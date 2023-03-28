CHISHOLM—Fifty years ago, a group of 14 players, from seniors to freshmen, took the Twin Cities by storm with their short haircuts, nice suits and great basketball ability.

Yes, the Chisholm High School boys basketball team would defeat Melrose 53-52 in the State Class A finals at the St. Paul Civic Center.


