GRAND RAPIDS — To say that the members and coaching staff of the Grand Rapids High School baseball team are itching to start the 2021 season is a huge understatement.
In fact, the Thunderhawks are almost frothing at the mouth as they await the opening pitch of the season, as they will be in competition for the first time since the 2019 season. That’s because the entire 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic and the 2021 season remains uncertain because of that pandemic.
“COVID cost us the spring last year so we didn’t get to play at all,” said Grand Rapids head coach Bill Kinnunen, who is in his 21st season as head coach of team. “But in the summer we played 30-some games so that helped us. It was like a normal summer minus a few games and no playoffs of course. But we got some work in.
“We are still a little rusty early in the year but we will get the kinks worked out hopefully before our first game.”
Kinnunen said not being able to conduct the 2020 season was the worst thing he has experienced in his coaching career.
“Especially for those seniors, I really felt for them because they didn’t get to play their senior year,” Kinnunen explained. “That’s not even including the fact that we were loaded last year with arms and hitters. We had six seniors and it is really sad for them to go out without having a senior year of baseball.”
Kinnunen said the Thunderhawks are preparing to open their season Thursday at Wade Stadium in Duluth against defending section champion Duluth Denfeld. Grand Rapids has been able to practice outside extensively this early spring, something area teams usually do not have the luxury to do. He said practicing outside allows the team to make long throws and catch fly balls.
“In my time here, the average date we get on the field is April 19,” Kinnunen said. “Then we can rake leaves and slop around in the mud a little bit. But we have had full practices up on Bob Streetar Field already. We started out on Portage Park and we practiced outside the first week of practice which is unheard of. Usually there is four or five feet of snow.
“At least time-wise we are ahead of where we are but because of COVID we are not fundamentally where we would be had we had we not had that much time outside. But it will come with the more we play.”
Kinnunen said southern Minnesota teams are usually about a month ahead of the northern teams because of the weather and he said that changes this year.
Grand Rapids has four seniors and nine juniors to lead the squad this year, but all but two have very little high school experience because of last year’s lost season. The lone experienced players are senior Kodi Miller, who has been a starter since his freshman season, and sophomore outfielder Kyle Henke, who started some as an eighth grader. However, Miller is coming off of elbow surgery and it is unknown what he can contribute.
“We have at least 12 guys coming back who got some time in during the summer,” the coach said. “That will help tremendously. Plus they played a lot of ball games in both JV and VFW the year before.”
Miller is expected to be the ace of the pitching staff, depending on the health of his arm. He also will play somewhere in the infield. Other seniors are Wyatt Holcomb, Andrew Sundberg and Chris Pederson.
Juniors who are expected to contribute include catcher Ren Morque, infielder Garett Drotts, outfielder Dan Wohlers, outfielder Ben Keske, infielder Tyler Norgard, pitcher Andy Linder, and infielder/catcher Walker Ritter. Sophomores who are expected to see action include Henke – an outfielder – and infielder Myles Gunderson.
Kinnunen said virtually every player on the roster may pitch at one point this season.
“Kodi Miller is an unknown and he is the ace,” said Kinnunen. “But we have some guys who can throw and we have a lot of depth. That’s the thing early in the year, especially when we start playing games, we have a lot of guys we can rotate in there and not have to worry about them throwing a complete game or anything. We should be OK in the pitching category.”
Kinnunen said the program stresses throwing strikes, playing good defense and executing the fundamentals adeptly.
“We are built on pitching and defense,” Kinnunen said. “You throw strikes and that keeps the infielders awake and on their toes and hopefully we can pick it up and throw it. I have been telling the kids that all it is is a glorified game of catch.
“They always want to grab the bats and swing in the cage but I had to tell them that when we lose we want to lose 1-0 or 2-1. We don’t want to get beat 21-19.”
Kinnunen feels the Thunderhawks will be able to score runs because of the team speed and the ability of the players to execute the fundamentals.
“Hopefully we can be smart on the base paths because we are pretty quick,” the coach explained. “Our outfield is going to be one of the quickest we have had in a while. We have guys that can run and there are a lot of things we can do offensively with stealing and hitting and running and bunting. We can manufacture runs when we have a lot of speed.”
When asked what he feels will be keys to a successful season for Grand Rapids, Kinnunen said, “No. 1 is we need to stay healthy; that’s the big thing. With this COVID going around, we don’t want to have guys contact it and be locked up for 10 or 14 days where they don’t get to come out of the house and they can’t come to practice and can’t play.
“Then like always we have to pitch and play defense. As long as we can do that, we can stay in ball games and have a chance to win at the end.”
Grand Rapids again will play in Section 7AAA, and without a season last year, Kinnunen said the favorites entering the season should be Duluth Denfeld, the defending champion. He feels Hibbing, Chisago Lakes, North Branch, Hermantown, Princeton and Grand Rapids all should be in the mix for a title.
“It will be interesting come playoff time just to see who is healthy and who gets to play because you saw what happened in the state hockey tournament,” said the coach.
Assisting Kinnunen in the coaching department will be grizzled veteran Greg Tulla, Scott McBride, Seth Scheuerlein, Mike Valentyn, Jeff Magner and Jake Magner.
“The kids are a hard-working, energetic group that pays attention in practice,” said Kinnunen. “Hopefully we can execute when we get on the ball field. It should be a fun year and we are just happy to be able to play baseball up to this point because we only made it seven days last year.”
