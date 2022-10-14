c

Pictured is the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks boys cross country team that clinched the Lake Superior Conference championship earlier in the week.

 Photo by Patricia Carlinjanssen

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys cross country team captured first place in the Lake Superior Conference Cross Country Championship on Oct. 11.

Grand Rapids finished with 45 points to tip second place Hibbing which had 54. They were followed by Cloquet 75, Superior 77, Hermantown 125, Proctor 156, and Duluth Denfeld 162.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments