(Ed. note: This story was published in the Aug. 25, 2002 edition of the Herald-Review. It was before a game between Grand Rapids and Greenway after a long lull in the rivalry.)
In 2002, when you talk about the Grand Rapids-Greenway rivalry, boys hockey comes to mind.
Throughout the years in the state of Minnesota, there has not been a more spirited rivalry than that of boys hockey between the Raiders and the Thunderhawks.
However, at one time before hockey was king in northeastern Minnesota, a true athletic rivalry took place on the gridirons of the two communities. The two schools first played in 1911, and a traveling trophy that became known as “the Little Brown Jug” was first introduced nearly two decades later.
In the years to follow, until the Iron Range Football Conference was disbanded after the 1977-78 school year, plenty of blood, guts and emotions were dumped on the two schools’ gridirons for the right to carry the Little Brown Jug victoriously off the field.
Following are recollections of former players for both schools who talk about the Greenway-Grand Rapids football rivalry.
Jerry Anderson is a 1949 graduate of Grand Rapids High School who went on to play Big Ten football for Indiana University. He is a member of the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame.
“The Iron Range Conference consisting of Greenway, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Chisholm, Ely, Eveleth, Virginia and International Falls was formed in 1947,” said Anderson. “At the time, Grand Rapids had only four sports where letters were granted – football, basketball, track and baseball. Hockey was still a club sport.
“In addition, 1947 was Noble Hall’s first year of coaching. Grand Rapids players never had a problem getting ‘up’ for Greenway. In those days there was not a great deal of fraternizing between schools so it was easy to hate the other team’s players.
“Of course the most memorable game for me was the 1947 game. It was the game that was played in a severe downpour and was won by Grand Rapids 13-12. I happened to have caught the extra point pass on a pass out of a fake kick from the extra point holder, Jim Hall.
“I can remember a play that our left half, Ken Trombley, faded back and back and back on a pass attempt, about 30 yards, and then tried to run. The angle of his run and the quagmire field conditions set up a play where three clippings occurred on the same play and one was by me on Beefy Lawson and I fractured his ankle.”
Anderson said that the rumor after the game was that “Beefy was going to get me, and after the game some of the team went over to the Novelty in Bovey where Beefy was to be. I was scared, but I walked into the Novelty and Beefy was there with his ankle in a cast. We exchanged glances, but no fisticuffs.”
Anderson recalls that the 1948 game was a blowout for the Indians and gave Rapids an undefeated season and an Iron Range Conference championship.
“The game was memorable for me because we had a play named ‘Anderson Around.’ Noble liked to name certain plays in lieu of putting numbers on them. We had practiced the end around reverse play all year but never ran it in a game,” Anderson explained. “Late in the game Noble, at the urging of someone, put the first string back in the game for one play and we ran the play for a 28-yard gain on my only carry. So, I used to say that I had a 28-yard rushing average over my high school career.”
Anderson recalls he did not play in the 1946 game which was also won by Grand Rapids as he was on crutches with a knee injury. Earl Teas was coach in 1946.
“I remember hitchhiking from Warba to watch the 1945 game which was also played in a heavy rain. Schneider and Rhodes ran wild for Greenway, as I recall.”
Moose Malmquist was a member of Grand Rapids’ first Iron Range Conference championship team in 1948. He is a member of the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame.
“I do have a few recollections of our rivalry with Greenway,” Malmquist said. “The most vivid was our game over there when we were seniors. It rained cats and dogs before and during the game. As I was the long snapper, I can remember preparing to snap the ball for a point after touchdown and the ball actually floated in the depression created by previous snaps.
“I can clearly remember Noble saying with tongue in cheek that he had prayed for rain to neutralize their (Greenway’s) speed and was surprised that God thought the request to be so serious that he sent that much rain. His words, I think, were, ‘God must have really thought I meant business.’
“Greenway was always a tough opponent with talented multi-sport athletes. It was during our day a great rivalry since we also competed against the same guys in baseball and hoops.”
Ray Tomberlin is a 1962 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and is a charter member of the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame. He has been head football coach at Greenway during his illustrious coaching career, and also has been an assistant coach at Grand Rapids for a number of years.
“When I interviewed for the head football coaching job at Greenway in 1976, one board member asked me ‘if I were to be hired, would I throw the Grand Rapids-Greenway to Grand Rapids because I was from there. They also asked me if I was a Rapids or Greenway fan and who do I want to win when Grand Rapids and Greenway play in hockey. When I left there I was sure I wouldn’t get the job because I was from Grand Rapids. I told them that I was proud of it, too, but if hired, my loyalty would be to Greenway.
“Being that my wife, Karen, was a hard core Greenie all the way, she assured them that I would try very hard to beat Grand Rapids. They believed her and I did get the job.”
Tomberlin said the only rivalry between the two schools while he was in high school came in baseball. He remembers the rivalry in football in the 1950s, but never thought of it as a great rivalry while playing football in high school.
“From the first time we played each other in baseball, which was way before high school ball, I wanted to beat Greenway more than anybody else,” Tomberlin said. “I can remember because they always had the best team. They hit the ball very well every year. They had great baseball tradition and I don’t know if we were 50-50 against them or not in high school and Legion. I know they beat us plenty of times.
