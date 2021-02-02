Swim Honor Roll
Boys
200-yard medley relay
1. Hibbing, 1:44.81
2. Grand Rapids, 1:48.85
3. Rock Ridge, 1:51.27
4. Mesabi East, 1:52.74
5. Duluth, 2:01.58
200-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 1:55.33
2. Andrew Bird, Rock Ridge, 1:58.47
3. Michael Fitch, Grand Rapids, 1:59.25
4. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 2:00.04
5. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 2:01.33
200 Individual Medley
1. William Stenson, Hibbing, 2:08.72
2. Will Serrano, Intl. Falls, 2:13.35
3. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 2:13.56
4. Owen Engel, Rock Ridge, 2:16.01
5. Cameron Johnson, Rock Ridge, 2:20.63
50-yard freestyle
1. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 22.85
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 22.90
3. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 23.20
4. Austin Morrissey, Grand Rapids, 23.86
5. Ben Philips, HIbbing, 23.90
Diving (6 dives)
1. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 181.70
2. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 178.10
3. Max Gritzmacher, Rock Ridge, 166
4. Landon West, Duluth, 157.50
5. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 144.40
Diving (11 dives)
No results.
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 53.53
2. William Stenson, HIbbing, 54.34
3. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 55.59
4. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 56.51
5. Ben Philips, Hibbing, 1:02.35
100-yard freestyle
1. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 49.85
2. Cooper Emerson, Hibbing, 50.81
3. Ben Bartholomew, Grand Rapids, 52.20
4. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 52.39
5. Andrew Bird, Rock Ridge, 52.41
500-yard freestyle
1. Cameron Johnson, Rock Ridge, 5:35.45
2. Leif Sundquist, Rock Ridge, 5:35.54
3. Aiden Yung, Duluth, 5:35.74
4. William Stenson, Hibbing, 5:36.26
5. Christopher Kirby, Duluth, 5:54.39
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Hibbing, 1:33.12
2. Duluth, 1:35.06
3. Rock Ridge, 1:36.85
4. International Falls, 1:40.53
5. Grand Rapids, 1:40.65
100-yard backstroke
1. Logan Schroeder, Mesabi East, 56.76
2. Beau Giddings, Duluth, 59.38
3. Austin Morrissey, Grand Rapids, 1:01.03
4. Aaron Hadrava, Hibbing, 1:02.18
5. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:03.27
100-yard breaststroke
1. Joe Rudd, Duluth, 1:00.49
2. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:09.73
3. Nathan Spiering, Rock Ridge, 1:11.73
4. Jamie Hill, Mesabi East, 1:12.04
5. Will Silvis, Grand Rapids, 1:12.27
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:31.75
2. Hibbing, 3:35.37
3. Rock Ridge, 3:38.45
4. Grand Rapids, 3:38.62
5. Mesabi East, 3:44.56
