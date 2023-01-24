Boys Swimming
State True Team
MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team placed ninth out of 12 teams at the state Class A True Team Meet at the University of Minnesota pool in Minneapolis.
Breck/Blake won the team title with 2,168 points followed by St. Thomas Academy, 2,099.5, and Northfield, 1,780. Grand Rapids finished with 1,123.5 points.
Thunderhawk senior Aydin Aultman placed fifth in the diving competition with 325.10 points. Kyler Kavanagh of Alexandria won the competition with 384.25 points.
State Class A True Team Meet
Team Scores – 1. Breck/Blake 2,168; 2. St. Thomas Academy 2,099.5; 3. Northfield 1,780; 4. Orono 1,652; 5. Mankato East-Loyola 1,401; 6. Monticello 1,334.5; 7. Simley 1,332; 8. Delano-Watertown-Mayer 1,303,5; 8; 9. Grand Rapids 1,123.5; 10. Alexandria 1,110; 11. Melrose-Sauk Centre 1,099; 12. Sauk Rapids/Rice 1,086.
200 medley relay — 1. St. Thomas Academy, 1:39.32; 2. Orono, 1:40.46; 3. Mankato East/Loyola, 1:41.12; 21, Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Seth Barton, William Skaudis, Nathan Ewen), 1:54.95; 30. Grand Rapids (Franklin Block, Kasey Cowan, Jake Brunn, Fynn Schlicht), 2:02.67; 34. Grand Rapids (Max Connelly, Zak Vidmar, Sam Barton, Gabe Hoffman), 2:04.78.
200 freestyle — 1. Henry Webb, BRBL, 1:42.90; 2. Josiah March, BRBL, 1:45.10; 3. Walter Royal, Orno, 1:45.56; 28. Nik Casper, GR, 2:02.15; 32. Joe Loney, GR, 2:05.62; 34. Graham Verke, GR, 2:06.68; 36. Leif Wyland, GR, 2:09.27 .
200 individual medley — 1. Charlie A. Egeland, BRBL, 1:50.99 (meet record); 2. Andrew Colgan, BRBL, 1:58.86; 3. Cash . Walz, SRPD, 1:59.93; 38. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:27.58; 39. Seth Barton, GR, 2:28.19; 41. Aaron McMullen, GR, 2:34.59.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Luke Mechtel, STA, 21.70; 2. Cayden Liao, BRBL, 21.75; 3. Joe Maschina, STA, 22.36; 17. Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.08; 27, Christian Varin, GR, 25.80; 33. Nathan Ewen, GR, 26.56; 41. Max Connelly, GR, 27.39.
Diving — 1. Kyler Kavanagh, Alex, 384.25; 2. Gideon Fish, Orno, 369.10; 3. Colin D. Craig, BRBL, 334.40; 5. Aydin Aultman, GR, 325.10; 16. David Aultman, GR, 216.15; 27. Dylan Aultman, GR, 78.80.
100 butterfly — 1. Walter Royal, Orno, 52.08; 2. Nam Truong, BRBL, 53.29; 3. Elliot Bartell, Mane, 53.49; 23. William Skaudis, GR, 1:02.76; 27. Sam Barton, GR, 1:04.03; 36. Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:08.80.
100 freestyle — 1. Jack Schurtz-Ford, BRBL, 46.77; 2. Henry Webb, BRBL, 47.19; 3. Jordan Hogue, Mane, 48.27; 23. Nik Casper, GR, 54.51; 28. Christian Varin, GR, 57.46; 34. Kasey Cowan, GR, 59.04; 45. Fynn Schlicht, GR, 1:02.01.
500 freestyle — 1. Josiah March, BRB, 4:42.08; 2. Will Barth, STA, 4:42.36; 3. Cash Walz, SRPD, 4:45.24; 29. Joe Loney, GR, 5:43.75; 31. Graham Verke, GR, 5:44.83; 34. Max Connelly, GR, 5:47.67; 36. Leif Wyland, GR, 5:54.58.
200 freestyle relay — 1. St. Thomas Academy, 1:29.27; 2. Breck/Blake, 1:31.51; 3. Orono, 1:33.47; 16. Grand Rapids (Nik Casper, Christian Varin, Joe Loney, Graham Verke), 1:41.61; 28. Grand Rapids (Sam Barton, Seth Barton, Zak Vidmar, Fynn Schlicht), 1:47.99; 30. Grand Rapids (Gunnar Larson, Sam Hoffman, Leif Wyland, Jack Kellin), 1:48.86; 35. Grand Rapids (Dayton Landey, Franklin Block, Gabe Hoffman, Jackson Lenoch), 1:53.23.
100 backstroke — 1. Jack Schurtz-Ford, BRBL, 51.66; 2. Jordan Hogue, Mane, 53.14; 3. Adam Wilwerding, MLSC, 53.59; 14. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:01.38; 29. William Skaudis, GR, 1:08.38; 34. Nathan Ewen, GR, 1:08.83; 39. Cooper Gilbert, GR, 1:12.00 .
100 breaststroke — 1. Charlie Egeland, BRBL, 56.22; 2. Andrew Colgan, BRBL, 58.59; 3. Luke Mechtel, STA, 58.61; 24. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:12.08; 25. Sam Barton, GR, 1:12.09; 31. Seth Barton, GR, 1:12.67; 36. Kasey Cowan, GR, 1:16.17.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Breck/Blake, 3:16.57; 2. MANE, 3:17.59; 3. Breck/Blake, 3:17.64; 17. Grand Rapids (Nik Casper, William Skaudis, Joe Loney, Isaac Palecek), 3:39.82; 25. Grand Rapids (Graham Verke, Christian Varin, Leif Wyland, Nathan Ewen), 3:54.31; 29. Grand Rapids (Aaron McMullen, Jake Brunn, Max Connelly, Kasey Cowan), 4:02.23; 37. Grand Rapids (Jackson Lenoch, Gabe Hoffman, Jack Kellin, Fynn Schlicht), 4:14.30.
