AURORA — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming team continued its impressive early-season performance as it swam past the Mesabi East Giants 103.5-82.5 in action recently at Aurora.

Taking first place finishes for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Hannah Rauzi (1:58.02); Elsa Viren in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.19) and 50-yard freestyle (26.54 seconds); Krueger-Barth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:07.92); Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (57.27 seconds); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Rauzi, Krueger-Barth, Chloe Petersen and Viren (1:47.65); and the 400-yard freestyle relay made up of Petersen, Viren, Verke and Alyssa Jackson (3:56.02).

GR 107, Hibbing 74

1-meter diving: 1. Kailey Fossell, ME, 368.65; 2. Addie Albrecht, GR, 333.15; 3. Jaci Fothergill, GR, 303.25.

200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Hannah Rauzi), 1:58.02; 2. Mesabi East, 1:58.14; 3. Hibbing, 2:15.28.

200-yard freestyle: 1. Elsa Viren, GR, 2:07.19; 2. Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 2:13.87; 3. Adriana Sheets, ME, 2:15.63.

200-yard individual medley: 1. Emma Williams, ME, 2:25.71; 2. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:26.34; 3. Lydia Skelton, ME, 2:29.87.

50-yard freestyle: 1. Elsa Viren, GR, 26.54; 2. Kylie Meyer, ME, 27.06; 3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 27.25.

100-yard butterfly: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:07.92; 2. Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:09.18; 3. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:11.02.

100-yard freestyle: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 57.27; 2. Lydia Skelton, ME, 58.56; 3. Adriana Sheets, ME, 58.81.

500-yard freestyle: 1. Adeline Butzke, ME, 6:10.74; 2. Emily Blake, ME, 6:12.56; 3. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:23.24.

200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Chloe Petersen, Elsa Viren), 1:45.13; 2. Mesabi East, 1:52.39; 3. Grand Rapids (Allison Fox, Kira Johnson, Selah Smith, Emily Ericson), 1:53.96.

100-yard backstroke: 1. Emma Williams, ME, 1:01.76; 2. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:04.04; 3. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:07.19.

100-yard breaststroke: 1. Kylie Meyer, ME, 1:12.77; 2. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:14.09; 3. Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:17.28.

400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Elsa Viren, Sophia Verke, Alyssa Jackson), 3:56.02; 2. Mesabi East, 3:56.34; 3. Grand Rapids (Nevaeh Hoard, Selah Smith, Liisa Wyland, Emma Hernesman), 4:19.31.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments