GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team won a pair of dual meets in recent action.
On Oct. 13, the Thunderhawks beat Eveleth-Gilbert 107-58 and on Oct. 15, Grand Rapids topped Virginia 119-62.
Following are results of the two meets:
Grand Rapids 107
Eveleth-Gilbert 58
Grand Rapids beat Eveleth-Gilbert 107-58. Grand Rapids was able to use many young swimmers in the meet.
Taking first place finishes for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay of Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Alyssa Jackson and Rowan Krueger-Barth (1:57.34); Elsa Viren in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.39); Chloe Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:25.33); Addie Albrecht in diving (246.60 points); Krueger-Barth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.39); Hannah Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (56.03 seconds); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Petersen, Viren, Krueger-Barth and Rauzi (1:44.85); and Verke in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.75).
1-meter diving: Exhib- 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 246.60; 2. Jaci Fothergill, GR, 217.85; 3. Ella Albrecht, GR, 192.40.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Alyssa Jackson, Rowan Krueger-Barth), 1:57.34; 2. Grand Rapids (Jordyn Colter, Emily Ericson, Kira Johnson, Allison Fox), 2:05.87; 3. Eveleth-Gilbert, 2:06.14.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Elsa Viren, GR, 2:04.39; 2. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 2:05.04; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:12.52.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:25.33; 2. Emily Ericson, GR, 2:27.68; 3. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:27.82.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Elli Jankila, EG, 25.91; 2. Elsa Viren, GR, 26.25; 3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.61.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:06.39; 2. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:06.43; 3. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:08.35.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.03; 2. Elli Jankila, EG, 56.87; 3. Sophia Verke, GR, 58.06.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Ellie Robillard, EG, 6:00.59; 2. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:22.20; 3. Isabella Hass, GR, 6:31.07.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Elsa Viren, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Hannah Rauzi), 1:44.85; 2 Eveleth-Gilbert, 1:53.55; 3. Grand Rapids (Alyssa Dormanen, Emma Hernesman, Chloe Lee, Noelle Gunderson), 1:57.67.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Sophia Verke, 1:02.75; 2. Jordyn Colter, GR, 1:10.49; 3. Kira Johnson, GR, 1:11.10.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Amara Carey, EG, 1:16.52; 2. Alyssa Dormanen, GR, 1:22.02; 3. Anna Heinonen, EG, 1:23.21; Exhib-Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:16.41; Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:16.48; Noelle Gunderson, GR, 1:20.63; Chloe Lee, GR, 1:20.80.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Eveleth-Gilbert, 4:54.84; 2. Eveleth-Gilbert, 5:15.02.
Grand Rapids 119
Virginia 62
Grand Rapids swam past Virginia 119-62.
Taking first place finishes for the Thunderhawks were 200-yard medley relay consisting of Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Alyssa Jackson (1:56.95); Elsa Viren in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.89); Chloe Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:24.02); Krueger-Barth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.45 seconds); Makenzie Mustar in diving (199.60 points); Hannah Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (56.38 seconds); Nevaeh Hoard in the 500-yard freestyle (5:51.69); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Viren, Petersen, Jackson and Rauzi (1:45.58); and Jordyn Colter in the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.53).
1-meter diving: 1. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 199.60; 2. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 195.45; 3. Ella Albrecht, GR, 191.00.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Alyssa Jackson), 1:56.95; 2. Grand Rapids (Kira Johnson, Emily Ericson, Jordyn Colter, Allison Fox), 2:06.51; 3. Grand Rapids (Jerzie Colter, Chloe Lee, Noelle Gunderson, Selah Smith), 2:11.03.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Elsa Viren, GR, 2:04.89; 2. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 2:06.06; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:11.57.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:24.02; 2. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:24.03; 3. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:37.07.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.45; 2. Elsa Viren, GR, 26.75; 3. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 26.90.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Lauryn Devich, V, 1:05.17; 2. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:08,.67; 3. Hailey Pechonick, V, 1:10.17.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 56.38; 2. Sophia Verke, GR, 58.53; 3. Selah Smith, GR, 1:00.99.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Nevaeh Hoard, GR. 5:51.69; 2. Elise Hoard, GR, 6:13.75; 3. Ada Jackson, GR, 6:16.52.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Elsa Viren, Chloe Petersen, Alyssa Jackson, Hannah Rauzi), 1:45.58; 2. Grand Rapids (Kira Johnson, Emma Hernesman, Selah Smith, Emily Ericson), 1:53.62; 2. Grand Rapids (Noelle Gunderson, Chloe Lee, Alyssa Dormanen, Nevaeh Hoard), 1:58.19.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Jordyn Colter, GR, 1:10.53; 2. Jerzie Colter, GR, 1:11.42; 3. Kira Johnson, GR, 1:13.08.
100-yard breaststroke: 1.Lauryn Devich, V, 1:11.61; 2. Paige Tverberg, V, 1:32.73; 3. Stephanne Kowalski, V, 1:35.28; Exhib-Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:15.75; Noelle Gunderson, GR, 1:19.98; Alyssa Dormanen, GR, 1:20.32.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Virginia, 4:32.92; 2. Virginia, 5:06.63; Exhib-Grand Rapids (Rowan Krueger-Barth, Elsa Viren, Chloe Petersen, Hannah Rauzi), 3:48.33; Grand Rapids (Emily Ericson, Nevaeh Hoard, Ada Jackson, Sophia Verke), 4:04.43.
