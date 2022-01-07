GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team captured first place in the Grand Raids Pentagonal which was conducted on Jan. 4, in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids nipped second place Rock Ridge by 27 points with the Thunderhawks finishing with 487 and Rock Ridge with 460. International Falls was a distant third with 355 followed by Chisholm, 229, and Proctor, 190.
Winning events for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay comprised of Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie and Derek Bolin (1:45.95); Grant Ewen in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.33); Silvis in the 100-yard freestyle (55.80 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.98); and Palecek in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.74).
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were Bolin in the 50-yard freestyle (23.81 seconds); David Aultman in diving (139.80 points); Ogilvie in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.45); Ewen in the 500-yard freestyle (5:36.90); the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Bolin, Palecek, Nik Casper and Ewen (1:37.28); and the 400-yard freestyle relay consisting of Bolin, Casper, Silvis and Ewen (3:47.40).
Taking third for Grand Rapids were William Skaudis in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.39); Joe Loney in the 500-yard freestyle (6:15.21); and Eric Klous in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.38).
Grand Rapids Pentagonal
Team Scores: 1. Grand Rapids 487; 2. Rock Ridge 460;3. International Falls 355; 4. Chisholm 229; 5. Proctor 190.
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie, Derek Bolin), 1:45.95; 2. Rock Ridge, 1:50.17; 3, International Falls, 1:56.50; 4. Grand Rapids (Graham Verke, Joe Loney, William Skaudis, Nathan Ewen), 2:04.02; 8. Grand Rapids (Zak Vidmar, Perrin Lasky, Sam Barton, Christian Varin), 2:19.20.
200 freestyle — 1. Grant Ewen, GR, 1:59.33; 2. Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:00.05; 3. Leighton Ongalo, RR, 2:04.99; 4. Eric Klous, GR, 2:08.34; 5. Nik Casper, GR, 2:10.88.
200 individual medley — 1. Will Serrano, IF, 2:15.97; 2. Aidan Hecimovich, RR, 2:22.52; 3. Bodi George, RR, 2:26.24; 5. William Skaudis, GR, 2:32.87; 6. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:34.03; 7. Aaron McMullen, GR, 2:41.06.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Nate Spiering, RR, 23.70; 2. Derek Bolin, GR, 23.81; 3. Leif Sundquist, RR, 24.04; 4. Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.24; 7. Joe Loney, GR, 26.13.
Diving: 1. Adrion Mannausau, IF, 181.75; 2. David Aultman, GR, 139.80; 3. Gabe Aagnes, RR, 126.10.
100 butterfly — 1. Will Serrano, IF, 58.96; 2. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:00.45; 3. William Skaudis, GR, 1:02.39; 9. Sam Barton, GR, 1:15.38; 10. Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:16.47.
100 freestyle — 1. Will Silvis, GR, 55.80; 2. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 56.05; 3. Bodi George, RR, 56.06; 5. Nik Casper, GR, 58.30; 6. Christian Varin, GR, 1:01.32; 12. Jacob Anderson, GR, 1:21.39.
500 freestyle — 1. Leif Sundquist, RR, 5:29.68; 2. Grant Ewen, GR, 5:36.90; 3, Joe Loney, GR, 6:15.21; 4. Graham Verke, GR, 6:15.50; 6. Leif Wyland, GR, 6:37.39.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge, 1:36.10; 2. Grand Rapids (Derek Bolin, Isaac Palecek, Nik Casper, Grant Ewen), 1:37.28; 3. International Falls, 1:39.11; 4. Grand Rapids (Perrin Lasky, Nathan Ewen, William Skaudis, Joe Loney), 1:49.29; 5. Grand Rapids (Sam Barton, Leif Wyland, Aaron McMullen, Christian Varin), 1:58.12.
100 backstroke — 1. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:02.74; 2. Leighton Ongalo, RR, 1:04.86; 3. Eric Klous, GR, 1:06.38; 4. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:07.38.
100 breaststroke — 1. Will Silvis, GR, 1:07.98; 2, Gabe Aagnes, RR, 1:13.10; 3. Garek Plinski, Proc, 1:14.10; 4. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:18,90; 10. Nathan Ewen, GR, 1:24.26;.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge, 3:37.22; 2. Grand Rapids (Derek Bolin, Nik Casper, Will Silvis, Grant Ewen), 3:47.40; 3. Rock Ridge, 3:57.65; 4. Grand Rapids (Graham Verke, Xander Ogilvie, Eric Klous, Perrin Lasky), 4:02.59; 6. Grand Rapids (Christian Varin, Nathan Ewen, Leif Wyland, Zak Vidmar), 4:23.82.
