A victorious Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team rejoice with their trophy after winning the Section 7A Boys Swimming and Diving Meet team championship on Saturday in Hibbing.

 photo submitted

HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team used its outstanding depth to capture the Section 6A team championship during the section meet which was conducted last weekend in Hibbing.

The Thunderhawks totaled 466 points to outdistance second place Hibbing which finished with 411. They were followed by Rock Ridge 398, Mesabi East 360, Proctor/Esko 149.5, International Falls 95, and Chisholm 85.


