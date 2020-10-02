Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:57.75
2. Mesabi East, 1:58.14
3. Duluth East, 2:00.76
4. Duluth Denfeld, 2:01.62
5. Hibbing, 2:05.29
200-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:03.32
2. Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld, 2:03.86
3. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 2:05.90
4. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:06.70
5. Elsa Viren, Grand Rapids, 2:07.13
200 Individual Medley
1. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:23.85
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:25.21
2. Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld, 2:25.21
4. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 2:25.71
5. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 2:26.69
50-yard freestyle
1. Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld, 26.11
2. Teagan Rudstrom, Duluth East, 26.12
3. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 26.13
4. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 26.16
5. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 26.22
Diving (6 dives)
1. Kailey Fossell, Mesabi East, 236.20
2. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 184.30
3. Elly Blalzvic, Duluth Denfeld, 180.85
4. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapoids, 178.60
5. Maddy Clusiau, Hibbing, 171
Diving (11 dives)
1. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 378.40
2. Kailey Fossell, Mesabi East, 368.65
3. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 364.75
4. Elly Blazevic, Duluth Denfeld, 311.60
5. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 309.60
100-yard butterfly
1. Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld, 1:03.30
2. Lauryn Devich, Virginia, 1:03.60
3. Clara Wodny, Duluth East, 1:04.73
4. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:05.61
5. Havyn Pelland, Intl. Falls, 1:06.71
100-yard freestyle
1. Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld, 56.10
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 56.29
3. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 56.95
4. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 57.36
5. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 57.83
500-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:37.72
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 5:40.89
3. Clara Wodny, Duluth East, 5:43.80
4. Rosie Cruikshank, Two Harbors, 5:55.12
5. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 5:55.68
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:45.13
2. Mesabi East, 1:48.57
3. Hibbing, 1:48.87
4. Duluth Denfeld, 1:49.21
5. Duluth East, 1:51.23
100-yard backstroke
1. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 1:01.66
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:02.63
3. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 1:06.97
4. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:07.02
5. Siiri Hakala, Mesabi East, 1:07.90
100-yard breaststroke
1. Lauryn Devich, Virginia, 1:10.96
2. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:11.66
3. Kylie Meyer, Virginia, 1:12.21
4. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:14.09
5. Emma Hernesman, Grand Rapids, 1:14.54
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:53.48
2. Mesabi East, 3:55.75
3. Duluth Denfeld, 3:57.53
4. Duluth East, 4:00.59
5. Hibbing, 4:02.68