Boys Swimming
Section 6A True Team
SAUK CENTRE —The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team used its depth to win the Section 6A True Team Meet at Sauk Centre on Jan. 14.
Grand Rapids scored 1,291 points to place first followed by Hibbing with 1,079 and Rock Ridge with 911.
Winning events for the Thunderhawks were Aydin Aultman in diving (399.05 points); and Joe Loney in the 500-yard freestyle (5:39.71).
Taking second were Nik Casper in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.30); and Isaac Palecek in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.36).
Section 6A True Team
Team Scores – 1. Grand Rapids 1,291; 2. Hibbing 1,079; 3. Rock Ridge 911; 4. Mesabi East 870; 5. International Falls 463; 6. Proctor-Esko 438; 7. Chisholm 235.
200 medley relay — 1. Rock Ridge, 1:42.63; 2. Hibbing, 1:44.63; 3. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Seth Barton, William Skaudis, Nathan Ewen), 1:55.00; 7. Grand Rapids (Franklin Block, Kasey Cowan, Jake Brunn, Fynn Schlicht), 2:01.42; 9. Grand Rapids (Max Connelly, Zak Vidmar, Sam Barton, Gabe Hoffman), 2:03.84; 11. Grand Rapids (Cooper Gilbert, Sam Hoffman, Aaron McMullen, Gunnar Larson), 2:07.24.
200 freestyle — 1. Carter Steele, ME, 1:55.01; 2. Nik Casper, GR, 2:01.30; 3. A.J. Hultman, RR, 2:02.53; 4. Joe Loney, GR, 2:03.36; 6 Graham Verke, GR, 2:09.02; 8. Leif Wyland, GR, 2:10.73.
200 individual medley — 1. Cole Layman, ME, 2:13.96; 2. Mathew Philips, H, 2:18.24; 3. Bodi George, RR, 2:18.61; 6. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:28.16; 7. Jake Brunn, GR, 2:29.26; 9. Seth Barton, GR, 2:29.95; 10. Aaron McMullen, GR, 2:34.14.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Gunnar George, RR, 22.64; 2. Ben Philips,H, 22.76; 3. Nate Spiering, RR, 22.99; 6. Isaac Palecek,GR, 24.17; 13. Nathan Ewen, GR, 26.85; 15. Max Connelly, GR, 27.37; 16. Christian Varin, GR, 27.43.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 300.05; 2. Tyler Fosso, H, 373.05; 3. Cole Hughes, H, 319.70; 5. David Aultman, GR, 255.40; 7. Dylan Aultman, GR, 175.90.
100 butterfly — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 53.04; 2. Ben Philips, H, 56.62; 3. Cole Layman, ME, 1:01.11; 4. William Skaudis, GR, 1:02.47; 5. Sam Barton, GR, 1:05.06; 7. Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:06.74; 8. Jake Brunn, GR, 1:07.02.
100 freestyle — 1. Carter Steele, ME, 49.58; 2. Nate Spiering, RR, 51.18; 3. Nik Casper, GR, 54.19; 6. Christian Varin, GR, 57.87; 10. Kasey Cowan, GR, 1:00.05; 14. Fynn Schlicht, GR, 1:03.83.
500 freestyle — 1. Joe Loney, GR, 5:39.71; 2. Alex Leete, ME, 5:45.00; 3. Connor Feldt, ME, 5:54.26; 5. Graham Verke, GR, 5:57.57; 6. Leif Wyland, GR, 5:50.09; 7. Max Connelly, GR, 6:05.54.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing, 1:33.04; 2. Mesabi East, 1:33.15; 3. Rock Ridge, 1:35.15; 4. Grand Rapids (Nik Casper, Christian Varin, Joe Loney, Graham Verke), 1:42.06; 7. Grand Rapids (Sam Barton, Seth Barton, Zak Vidmar, Fynn Schlicht), 1:48.96; 9. Grand Rapids (Franklin Block, Gabe Hoffman, Leif Wyland, Jack Kellin), 1:50.63; 10. Grand Rapids (Dayton Landey, Gunnar Larson, Sam Hoffman, Jackson Lenoch), 1:51.23.
100 backstroke — 1. Bodi George, RR, 1:01.12; 2. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:01.36; 3. Wylie Stenson, H, 1:03.29; 8. William Skaudis, GR, 1:08.95; 9. Nathan Ewen, GR, 1:10.83; 11. Cooper Gilbert, GR, 1:14.14 .
100 breaststroke — 1. J Gabe Aagnes, RR, 1:05.96; 2. Ben Riipinen, H, 1:07.23; 3. Luke Pocquette, H, 1:07.54; 7. Sam Barton, GR, 1:12.01; 9. Seth Barton, GR, 1:13.71; 10. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:14.34; 11. Kasey Cowan, GR, 1:15.30.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Mesabi East, 3:33.21; 2. Rick Ridge, 3:36.74; 3. Grand Rapids (Nik Casper, Christian Varin, Joe Loney, Isaac Palecek), 3:46.74; 4. Grand Rapids (Graham Verke, William Skaudis, Leif Wyland, Nathan Ewen), 4:00.92; 6. Grand Rapids (Aaron McMullen, Jake Brunn, Max Connelly, Kasey Cowan), 4:08.07; 8. Grand Rapids (Jackson Lenoch, Gabe Hoffman, Jack Kellin, Fynn Schlicht), 4:17.33.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.