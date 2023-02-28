HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team used its outstanding depth to capture the Section 6A team championship during the section meet which was conducted last weekend in Hibbing.
The Thunderhawks totaled 466 points to outdistance second place Hibbing which finished with 411. They were followed by Rock Ridge 398, Mesabi East 360, Proctor/Esko 149.5, International Falls 95, and Chisholm 85.
Winning section championships for Grand Rapids and earning a berth in the state meet were Joe Loney in the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.93) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:20.53; and Aydin Aultman in diving (396.90 points).
Taking second and qualifying for the state meet for the Thunderhawks were Nik Casper in the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.38) and Isaac Palecek in the 100-yard backstroke (58.20 seconds).
Taking third for Grand Rapids and narrowly missing a state berth were the 200-yard medley relay comprised of Palecek, Sam Barton, William Skaudis and Casper (1:46.35); Leif Wyland in the 500-yard freestyle (5:25.64); and the 400-yard freestyle relay made up of Casper, Skaudis, Loney and Palecek (3:34.89).
Coming in fourth for the Thunderhawks was Skaudis in the 100-yard butterfly (58.16 seconds).
Placing fifth for Grand Rapids were Max Connelly in the 200-yard freestyle (1:02.63) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:32.76); David Aultman in diving (295.80 points); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Christian Varin, Kasey Cowan, Wyland and Loney (1:41.46).
Finishing sixth for the Thunderhawks were Seth Barton in the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.87); Sam Barton in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.66) ;and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.25); and Casper in the 100-yard freestyle (52.70 seconds).
Coming in seventh for Grand Rapids were Palecek in the 50-yard freestyle (23.53 seconds); Dylan Aultman in diving (196.10 points); Skaudis in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.25); and Zak Vidmar in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.34).
Taking eighth for the Thunderhawks were Wyland in the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.26) and Aaron McMullen in the 100-yard butterfly (1:05.06).
The state boys swimming and diving meet will be conducted from Thursday, March 2-4, at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Section 6A Swimming and Diving finals.
Team: 1. Grand Rapids 466; 2. Hibbing 411; 3. Rock Ridge 398.5; 4. Mesabi East 360; 5. Proctor/Esko 149.5; 6. International Falls 95; 7. Chisholm 85.
Individuals:
200 medley relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Gage Aagenes, Gunnar George, Nate Spiering), 1:40.11; 2. Hibbing (Wylie Stenson, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Luke Pocquette), 1:41.22; 3. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Sam Barton, William Skaudis, Nik Casper), 1:46.35; 4. Mesabi East (Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Isak Schroeder), 1:48.66; 5. Proctor/Esko (Aiden Gallagher, Garek Plinski, Seth Sushoreba, Connor Graves), 1:59.13. 6. Chisholm (Calvin Wangensteen, Brent Dragony, Nathan Splinter, Dillon Splinter), 2:15.91.
200 freestyle — 1. Joe Loney, GR, 1:55.93; 2. Casper, GR, 1:56.38; 3. AJ Hultman, RR, 1:56.54; 4. Leete, ME, 1:58.83; 5. Max Connelly, GR, 2:02.63; 6. Alex Hanegmon, H, 2:03.35; 7. Tye Hiltunen, RR, 2:07,.09; 8. Ben Zollar 2:09.36.
200 individual medley — 1. Cole Layman, ME, 2:06.98; 2. Bodi George, RR, 2:12.55; 3. Mathew Philips, H, 2:14.56; 4. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 2:17.69; 5. Baker, ME, 2:19.42; 6. Seth Barton, GR, 2:19.87; 7. Jacob Gundry, PE, 2:21.94; 8. Leif Wyland, GR, 2:22.26; 9. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:21.22; 10. Aaron McMullen, GR, 2:25.82.
