The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team is shown with its runner-up trophy in the section meet.

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team placed second in the Section 6A Swimming and Diving Meet which was conducted Feb. 24-26, in Grand Rapids.

Rock Ridge won the team title with 446 points while Grand Rapids was second with 417. They were followed by Hibbing 377, Mesabi East 326, International Falls 241; Proctor 104, and Chisholm 88.

The top three relays, the top three individuals in each individual event and those who qualify by standard will compete at state.

Winning a section title and earning a state berth is junior Aydin Aultman in diving with 367.25 points;

Senior Grant Ewen qualified for state in the 200-yard freestyle where he was third in 1:54.85 and the 500-yard freestyle where he placed second in 5:16.63;

Sophomore Isaac Palecek qualified for state in the 100-yard backstroke where he was third in 59.14 seconds.

Senior Will Silvis qualified for state in the 100-yard breaststroke as he was third in a time of 1:04.50.

The 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of senior Sam Reiten, Palecek, Bolin and Ewen qualified for state by placing third in 1:33.36.

Qualifying by standard was the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Palecek, Silvis, senior Xander Ogilvie and senior Derek Bolin (1:44.10).

Senior Eric Klous was fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.36) while sophomore Nik Casper was eighth (2:01.90).

Reiten finished sixth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.54).

Bolin was fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.07 seconds) while Palecek was seventh (23.62 seconds).

Freshman David Aultman was seventh in diving with 252.10 points.

In the 100-yard butterfly, freshman William Skaudis was sixth (59.56 seconds) while senior Xander Ogilvie placed seventh (1:00.75).

In the 100-yard freestyle, Reiten placed fifth in 52.34 seconds, Silvis was sixth in 53.11 seconds and Casper placed eighth in 54.12 seconds.

Freshman Joe Loney placed sixth in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:29.54, and Graham Verke was seventh in 5:53.11.

Klous placed sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:06.58.

Section 6A Finals

Team Scores: 1. Rock Ridge 446; 2. Grand Rapids 417; 3. Hibbing 377; 4. Mesabi East 326; 5. International Falls 241; 6. Proctor 104; 7. Chisholm 88.

200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing, 1:40.73; 2, Mesabi East, 1:41.97; 3. Rock Ridge, 1:43.87; 4. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie, Derek Bolin), 1:44.10;.

200 freestyle — 1.Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:51.55; 2. Carter Steele, ME, 1:53.42; 3. Grant Ewen, GR, 1:54.85; 5. Eric Klous, GR, 1:59.36; 8. Nik Casper, GR, 2:01.90; 11. Nathan Ewen, GR, 2:10.77.

200-yard individual medley: 1. Will Serrano, IF, 2:06.50; 2. Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:09.73; 3. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 2:09.74; 6. Sam Reiten, GR, 2:16.54; 11. Micah Lane, GR, 2:30.27; 14. Aaron McMullen, GR, 2:46.50

50-yard freestyle: 1. Cooper Emerson, H, 22.70; 2. Nathan Speiring, RR, 22.54; 3. Luke Pocquette, H, 22.81; 4. Derek Bolin, GR, 23.07; 7. Isaac Palecek, GR, 23.62; 9. Joe Loney, GR, 24.73; 13. Christian Varin, GR, 26.62.

Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 367.25; 2. Tyler Fosso, H, 336.30; 3. Adrion Mannausau, IF, 319.30; 4. Cole Hughes, H, 298.55; 7. David Aultman, GR, 252.10.

100 butterfly — 1. Ben Philips, H, 55.43; 2. Leighton Ongalo, RR, 55.70; 3. Will Serrano, IF, 56.21; 6. William Skaudis, GR, 59.56; 7. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:00.75; 13. Sam Barton, GR, 1:09.31; 14. Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:14.14.

100 freestyle — 1. Cooper Emerson, H, 48.67; 2. Carter Steele, ME, 49.33; 3. Nathan Speiring, RR, 49.43; 5. Sam Reiten, GR, 52.34; 6. Will Silvis, GR, 53.11; 8. Nik Casper, GR, 54.12; 14. Kasey Cowan, GR, 1:00.82.

500 freestyle — 1. Leif Sundquist, RR, 5:14.04; 2. Grant Ewen, GR, 5:16.53; 3. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 5:20.95; 4. Anthony Scholler, IF, 5:22.07; 6. Joe Loney, GR, 5:29.54; 7. Graham Verke, GR, 5:53.11; 11. Christian Varin, GR, 6:12.65

200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing, 1:30.18; 2. Rock Ridge, 1:32.46; 3. Grand Rapids (Sam Reiten, Isaac Palecek, Derek Bolin, Grant Ewen), 1:33.36.

100 backstroke — 1. Logan Schroeder, ME, 54.29; 2. Aaron Hadrava, H, 59.00; 3. Isaac Palecek, GR, 59.14; 10. William Skaudis, GR, 1:07.07; 11. Nathan Ewen, GR, 1:07.93; 12. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:09.03.

100 breaststroke — 1. Ben Riipinen, H, 1:03.05; 2. Luke Pocquette, H, 1:04.05; 3. Will Silvis, GR, 1:04.50; 6. Eric Klous, GR, 1:06.58.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Mesabi East, 3:23.74; 2. Rock Ridge, 3:24.38; 3. International Falls, 3:27.74; 4. Grand Rapids (Sam Reiten, Nik Casper, Derek Bolin, Grant Ewen), 3:28.80.

