GRAND RAPIDS — With the season winding down for the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team, seniors Austin Morrissey and Michael Fitch have their sights on getting back to the state meet.
Morrissey started swimming on the Thunderhawk varsity team when he was in the seventh grade and he plans to be swimming the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke along with the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay at this year’s section meet.
Morrissey has swam in the past two state meets, qualifying for the 200-yard individual medley as a sophomore and then qualifying for the backstroke and the butterfly last season, along with swimming on two relays. He finished in 11th place at state in the butterfly last year and he said he considers himself a versatile swimmer.
“I can get thrown into anything and I try to do my best in it,” Morrissey said. “This year I hope to get top eight in state in the 100 butterfly and I hope to break the school record that I got last year (54.26 seconds). I am getting lower times than at this time last year and hopefully the taper will do well.
“I just have to work hard every day and try to push myself as much as I can to try to get my times down. The taper has started and that’s a big part of it too.”
“Austin is a great role model and a leader,” said Grand Rapids head coach Melissa Rauzi. “He is a really hard worker and he gives 100 percent every set. He is a great leader on the team and people look up to him not only because he is a great swimmer but because he is just a really good guy.
“He is very versatile and for the section lineup I don’t know what I will have him swim. He could swim every event and it is going to be a matter of coming up with what is going to be best for our team and what is going to get him to state.”
Fitch is a distance freestyler who will compete in the 500 and 200 freestyle events at the section meet. He holds the school record in the 500 with a 4:58 while he has a top time of 1:50 in the 200. He said he is looking at breaking the school record this season in the 200, which is 1:45.
Fitch also has competed in the past two state meets. He finished 17th at the state meet in the 500 freestyle last season and was a member of two top 16 relays.
“For the 500, there is not too much competition and I have been the section champion two years in a row,” said Fitch. “But in the 200 there is a lot more competition; I think there are five guys competing for the top three spots.
“For me to get to state in both events, I need to keep up the intensity every day. I also have a different strategy compared to most. A lot of guys watch their times on the board but I don’t do that. I swim my race, I look at the bottom of the pool and I just try hard the whole time.”
Rauzi said Fitch is a disciplined athlete who eats healthy, sleeps well and gives 100 percent every day in practice.
“Michael is very coachable and he also is a great role model and leader,” Rauzi said. “I have watched him grow up and it is special to coach both these guys in high school.”
When asked what he thinks makes him such a versatile swimmer, Morrissey – who also plays lacrosse – said, “I spend a lot of time in the weight room trying to get myself stronger. I also just work hard in the pool as much as I can during practice times.”
As for goals at state, Fitch said he would like to finish in the top eight in both events.
“My time going into state last year (in the 500 ) would have placed me seventh but then I gained time on the day of state,” Fitch explained. “This year I am hoping to taper more for state than for sections so I will see more time dropped at state. I am hoping for maybe finishing fifth or sixth.”
Rauzi said it would be awesome for Morrissey to earn All-State honors, which means finishing in the top eight.
“I want to make sure the events that he is going to swim at the section meet, he will be able to swim at a time that is competitive with state swimmers,” Rauzi said. “He is definitely a swimmer who can be All-State.”
Rauzi said she also hopes that Fitch can put it together to earn All-State honors.
“We will be swimming against the clock during the section meet so we will see what happens,” Rauzi said. “We would love to have Michael’s picture on our All-State wall.”
Morrissey said he has thought about swimming in college but he added that he has not made a decision. He carries a 3.1 grade point average in the classroom. He may major in something in the marketing field.
Fitch has a 3.5 grade point average and he plans to be swimming next season at Augustana College in South Dakota.
