GRAND RAPIDS — Both the Grand Rapids High School girls and boys track and field teams placed third at the Lake Superior Conference Championships which was conducted on May 17, at the Webb LaBeau Track and Field Complex in Grand Rapids.
Following are results of the event:
Girls
Cloquet ran away with the team title with 189.5 points. Hibbing was second with 126 while Grand Rapids placed third with 88.
Senior Faith Zidarich of Grand Rapids was second in the 200-meter dash in 27.44 seconds while her teammate, senior Alvine Njounang, was third in 27.74 seconds. Alexa Snesrud of Cloquet won the event in 27.28 seconds.
Junior Josie Hanttula of the Thunderhawks was second in the pole vault with a height of 10-feet. Defending state champion Julia Gherardi of Hibbing was first with 11-6.
Senior Rowan Krueger-Barth was second in the shot put with a distance of 33-feet, 2.5-inches. Bella Harriman of Cloquet won the event with a heave of 33-3. Krueger-Barth also was fourth in the discus with a throw of 97-feet, 8-inches. Her teammate, senior Justine Carsrud, was fifth with 91-10. Seija Suominen of Cloquet won with a distance of 113-10.
The Grand Rapids 4 x 400-meter relay made up of sophomore Ella Karkela, freshman Kayla Jenkins, senior Lilly Watkins and freshman Kaitlyn Olson was second in 4:31.71. Cloquet won the event in 4:21.72.
The Thunderhawks’ Njounang also was third in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:04.62. Junior Liv Birkeland of Hermantown was first in 1:03.59.
Freshman Ellee Nelson of Grand Rapids placed third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.56 seconds. Senior Olivia Jameson of Cloquet won the event with a time of 16.75 seconds. Nelson also was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 53.20 seconds. Jameson of Cloquet also won that race in 48.48 seconds.
The Thunderhawk 4 x 200-meter relay comprised of Nelson, senior Morgan Troumbly, junior Josie Hanttula and Zidarich was third in 1:53.50. Cloquet was first in 1:52.73.
Boys
Grand Rapids came a close third in the boys team competition, finishing with 127 points. Superior was first with 142.5 while Cloquet was second with 128.
Senior Jackson Weston of the Thunderhawks easily won the shot put competition with a distance of 53-feet, 4-inches. Josh Monreal of Proctor was second with 49-7. Weston also placed second in the discus with a throw of 140-feet, 7-inches. Monreal of Proctor was first with 145-3.
Senior Austin Hanson of Grand Rapids won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.50 seconds. Evan Bowen of Proctor was second in 52.57 seconds. Hanson also placed second in the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.04 seconds. Darrel James of Superior won the race in 22.75 seconds.
Grand Rapids placed three in the top five in the 110-meter hurdles. Junior Wyatt Christensen won the event with a time of 16.36 seconds. Isaiah Essien of Superior was second in 16.53 seconds. Senior Wesley Carlson of the Thunderhawks was third in 17.04 seconds and freshman Herschel Christensen was fifth in 17.50 seconds.
Junior Kaydin Metzgar of the Thunderhawks won the pole vault with a height of 12-feet, 6-inches. Ethan Roy of Hibbing was second with 11-0.
Christensen also placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 8-inches. Teammate senior Curtis Card was tied for fifth with a height of 5-6. Kolbin Carter of Proctor was first with 6-2.
Junior Ian Andersen of the Thunderhawks placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.10. Andrew Schmitz of Hermantown won the race with a time of 2:02.94.
Sophomore Colton Johnson of Grand Rapids was second in the triple jump with a distance of 39-feet, 8.5-inches. Senior Jacob Jensrud of Hibbing was first with 40-6.5.
Freshman Austin Prebeck placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 19-feet, 2-inches. Senior Amari Manning of Hibbing won the event with 20-2.5.
The Rapids 4 x 100-meter relay made up of junior Aiden Chandler, junior Cole Hawkinson, junior Kaydin Metzgar and Borgman was third in 45.91 seconds. Superior won the race in 43.87 seconds.
Borgman was fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.81 seconds. James of Superior won the event in 10.97 seconds.
Junior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa of Grand Rapids was fifth in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 11:03.55. Jacob Mertz of Cloquet won the race in 10:23.08.
Lake Superior Conference Championships
Girls team scores: 1, Cloquet 189.5; 2. Hibbing 126; 3. Grand Rapids 88; 4. Proctor 84; 5. Hermantown 78; 6. Superior 72; 7. Duluth Denfeld 32.5; 8. Duluth Marshall 17.
