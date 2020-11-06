Swim Honor Roll
Girls
Final
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:53.34
2. Mesabi East, 1:54.21
3. Duluth Denfeld, 1:56.04
4. Duluth East, 1:59.89
5. Eveleth-Gilbert, 2:00.71
200-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 1:58.87
2. Elsa Viren, Grand Rapids, 1:58.99
3. Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld, 1:59.99
4. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:02.62
5. Clara Wodny, Duluth East, 2:03.18
9. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:08.09
200 Individual Medley
1. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 2:20.29
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:20.82
3. Lydia Skelton, Mesabi East, 2:21.83
4. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 2:22.23
5. Alyssa Jackson, GrandRapids, 2:23.40
6. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:24.03
8. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 2:25.58
10. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:26.87
50-yard freestyle
1. Elsa Viren, Grand Rapids, 25.22
2. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 25.44
3. Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld, 25.53
4. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 25.54
5. Teagan Rudstrom, Duluth East, 25.71
6. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 25.83
7. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 26.04
8. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 26.16
Diving (6 dives)
1. Kailey Fossell, Mesabi East, 248.75
2. Elsie Zimpel, Duluth East, 205.75
3. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 199.60
4. Kenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 195.45
5. Taylee Anderson, Superior, 193.70
6. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 191
Diving (11 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 395.60
2. Kailey Fossell, Mesabi East, 379.35
3. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 378.40
4. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 312.10
5. Elly Blazevic, Duluth Denfeld, 311.60
6. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 305.20
7. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 300.40
100-yard butterfly
1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 1)1.33
2. Lauryn Devich, Virginia, 1:01.67
3. Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld, 1:02.45
4. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:02.93
5. Madison St. George, Hibbing, 1:03.39
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 55.15
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 55.46
3. Lydia Skelton, Mesabi East, 55.59
4. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 55.84
5. Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld, 56.10
8. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 56.96
10. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 57.36
500-yard freestyle
1. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 5:30.56
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:32.04
3. Clara Wodny, Duluth East, 5:32.63
4. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 5:40.89
5. Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld, 5:42.58
7. Elsa Viren, Grand Rapids, 5:47.91
8. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:48.90
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:41.34
2. Hibbing, 1:43.89
3. Duluth East, 1:44.96
4. Mesabi East, 1:45.61
5. Duluth Denfeld, 1:47.75
100-yard backstroke
1. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 1:00.80
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:02.13
3. Siiri Hakala, Mesabi East, 1:3.94
4. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 1:04.69
5. Megan Chopskie, Cloquet, 1:06.88
6. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:07.02
8. Jordyn Colter, Grand Rapids, 1:08.49
10. Allison Fox, Grand Rapids, 1:08.65
100-yard breaststroke
1. Lauryn Devich, Virginia, 1:08.66
2. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:10.27
3. Kylie Meyer, Virginia, 1:11.79
4. Emma Hernesman, Grand Rapids, 1:12.40
5. Amara Carey, Eveleth-Gilbert, 1:13.54
7. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:14.09
9. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:14.42
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:42.22
2. Mesabi East, 3:45.84
3. Hibbing, 3:49.08
4. Duluth Denfeld, 3:51.39
5. Duluth East, 3:53.10
