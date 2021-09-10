GRAND RAPIDS — Can you say three-peat?
The members of the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team will be seeking their third consecutive section title this fall and with a group of outstanding athletes returning to the pool, the Thunderhawks will be in a good position to repeat once again as section champions.
Melissa Rauzi is beginning her fourth season as head coach of the Thunderhawks. Grand Rapids took third place in the section meet in her first year at the helm, and then the team has captured section championships in the last two seasons.
“This year is another big year for our girls,” Rauzi said. “They are really strong; we have so much depth all the way down into the eight and ninth graders who are just stellar athletes. And, we have an amazing diving group this year.”
Grand Rapids has moved to a different section this year, moving back to Section 7A where it will meet some old-time rivals such as Hibbing, Mesabi East, Duluth Denfeld and Proctor.
“We already swim against those teams in our season so nothing changes there,” Rauzi said.
Rauzi said she is impressed with the early-season results from a good number of Grand Rapids athletes.
“We are already hitting last year’s PR’s with some of our juniors and seniors and if they are not hitting a PR (personal record), they are so close,” Rauzi explained. “We had a great meet in our first meet of the season.”
Some of the key returnees for Grand Rapids include divers Addie Albrecht, Jaci Fothergill, Mackenzie Hebeisen, Makenzie Mustar and Ella Albrecht, and swimmers Rowan Krueger-Barth, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen, Sophia Verke, Emily Ericson, Alyssa Jackson – among many others.
“Some of last year’s middle-of-the road swimmers for us are already starting off fast,” the coach said. “They either were working hard over the summer and last year or they are hitting their prime now. That’s fun to see, too.”
Rauzi said that with the depth of the team, she is able to do anything she pleases when setting a lineup.
“I can put them in any event and we could do well because they can swim everything,” Rauzi said. “It is really fun to have this because you can mix up a lineup from one meet to the next and these girls can try different things. They may find out that last year they were a distance swimmer, but oh my gosh, they can swim the backstroke.”
Rauzi was asked what will be the keys for Grand Rapids to be able to win its third consecutive section title – albeit in a different section this year.
“We need to stay healthy, stay uninjured, continue with the positive attitude and work towards the end goal,” Rauzi explained. “These regular season meets are fun, but the end goal is the section meet, and then the state meet. We are hoping that the girls will get a state meet this year. We saw they were able to do that with the boys last winter so I am hoping that happens, especially for those juniors and seniors.”
Other members of the Thunderhawk coaching staff in addition to Rauzi are Christa Berg, former Thunderhawk swimmer Andy Fox, and diving coach Sheri Schrock.
“This group is fun-loving and they are just happy,” Rauzi said. “They love to be together, they love that they are able to team bond and have pancake breakfasts together. They are hard workers and they are a joy to be around.”
