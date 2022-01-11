GRAND RAPIDS — Melissa Rauzi is beginning her fourth season as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team and she is expecting a good season from her athletes this winter.
The Thunderhawks were hurt by graduation as they lost several swimmers who swam in the state meet last winter. But Rauzi said the cupboard is definitely not bare as the Thunderhawks return plenty of experience and depth from last season.
Returning for Grand Rapids will be senior diver Aydin Aultman, who qualified for state last season, along with seniors Will Silvis, Grant Ewen, Xander Ogilvie, Derek Bolin, Jacob Anderson, Isaac Greniger, Eric Klous and Sam Reiten.
“The swimmers are all stepping up this year and I am hoping we are able to make it down to state again with some of our athletes,” Rauzi said. “We took third place in the section meet last year and missed winning by just a few points.”
Rauzi said that while the team has some experience and depth, it is also a young team. She said there are many Thunderhawk swimmers who are swimming varsity as eighth and ninth graders.
“I don’t know if we have entirely seen what our lineup can do,” said Rauzi, who said swimmers have missed time for various reasons so far this winter.
Rauzi said there really is no clear favorite team in the section this season. She feels Rock Ridge and Hibbing will again be tough this winter. She added that she has not seen a few of the section teams yet.
“We have the depth in the odd-stroke events but I really don’t know if there is a favorite in the section this season,” Rauzi explained. “With True Team coming up on Jan. 15, we are hoping that with our depth and our numbers that in a meet like that with scoring every athlete, that we could possibly win True Team.
“Then, after True Team, we are just going to take it one day at a time,” the coach said. “We are just working hard every single day.”
When asked what will be keys to a successful season, Rauzi said,”Everybody is going to have to swim their best. We are working on faster times; it is all going to come down to that. We have the bodies, we just need the times, we need to get faster. We also need to work together.
“This group is very supportive of one another and it is about team and not about individuals. They are all working together.”
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy (GRGA) traveled to Wisconsin Dells to partake in the Safari Invitational which was conducted at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center on Jan. 7-8.
GRGA’s Level 7, Level 8 and Level 9 athletes competed against top clubs from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Montana and came home with a pair of second-place team finishes. GRGA’s Level 9 team remains undefeated against Minnesota clubs and finished second only to Salto Gymnastics of Milwaukee. The GRGA Level 8 team also finished second, just behind Precision Gymnastics of Oshkosh.
In addition to a strong team showing, GRGA had several athletes hit national rankings this week, according to www.mymeetscores.com which highlights the top 100 scores in the country for each event and level. GRGA’s Jaci Fothergill posted the seventh highest Level 9 vault score nation-wide this weekend where she hit a 9.625. She also made the “top 100” on balance beam with a 9.15, bars with a 9.2 and all-around with a 36.6. Fothergill won the meet overall in addition to winning vault, bars, and beam.
Level 9’s, Kate Clairmont, Selah Villeneuve and Kat Trest, also earned top rankings on individual events. Clairmont hit a 9.05 on bars, 9.325 on floor and a 36.075 to hit the top 100 on three events. Villeneuve hit a 9.125 on bars and Trest led the team on floor with a 9.4 to also make the list.
Level 8’s Kennedy Garner and Mileena Sladek posted the top beam scores for GRGA of 9.45 and 9.375, while Emma Morris hit a 9.3 on vault to crack the national 100 as well.
GRGA’s Level 7 team also put together a very strong meet, improving their team score by three points from the first meet. Ali Bretto led the team in the all-around with a 35.9, vault with a 9.1 and bars with a 9.075. Claire Fannin led the team on beam with a 9.25 while Hattie Eskeli led the team on floor with a 9.3.
GRGA will next compete with its Level 3-9 teams at the Crowley’s Winter Challenge Meet on Jan. 22, at the St. Paul State Fairgrounds.
