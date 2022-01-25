MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team placed 12th at the Minnesota State Class A Boys Swimming and Diving True Team meet which was conducted Jan. 22, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
Breck/Blake captured the state title with 2,375 points. It was followed by St. Thomas Academy 1,951.5 and Northfield in third with 1,768.5. Grand Rapids finished with 924 points.
Aydin Aultman finished seventh in diving as he posted 301.50 points. Dakotah Parker of Monticello was first with 401.10 points.
The Thunderhawk 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Derek Bolin, Isaac Palecek, Sam Reiten and Grant Ewen was ninth in a time of 1:35.18. Blake/Breck won the event in 1:28.04.
State Class A True Team Meet
Team scores: 1. Breck/Blake 2,375; 2. St. Thomas Academy 1,951.5; 3. Northfield 1,768.5; 4. Hutchinson 1,518; 5. Alexandria 1,472.5; 6. Simley-Inver Grove Heights 1,269.5; 7. Delano-Watertown-Mayer 1,268; 8. Monticello 1,260.5; 9. Mankato East-Loyola 1,202; 11. Winona Cotter 1,174; 12. Grand Rapids 924.
200 medley relay: 1, Breck/Blade, 1:32.27 (meet record); 2. Breck/B;ale. 1:39.87; 3. Alexandria, 1:40.38; 15. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie, Derek Bolin), 1:47.74; 29. Grand Rapids (Eric Klous, Joe Loney, William Skaudis, Nik Casper), 1:59.97; 33. Grand Rapids (Graham Verke, Zak Vidmar, Sam Barton, Seth Barton), 2:05.61; 40. GR, Max Connelly, Nathan Ewen, Aaron McMullen, Perrin Lasky), 2:15.31.
200 freestyle: 1. James Pan, BRBL, 1:40.92; 2. Henry Webb, BRBL, 1:41.32; 3. NIco Losinski, SMLY, 1:42.04; 37. Eric Klous, GR, 2:11.01; 38. Nik Casper, GR, 2:11.63; 42. Graham Verke, GR, 2:13.26;.
200 individual medley: 1, Charlie Egeland, BRBL, 1:53.43 (meet record); 2. Cayden Liao, BRBL, 1:59.59; 3. Noah Tague, HTCH, 1:59.91; 39. William Skaudis, GR, 2:30.34; 43. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:35.94; 44. Seth Barton, GR, 2:36.10.
50 freestyle: 1. Charlie Crosby, BRBL, 20.24 (meet record); 2. Nicolas Welle, ALEX, 21.38; 3. Carter Holm, ALEX, 22.09; 12. Derek Bolin, GR, 23.40; 20. Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.39; 33. Nik Casper, GR, 25.29; 41. Joe Loney, GR, 26.33.
1 meter diving: 1. Dakotah Parker, MONT, 401.10; 2. Warren Strootman, BRBL, 381.15; 3. Colin Craig, BRBL, 359.10; 7. Aydin Aultman, GR, 301.50; 18. David Aultman, GR, 161.85.
100 butterfly: 1, James Pan, BRBL, 49.70 (meet record); 2. Conner Hogan, HTCH, 50.87; 3. Nicolas Welle, ALEX, 52.98; 22. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:00.54; 25. William Skaudis, GR, 1:03.07; 43. Seth Barton, GR, 1:11.91; 47. Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:16.21.
100 freestyle: 1, Henry Webb, BRBL, 46.72; 2. Carter Holm, ALE, 47.80; 3. Jack Schurtz-Ford, BRBL, 48.33; 25. Derek Bolin, GR, 54.02; 31. Will Silvis, GR, 55.68; 44. Christian Varin, GR, 1:02.99;.
500 freestyle: 1, Nico Losinski, SMLY, 4:41.54 (meet record); 2. Ian Rutgers, STA, 4:51.21; 3. Will Redetzke, NFLD, 4:52,83; 25. Grant Ewen, GR, 5:33.04; 39. Graham Verke, GR, 6:06.00; 43. Joe Loney, GR, 6:16.89; 45. Leif Wyland, GR, 6:30.46.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Breck/Blake, 1:28.04; 2. St. Thomas Academy, 1:29.77; 3. Alexandria, 1:30.81; 9. Grand Rapids (Derek Bolin, Isaac Palecek, Sam Reiten, Grant Ewen), 1:35.18; 32. Grand Rapids (Xander Ogilvie, Seth Barton, Nathan Ewen, William Skaudis), 1:49.77; 44. Grand Rapids (Andrew Kottke, Kasey Cowan, Jacob Anderson, Kayton Landey), 2:03.43.
100 backstroke: 1, Charlie Crosby, BRBL, 48.42 (meet record); 2. Conner Hogan, HTCH, 51.97; 3. Colin White, WINA, 53.23; 19. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:01.73; 36. Eric Klous, GR, 1:09.23; 38. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:09.94; 44. Cooper Gilbert, GR, 1:19.09.
100 breaststroke: 1, Charlie Egeland, BRBL, 56.35; 2. Clay Megaw, MONT,58.97; 3. Noah Tague, HTCH, 59.61; 19. Will Silvis, GR, 1:08.39; 31. Seth Barton, GR, 1:16.50; 37. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:18.39; 46. Nathan Ewen, GR, 1:26.68.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Breck/Blake, 3:05.47 (meet record); 2. St. Thomas Academy, 3:22.05; 3. Mankato East/Loyola, 3:23.76; 16. Grand Rapids (Sam Reiten, Nik Casper, Eric Klous, Grant Ewen), 3:39.53; 31. Grand Rapids (Joe Loney, Christian Varin, Will Silvis, Perrin Lasky), 4:03.97; 42. Grand Rapids (Micah Lane, Sam Barton, Gunnar Larson, Nathan Ewen), 4:21.82.