50 freestyle — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 21.66; 2. Ben Philips, H, 22;08; 3. Luke Pocquette, H, 22.50; 4. Spiering, RR, 22.62Q; 5. Mason Williams, ME, 22.68; 6. Schroeder, ME, 23.07; 7. Palecek, GR, 23.53; 8. Aiden Bird, RR, 23.57; 10. Christian Varin, GR, 25.04; 14. Fynn Schlicht, GR, 26.05; 15. Nathan Ewen, GR, 26.17.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 396.90; 2. Tyler Fosso, H, 381.95; 3. Aagenes, RR, 330.65; 4. Cole Hughes, H, 308.65; 5. David Aultman, GR, 295.80; 6. Aiden Johnson, ME, 273.50; 7. Dylan Aultman, GR, 196.10.
100 butterfly — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 51.67Q; 2. Ben Philips, H, 53.72Q; 3. Layman, ME, 57.32; 4. Skaudis, GR, 58.16; 5. Gundry, PE, 1:02.20; 6. Barton, GR, 1:02.66; 7. Hanegmon, H, 1:03.15; 8. Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:05.06; 9. Jake Brunn, TR, 1:04.43.
100 freestyle — 1. Steele, ME, 48.15Q; 2. Spiering, RR, 49.72Q; 3. Williams, ME, 50.32; 4. (tie) Riipinen, H, Kendall, RR, 52.65; 6. Casper, GR, 52.70; 7. Schroeder, ME, 53.98; 8. Christian Massich, H, 56.48.; 9. Christian Varin, GR, 55.83; 10. Kasey Cowan, GR, 56.97; 13. Sam Hoffman, GR, 58.85
500 freestyle — 1. Loney, GR, 5:20.53; 2. Leete, ME, 5:25.09; 3. Wyland, GR, 5:25.64; 4. Stenson, H, 5:31.96; 5. Connelly, GR, 5:32.76; 6. Feldt, ME, 5:32.91; 7. Hultman, RR, 5:33.92; 8. Ranta, H, 6:13.82.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Pocquette, Mathew Philips, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips), 1;29.88Q; 2. Mesabi East (Williams, Layman, Schroeder, Steele), 1:31.13; 3. Rock Ridge (Aagenes, Hecimovich, Kendall, Bird), 1:33.95; 4. International Falls (Joshua Wherley, Trygg Hemstad, Wyatt Jantzen, Brendyn Scholler), 1:39.25; 5. Grand Rapids (Christian Varin, Kasey Cowen, Wyland, Loney), 1:41.46; 6. Proctor/Esko (Gundry, Plinski, Nathan Abramson, Seth Sushoreba), 1:49.83; 7. Chisholm (Samuel Zancauske, Dillon Splinter, Pace Yukich, Nathan Splinter), 1:51.28.
100 backstroke — 1. Steele, ME, 55.34Q; 2. Palecek, GR, 58.20; 3. Bodi George, RR, 58.72; 4. Mathew Philips, H, 1:00.41; 5. Baker, ME, 1:01.37; 6. Stenson, H, 1:01.77; 7. Skaudis, GR, 1:04.25; 8. Hiltunen, RR, 1:05.97; 9. Nathan Ewen, GR, 1:04.23; 10. Franklin Block, GR, 1:07.27.
100 breaststroke — 1. Aagenes, RR, 1:04.42; 2. (tie) Pocquette, H, Riipinen, H, 1:04.56; 4. Hecimovich, RR, 1:04.57; 5. Bird, RR, 1:05.90; 6. Sam Barton, GR, 1:09.25; 7. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:09.34; 8. Wherley, IF, 1:09.81; 10. Seth Barton, GR, 1:12.09; 12. Kasey Cowan, GR, 1:12.73.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Spiering, Kendall, Bodi George, Gunnar George), 3;2329Q; 2. Mesabi East (Layman, Williams, Leete, Steele), 3:28.95; 3. Grand Rapids (Casper, Skaudis, Loney, Palecek), 3:34.89; 4. Hibbing (Massich, Hanegmon, Stenson, Mathew Philips), 3:39.98; 5. Proctor/Esko (Gundry, Graves, Levin Raisanen, Seth Sushoreba), 3:58.31; 6. International Falls (Brendyn Scholler, Connor Tomczak, Jantzen, Wherley), 4:01.41; 7. Chisholm (Nathan Splinter, Dillon Splinter, Wangensteen, Zancauske), 4:18.08.
