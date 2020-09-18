Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:58.34
2. Mesabi East, 1:59.32
3. Duluth Denfeld, 2:03.28
4. Virginia, 2:06.15
5. Duluth East, 2:06.52
200-yard freestyle
1. Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld, 2:04.95
2. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 2:05.90
3. Elsa Viren, Grand Rapids, 2:07.52
4. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:07.71
5. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:08.09
200 Individual Medley
1. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:23.85
2. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 2:26.32
3. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:26.87
4. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:27.56
5. Lydia Skelton, Mesabi East, 2:28.46
50-yard freestyle
1. Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld, 26.11
2. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 26.13
3. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 26.16
3. Teagan Rudstrom, Duluth East, 26.16
5. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 26.37
Diving (6 dives)
1. Kailey Fossell, Mesabi East, 236.20
2. Maddy Clusiau, Hibbing, 171
3. Elly Blalzvic, Duluth Denfeld, 166.75
4. Helen Phenning, Virginia, 154.40
5. Elsie Zimpel, Duluth East, 152.90
Diving (11 dives)
N/A
100-yard butterfly
1. Lindsay Johnson, Duluth Denfeld, 1:03.85
2. Lauryn Devich, Virginia, 1:05.48
3. Clara Wodny, Duluth East, 1:05.77
4. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.79
5. Hannah Sandman, Cloquet, 1:07.71
5. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 1:07.71
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 56.84
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 57.36
3. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 57.76
4. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 57.83
5. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapods. 57.91
500-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:47.30
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 5:54.86
3. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 5:55.68
4. Rosie Cruikshank, Two Harbors, 6:00,83
5. Addison Bartlilng, Duluth Denfeld, 6:02.89
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:45.87
2. Mesabi East, 1:48.57
3. Duluth Denfeld, 1:49.65
4. Hibbing, 1:50.35
5. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 1:52.25
100-yard backstroke
1. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 1:01.66
2. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.28
3. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:07.72
4. Siiri Hakala, Mesabi East, 1:08.40
5. Megan Chopskie, Cloquet, 1:09.39
100-yard breaststroke
1. Lauryn Devich, Virginia, 1:11.20
2. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:13.35
3. Kylie Meyer, Virginia, 1:14.43
4. Emma Hernesman, Grand Rapids, 1:14.54
5. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:14.71
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:53.48
2. Mesabi East, 4:00.33
3. Duluth Denfeld, 4:03.27
4. Hibbing, 4:04.46
5. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 4:08.12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.