rock Ridge defeated the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team 50-42 in action in Virginia on Thursday.
Taking first place for the Thunderhawks were Michael Fitch in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.78) and 500-yard freestyle (5:33.76); Isaac Palecek in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.36); Austin Morrisey in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.28); and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:41.14).
Rock Ridge 50, GR 42
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Owen Engel, Andrew Bird, Gunnar George, Nate Spiering), 1:47.01; 2, Grand Rapids, 1:48.91; 3, Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Aiden Hecomovich, Leighton Ongalo, Harrison Logan), 1:54.90.
200 freestyle: 1, Michael Fitch, GR, 1:58.78; 2, Anthony Hecomovich, RR, 2:13.40; 3, Andy Palik, GR, 2:29.44.
200 individual medley: 1, Cameron Johnson, RR, 2:20.22; 2, Ongalo, RR, 2:26.30; 3, Ben Bartholomew, GR, 2:27.19.
50 freestyle: 1, G. George, RR, 22.76; 2, Spiering, RR, 24.52; 3, Devin Klimek, GR, 25.27.
100 butterfly: 1, G. George, RR, 55.93; 2, Austin Morrissey, GR, 56.44; 3, Engel, RR, 1:00.68.
100 freestyle: 1, Bird, RR, 52.31; 2, Bartholomew, GR, 53.32; 3, Leif Sundquist, RR, 53.69.
500 freestyle: 1, Michael Fitch, GR, 5:33.76; 2, Johnson, RR, 5:47.15; 3, Logan, RR, 6:09.30.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Engel, Sundquist, Bird, John Kendall), 1:37.68; 2, GR, 1:38.15; 3, Rock Ridge (Johnson, Hecomovich, Spiering, Logan), 1:40.40.
100 backstroke: 1, Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:02.36; 2, Ongalo, RR, 1:05.39; 3, Tye Hiltunen, RR, 1:13.90.
100 breaststroke: 1, Austin Morrissey, GR, 1:08.28; 2, Will Silvis, GR, 1:16.17.
400 freestyle relay: 1, GR, 3:41.14; 2, GR, 4:18.93.
Wrestling
Virginia 43
Deer River 30
VIRGINIA — The Deer River High School wrestling team lost to Virginia 43-30 in action on Jan. 16.
Following are the results:
106: Tate Evans, DR, def. Dutch Hedblom, V, by fall at 1:45.
113: Zach Ikola, DR, def. Jackson Kendall, V, by fall at 5:26.
120: Colton Gallus, V, def. Preston Reed by fall at 1:27.
126: Grant Benz, V, won by forfeit.
132: Asher Hedblom, V, won by forfeit.
138: Connor Morcom, V, def. Matthias Parks, 4-0.
145: Erik Sundquist, V, def. Colin Hart, by fall at :30.
152: Gavin Benz, V, def. Tygh Gullickson, by major decision, 10-1.
160: Damian Tapio, V, won by forfeit.
170: Jacob Burress, V, def. Deanna Francisco by fall at 3:20.
182: Austin Mundt, DR, def. Keegan Comer by fall at 1:00.
195: Lee Perrington, DR, def. Gabe Sundquist, V, by fall at 2:45.
220: JoJo Thompson, DR, won by forfeit.
Hwt: double forfeit