“I will be coaching with Greenway this year. I have coached several years at Grand Rapids too, Of course I want us to win. But I do have great memories and respect for Grand Rapids football and my coach, Noble Hall, who the new field is named after. I also have great respect for the assistant coaches, Glenn Swenson and Jack Willhite. I have wonderful memories and great respect for the teams I coached at Greenway, too. No matter what happens on Aug. 30, I’ll always have deep emotion about both Grand Rapids and Greenway football.”
Dave “Mel” Lotti is a 1972 graduate of Greenway High School and was the captain of the Raider football team in the 1972 season. He said, “In the fall of 1971, the game was played in Grand Rapids that year. The Rapids had a fairly good team that year with a lot of talented athletes, the likes of Mick Lucia, Dale Heffron, Dan Jinks, Jerry Allen, Ted Fulton, Adam Selsmer, Mark Bauder, Jim Rothstein, just to mention a few.
“We (Greenway) had a small and inexperienced squad that year. But we had a trio of coaches that believed in us and actually saved Greenway’s football program. The coaches were Lou Barle, Bob Gernander and Loren Stadum.
“We had lost our first three games that year and hadn’t scored a touchdown. But the Little Brown Jug game was to be our fourth of the season and always an easiest game to pumped up for. We had players who were mostly underclassmen at the time.
“The Jug game was the highlight of the season so practice that week before the game was intense. The coaches came up with an unbalanced offensive line scheme which we could run a series of cross buck plays.”
Lotti said the scheme helped the small Raider linemen, the largest of who was under 200 pounds in weight. He said it caught the Indians off guard and Rapids had a hard time adjusting to the formation all game.
“It gave us the confidence we needed,” Lotti said. “We moved the ball plenty into their end of the field several times the first and second quarters, but their defense stiffened on their goal line and we couldn’t punch one into the end zone until late in the second quarter when I scored on an end sweep. The extra point failed.”
Greenway held its slim 6-0 lead until Bob Bogdanovich pulled in an aerial from quarterback Greg Mackley for a touchdown and a 12-0 Raider lead.
Rapids never gave up, Lotti recalls, and it scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the size difference began taking its toll. Greenway had the ball on its own 35 after recovering a Rapids fumble late in the game, and needed just one first down to run the clock out. However, a Greenway fumble was recovered by the Indians in Raider territory.
“Rapids’s size and height became the deciding factor,” Lotti said. “Their quarterback, Mick Lucia, finds a tall and strong end by the name of Peterson in the Raider end zone. Three Raiders went up and bounced off of Peterson and he makes a great finger-tip grab and the score is 12-12 with under 30 seconds left to play as the extra point failed.”
Lotti remembers that Greenway received the ensuing kickoff and took over on its own 35, but the game ended tied at 12-12.
“This was one of the last Jug games,” Lotti recalls. “By this time, the Jug was running out of space to record the scores.
“But this game shows somewhat the intense competition between two great rivals and schools that has taken place over the years for bragging rights in Itasca County. It is great to see them play each other again.”
Dan Mandich is a 1973 graduate of Greenway High School and he recalls two games in the early 1970s.
“The two games I remember well were 1971 and 1972, when I was a junior and senior,” Mandich said. “Both of these games were right and exciting right down to the end. And if I remember right, Grand Rapids came from behind in 1971 and Greenway came from behind in 1972.
“At the time, Grand Rapids players were our rivals, but in 1973, I became life-long friends with many of them because we played together for the next two years on some of the best teams Itasca (Junior College) ever had.”
Dave Salminen is a 1978 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and played in the last Iron Range Conference game between the two schools. He currently broadcasts Grand Rapids High School games along with Larry Johnson and Tom Schedin.
“I guess what comes to mind with the Rapids and Greenway football rivalry was the competitiveness, and back then (1976-78) it continued in the other sports because you had a lot of three-sport athletes. So, you really got to know each other.
“It seems no matter how the game ended, we always had something to talk about before we left the field.”
Zach Johnson is a senior at Greenway High School and serves as the manager of the current Raider football team. He is a columnist in a local newspaper and will write a column in the Herald-Review in the near future. He said, “It’s almost here, the game. When you think about it is pretty amazing. I hope everyone on the Grand Rapids side and on the Greenway side realize what they are about to participate in.
“We, as football players, are going to participate in a historic event and play the game we love. How much better can it actually get than that? We are going to be the first ones to renew one of the biggest rivalries in Minnesota high school sports. In front of what I am sure will be a packed house on a brand new field. When you think about it, it is pretty amazing.
“I, myself, love football and I happen to be the manager for the Greenway football team. So, when I think about it, I try to think about it this way and it really puts it into perspective. This just isn’t for the Greenway and Grand Rapids players of today, it’s much larger than that. This is for everyone who never put on the pads for Grand Rapids and Greenway throughout the years. As participants in this historic event, we have extra responsibilities as players.
“Fans, keep in mind that we will be playing for a very special trophy as well, the Little Brown Jug. We all know that this can be a very intense and sometimes bitter rivalry, but those players and fans must remember to respect the game we love so much.
“All I am asking for is a clean, hard-fought game with no unnecessary extracurricular activities. You all know what I mean by this.
“For my final thoughts, I would just like to say may the best team win and let’s all enjoy the moment because it is something we will remember for the rest of our lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.