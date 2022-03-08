MINNEAPOLIS — Seven members of the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team participated in the Minnesota State Boys A Swim and Dive Championships at Minneapolis during the weekend.
Junior Aydin Aultman turned in the top placing at the state meet for Grand Rapids athletes as he was 15th in diving with a score of 311.80 points. Storm Opdahl of Chisago Lakes won the event with 478.15 points.
The Thunderhawk 200-yard medley relay placed 22nd in the competition with a time of 1:44.10. The relay was comprised of sophomore Isaac Palecek, senior Will Silvis, senior Xander Ogilvie and senior Derek Bolin. Breck-Blake won the event in 1:29.28.
Senior Grant Ewen placed 21st in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:54.85. Ewen also was 20th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:21.12. Junior Charlie Egeland of Breck-Blake won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:38.00 while senior Nico Losinski of Simley-Inver Grove Heights won the 500 in a time of 4:34.46..
The Thunderhawks 200-yard freestyle relay placed 22nd with a time of 1:35.09. Members of the relay were senior Sam Reiten, Palecek, Bolin and Ewen. Breck-Blake won the event in a time of 1:25.61.
Palecek placed 21st in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 59.50 seconds. Charlie Crosby of Breck-Blake won the event with a time of 46.64 seconds.
Silvis finished 23rd in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:07.01. James Pan of Breck-Blake won the event in 54.37 seconds.
Breck-Blake won the team state championship with 495.5 points with Alexandria Area a distant second with 203. St. Thomas Academy was third with 172. Grand Rapids was 32nd with two points.
Melissa Rauzi, head coach of the Grand Rapids team, said the Thunderhawks at state performed as well as expected.
“We typically go down to state and it’s tough to hold a taper, and we pretty much tapered for the section meet because we needed to,” said Rauzi. “So they went down to the state meet and swam about what they swam at the section meet, if not a little bit faster.
“They went down rested, enthusiastic and excited to be down at the state meet.”
Rauzi praised Aultman for his performance at state.
“He placed 15th and he had never been to the finals before as a diver so this was a great improvement for him,” Rauzi said. “He is really proud of his performance and is looking forward to next year and increasing his degree of difficulty and learning some new dives. I think he is excited for next season as a senior to get back down to the state meet.”
Grand Rapids was a close second in the section meet as a team which Rauzi said was a good showing for the team. Rauzi said it was a good season overall for the Thunderhawks although there was a lengthy disruption in their meet schedule because other teams were being affected by COVID.
“A lot of teams were canceling meets and the boys were disappointed to not be able to compete in meets like the Hibbing Invite,” the coach explained. “We were minimizing who we took to the meets so we wouldn’t have a lot of exposure to some of our section swimmers. We were just being very cautious. They were looking forward to some of those meets and they got cancelled and that was a bummer.”
Rauzi said she feels the competitors at state are proud of their achievements this season and she said those who return next year will be setting some new goals.
“They want to be motivated to get back down to the state meet again next season,” Rauzi said.
