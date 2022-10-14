GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys cross country team captured first place in the Lake Superior Conference Cross Country Championship on Oct. 11.
Grand Rapids finished with 45 points to tip second place Hibbing which had 54. They were followed by Cloquet 75, Superior 77, Hermantown 125, Proctor 156, and Duluth Denfeld 162.
Miles Fischer of Cloquet won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 16 minutes and 34 seconds. Jacob Lind of Superior was second in 17:29 and Charles Juntunen of Duluth Denfeld was third in 17:38.
Adrian Hanson-Kaasa was the top Thunderhawk runner as he was fourth in 18:05. He was followed by teammates Nik Casper, seventh in 18:15, Zane Poenix, eighth in 18:22, Mason Adler, 12th in 18:38, Brendan Sylvester, 14th in 18:48, Mason Sovada, 25th in 19:21, and Seth Barton, 29th in 19:33.
Thunderhawk senior captain Adrian Hanson-Kaasa said about clinching the team championship, “We did really well today. It (Grand View Golf Course) is a difficult course to run but we did the best we could and came home as conference champs! We have a lot of talent coming up and I’m proud of everyone on the team.”
Girls Varsity
Hibbing won the team title with 40 points, tipping second place Proctor which had 41. They were followed by Superior 104, Cloquet 107, Duluth Denfeld 139, Hermantown 141, Duluth Marshall 142, and Grand Rapids 196.
Tayler McMeekin of Superior won the 5,000-meter race in 19:39. Lizzy Harnell of Proctor was second in 20:03 while Mileena Sullivan of Hibbing placed third in 20:19.
Whitney Sylvester was the Thunderhawks’ top runner as she was 21st in 22:34. She was followed by teammates Emily Walters, 35th in 23:57, Ellen Sween, 41st in 25:00, Gabby Daydodge, 47th in 26:02, Madeline Larson, 52nd in 28:29, and Emily Timm, 53rd in 31:52.
Boys Junior Varsity
Hibbing won the team title with 27 followed closely by Grand Rapids with 31. Hermantown was third with 77.
Jake Walli of Hibbing won the 5,000-meter race in a time of 19:04. Nick Ruzich of Hibbing was second in 19:34 while Jake Fairchild of Grand Rapids was third in 19:36.
Other Grand Rapids runners were Larson Curnow, fourth in 19:37, Sam Barton, sixth in 20:08, Joseph Anderson, seventh in 20:25, Mathew Johnson, 11th in 20:54, Randall Belanger, 18th in 21:58, Lucas Rychart, 25th in 22:29, Joel Frost, 26th in 22:41, Micah Sween, 30th in 22:58, Reid Ketola, 33rd in 23:14, Jake Engeldinger, 38th in 23:41, and Dayton Landey, 53rd in 26:47.
Girls Junior Varsity
Hibbing won the team title with 15 followed by Superior and Hermantown.
Tara Hertling of Hibbing won the 5,000-meter race in 22:05. She was followed by Emma Reini, Hibbing, 22:48, and Miriam Milani, Hibbing, 22:55.
Holly Sylvester was Grand Rapids’ lone participant as she was 20th in 28:29.
Boys Junior High
Hibbing won the team title with 42 followed by Cloquet, 64, and Grand Rapids, 69.
Sam Baumgardner of Hibbing won the 3.2-kilometer race in a time of 13:03. Easton Fisher of Hibbing was second in 13:07 while Tim Kazmierczak of Cloquet was third in 13:16.
Will Hunter was the Thunderhawks’ top placer as he was fourth in 13:28. He was followed by teammates Lucas Lane, seventh in 13:59, Caleb Van Drunen, 14th in 14:44, Logan Wourms, 20th in 15:17, Jacob Brunn, 26th in 15:55, and Zak Vidmar, 29th in 17:12.
Girls Junior High
Cloquet won the team title with 21 followed by Hibbing and Grand Rapids.
Jenna Leask of Superior won the 3,200-meter race in a time of 14:16. She was followed by Aspen Winbigler of Cloquet in 14:29 and Olivia Theien of Hibbing in 14:54.
Elaine Jackson was the Thunderhawks’ top runner as she was sixth in 15:39. She was followed by teammates Tess Reilly, ninth in 16:24, Halle Karkela, 11th in 16:36, Allison Moore, 16th in 18:20, Claire Larson, 17th in 18:34, and Anna Gebhart, 18th in 18:34.