100 dash: 1. Julia Gherardi, Hib, 13.00; 2. Lillian Gamache, S, 13.20; 3. Lauren Johnson, P, 13.55; 6. Alvine Njounang, GR, 13.65; 13. Kylie DeBay, GR, 14.13; 17. Jada Morgan, GR, 14.65.
200 dash: 1. Alexa Snesrud, C, 27.28; 2. Faith Zidarich, GR, 27.44; 3. Alvine Njounang, GR, 27.74; 14. Lauren Bates, GR, 29.56.
400 dash: 1. Liv Birkeland, Her, 1:03.59; 2. Abigail Theien, Hib, 1:03.86; 3. Alvine Njounang, GR, 1:04.62; 13. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 1:08.46; 19. Lauren Raitanen, GR, 1:22.59.
800 run: 1. Claire Niksich, Her, 2:32.01; 2. Campbell Amundson, Her, 2:32.30; 3. Paisley Kleiman, P, 2:34.14; 8. Mercury Bischoff, GR, 2:40.96; 12. Emily Walters, GR, 2:49.49; 17. Emily Timm, GR, 2:56.99
1,600 run: 1. Jorie Anderson, Hib, 5:41.94; 2. Lizzy Harnell, P, 5:42.51; 3. Campbell Amundson, Herm, 5:43.84; 8. Emily Walters, GR, 5:56.08; 20. Baijla Graeber, GR, 7:13.66; 21. Jaide Sondrol, GR, 7:57.26.
3,200 run: 1. Mileena Sladek, Hib, 12:33.04; 2. Lizzy Harnell, P, 12:35.16; 3. Rachel Bettendorf, P, 12:56.06; 7. Ella Karkela, GR, 13:12.13; 8. Whitney Sylvester, GR, 13:30.85.
100 hurdles: 1. Olivia Jameson, C, 16.75; 2. Savannah Leopold, S, 17.53; 3. Ellee Nelson, GR, 17.56; 7. Lilly Watkins, GR, 18.95; 9. Riley Toivonen, GR, 19.47.
300 hurdles: 1. Olivia Jameson, C, 48.48; 2. Elaine Lynas, P, 49.57; 3. Savannah Leopold, S, 49.86; 5. Ellee Nelson, GR, 53.20; 10. Lilly Watkins, GR, 56.76; 13. Hannah Brula, GR, 59.78.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Superior, 52.76; 2. Hermantown, 53.62; 3. Cloquet, 54.34; 5. Grand Rapids (Morgan Troumbly, Jada Morgan, Kyle DeBay, Faith Zidarich), 54.61.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Cloquet, 1:52.73; 2. Hibbing, 1:52.74; 3. Grand Rapids (Ellee Nelson, Morgan Troumbly, Josie Hanttula, Faith Zidarich), 1:53.50.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Cloquet, 4:21.72; 2. Grand Rapids (Ella Karkela, Kayla Jenkins, Lilly Watkins, Kaitlyn Olson), 4:31.71; 3. Proctor, 4:38.90.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Hibbing, 10:15.22; 2. Cloquet, 10:16.57; 3. Proctor, 10:19.31; 4. Grand Rapids (Mercury Bischoff, Ella Karkela, Whitney Sylvester, Kyra Giffen), 11:28.58.
High jump: 1. Olivia Jameson, C, 5-4; 2. Taylor Wick, C, 5-4; 3. Elliana Jouppi, DD, 4-11; 10. Ellee Nelson, GR, 4-4; 10. McKayla Cagle, GR, 4-4; 15. Riley Toivonen, GR, 4-0.
Pole vault: 1. Julia Gherardi, Hib, 11-6; 2. Josie Hanttula, GR, 10-0; 3. Ilei Benson, C, 8-6.
Triple jump: 1. Taylor Wick, C, 34-11.5; 2. Olivia Jameson, C, 34-6; 3. Alexa Snesrud, C, 32-9.5.
Long jump: 1. Taylor Wick, C, 16-0.5; 1. McKenzi Branley, S, 15-9; 3. Elliana Jouppi, DD, 15-5; 12. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 12-6; 13. Hannah Brula, GR, 12-1; 19. Kelsie Zimmer, GR, 10-5.75.
Shot put: 1. Bella Harriman, C, 33-3; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 33-2.5; 3. Emma Herstad, Her, 32-6; 7. Justine Carsrud, GR, 30-2; 9. Emily Brula, GR, 28-1.5.
Discus: 1. Seija Suominen, C, 113-10; 2. Bella Harriman, C, 111-10; 3. Elise Harriman, Her, 104-0; 4. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 97-8; 5. Justine Carsrud, GR, 91-10.
