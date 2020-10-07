GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming team little trouble on Friday with Superior as it cruised to a 122-59 dual meet victory over the Spartans in action in Grand Rapids.
Taking first place finishes for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Alyssa Jackson and Hanna Rauzi (1:56.55); Chloe Petersen in the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.94); Rauzi in the 200-yard individual medley (2:25.59); Elsa Viren in the 50-yard freestyle (26.35 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (57.70 seconds); Addie Albrecht in diving (418.55 points); Jackson in the 100-yard butterfly (1:07.74); Liisa Wyland in the 500-yard freestyle (6:17.53); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Viren and Petersen (1:46.02); and Verke in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.32).
GR 122, Superior 59
1-meter diving: 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 418.55; 2. Jaci Fothergill, GR, 363.75; 3. Ella Albrecht, GR, 314.05.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Alyssa Jackson, Hannah Rauzi), 1:56.55; 2. Grand Rapids (Jerzie Colter, Chloe Lee, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Allison Fox), 2:06.36; 3. Superior, 2:09.53.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:09.94; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:13.64; 3. Charlotte Johnson, S, 2:18.28.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 2:25.59; 2. Emily Ericson, GR, 2:28.21; 3. Selah Smith, GR, 2:38.40.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Elsa Viren, GR, 26.35; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.56; 3. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 26.61.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:07.74; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:09.57; 3. Allison Fox, GR, 1:11.96.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Elsa Viren, GR, 57.70; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 57.90; 3. Sophia Verke, GR, 58.73.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:17.53; 2. Kaelyn DeRoche, S, 6:18.88; 3. Liv Wyland, GR, 6:26.67.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Elsa Viren, Chloe Petersen), 1:46.02; 2. Grand Rapids (Emily Ericson, Nevaeh Hoard, Claire Dingmann, Selah Smith), 1:52.02; 3. Superior, 1:58.72.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Sophia Verke, 1:04.32; 2. Allison Fox, GR, 1:10.21; 3. Kylie Peterson, S, 1:11.95.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Lily Marynik, S, 1:25.62; 2. Gabbi Saari, S, 1:25.92; 3. Elise DeGraef, S, 1:30.86; Exh-Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:14.11; Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:15.25; Noelle Gunderson, GR, 1:21.00; Chloe Lee, GR, 1:22.65.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Superior, 4:15.81; 2. Superior, 5:00.01; Exh.-Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Elsa Viren, Alyssa Jackson, Sophia Verke), 3:55.73; Grand Rapids (Nevaeh Hoard, Kira Johnson, Selah Smith, Emily Ericson), 4:12.17.