Lake Superior Conference Championships
Boys team scores: 1, Superior 142.5; 2. Cloquet 128; 3, Grand Rapids 127; 4, Proctor 105; 5. Duluth Denfeld 89; 6. Hibbing 74; 7, Hermantown 40; 8. Duluth Marshall 21.5.
100 dash: 1. Darrel James, Sup, 10.97; 2. Jordan Aultman, C, 11.29; 3. Courdib Nelson-Scaggs, S, 11.33; 5. Risto Borgman, GR, 11.81; 11. Aiden Chandler, GR, 12.39; 13. Reid Ketola, GR, 12.57.
200 dash: 1. Darrel James, S, 22.75; 2. Austin Hanson, GR, 23.04; 3. Tristan Zook, DD, 23.39; 4. Risto Borgman, GR, 23.77; 10. Austin Prebeck, GR, 24.57.
400 dash: 1. Austin Hanson, GR, 51.50; 2. Evan Bowen, P, 52.57; 3. Jacob Lind, S, 53.39; 13. Gunner Larson, GR, 59.41; 21. Jake Engeldinger, GR, 1:03.08.
800 run: 1. Andrew Schmitz, Herm, 2:02.94; 2. Ian Andersen, GR, 2:05.10; 3. Calvin Snesrud, C, 2:05.53; 10. Mason Sovada, GR, 2:17.57; 21. Dayton Landey, GR, 2:47.86
1,600 run: 1. Miles Fischer, C, 4:39.99; 2. Jacob Mertz, C, 4:40.45; 3. Josh Knight, P, 4:44.70; 11. Mason Adler, GR, 5:18.95; 12. Zane Poenix, GR, 5:20.74; 13. Seth Barton, GR, 5:24.30.
3,200 run: 1. Jacob Mertz, C, 10:23.08; 2. Luke Bettendorf, P, 10:53.92; 3. Jaden Karren, S, 10:56.77; 5. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, G$, 11:03.55; 8. Sam Barton, GR, 11:48.75; 9. Larson Curnow, GR, 11:48.96.
110 hurdles: 1. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 16.36; 2. Isaiah Essien, S, 16.53; 3. Wesley Carlson, GR, 17.04; 5. Herschel Christensen, GR, 17.50.
300 hurdles: 1. Isaiah Essien, S, 43.37; 2. Hunter Willis, S, 43.83; 3. Cameron Pease, P, 44.19; 8. Hunter Fiet, GR, 46.74; 9. Herschel Christensen, GR, 47.35; 12. Wesley Carlson, GR, 49.49.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Superior, 43.87; 2. Cloquet, 44.57; 3. Grand Rapids (Aiden Chandler, Cole Hawkinson, Kaydin Metzgar, Risto Borgman), 45.91.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Superior 1:34.77; 2. Hermantown, 1:35.08; 3. Cloquet, 1:37.40; Grand Rapids DQ.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Proctor, 3:35.62; 2. Hibbing, 3:37.44; 3. Superior, 3:38.04; 7. Grand Rapids (Gunner Larson, Ethan Florek, Jake Engeldinger, Austin Hanson), 3:55.78.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Cloquet, 8:26.57; 2. Proctor, 8:46.92; 3. Superior, 8:55.02; 7. Grand Rapids (Seth Barton, Zane Poenix, Joseph Anderson, Mason Adler), 9:48.83.
High jump: 1. Kolbin Carter, P, 6-2; 2. Blake Schmitz, Herm, 6-0; 3. Jasper Timm, DM, 6-0; 4. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 5-8; 5. Curtis Card, GR, 5-6; 11. Herschel Christensen, GR, 5-2.
Pole vault: 1. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 12-6; 2. Ethan Roy, Hib, 11-0; 3. Austin Pierce, Hib, 10-6; 6. Cole Hawkinson, GR, 9-6.
Triple jump: 1. Jacob Jensrud, Hib, 40-6.5; 2. Colton Johnson, GR, 39-8.5; 3. Jasper Timm, DM, 38-6; 8. Herschel Christensen, GR, 36-3.5.
Long jump: 1. Amari Manning, Hib, 20-2,5; 2. Jordan Goldfin, S, 20-2; 3. Courdin Nelson-Scaggs, S, 19-9; 4. Austin Prebeck, GR, 19-2; 8. Curtis Card, GR, 18-2.
Shot put: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 53-4; 2. Josh Monreal, P, 49-7; 3. Will Turnbull, C, 45-11; 8. Benjamin Harker, GR, 42-6; 9. Connor Brainard, GR, 42-5.
Discus: 1. Josh Monreal, P, 145-3; 2. Jackson Weston, GR, 140-7; 3. Will Turnbull, C, 134-1; 8. Connor Brainard, GR, 114-9; 10. Benjamin Harker, GR, 114-5.
