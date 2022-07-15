EVELETH — Coming off a stellar sophomore season of track and junior season of cross country, Rock Ridge’s Cameron Stocke knew he had what it took to repeat as a state champion in the 1,600-meter run.
Blazing his own trail once more, Stocke took command over first place with just over a lap to go at last month’s state meet and never looked back, crossing the finish line with a time of 4:11.53 to claim back-to-back state titles.
Less than an hour later, Stocke ran in the 800-meter finals and took third with a time of 1:57.38.
Stocke’s junior season didn’t end there, however, as his 1,600 time qualified him for the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals where he faced off with the top mile runners in the nation just a week later in Eugene, Oregon.
Bringing home his second state title and competing with the best in the nation by season’s end, Stocke has been named the All-Iron Range Boys’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Returning to the state meet this year at St. Michael-Albertville, Stocke had a pretty good idea of what to expect. Still, that didn’t change the fact that nerves played a factor in the race leadup.
“It felt a lot different than last year,” Stocke said earlier this week. “Going in, I knew I could do it again. I was probably more confident but I was still super nervous. I didn’t really talk to any of my teammates or coaches before it and they probably thought I was being a jerk but I was just really nervous.”
While his track season hadn’t gone quite the way planned up to that point due to poor weather in the area as well as illness early in the season, Stocke said he came in prepared and had a plan ready to go in order to win.
“I knew we had run some pretty good practices in the days leading up to state and that I was in good shape overall. I just had to put it together in a race. I wanted to stick to the same plan as last year and just take it from the gun and that’s what I did.”
Stocke said the first lap of the four-lap race was a bit slower than the year before at 1:02. The second lap was run at 1:05. In the third lap, Annandale’s Salvador Wirth passed Stocke and the experienced runner was content to give up the lead for a little bit.
“I knew he was a good two-miler so he could really click off the laps easily. I’m not very good at pacing so my splits were all over the place but I knew a runner like him could pace the group well. If you’re running for time, the third lap is where the race is made.”
With 600 meters to go, Stocke put the pressure on Wirth and ended up passing him with about 50 meters left in the third lap. Once the bell rang signifying the final lap, Stocke changed gears.
“That’s when I knew that I had it. I passed him with about 50 to go in that lap and it was just time to go when I heard that bell.”
Stocke’s final lap was run in 59 seconds, the fastest lap split from any runner in the field that day. How dominant was Stocke in that final lap? The junior ran a 59.2 over the final 400 meters and beat out his nearest competitor by nearly four seconds, taking the win with ease at 4:11.53.
“I felt pretty good up until that last 100. My legs were really screaming but I was so happy to cross that finish line.”
Stocke didn’t have much time to rest as he immediately had to focus on the 800-meter finals where he took second the year before.
Taking third this year, Stocke said he gave the race his best effort but knew claiming two state championships in one meet would be a challenging task.
“Last year my mindset going into the 800 was to just get through it which I don’t think was the best way to think. This year, I made a point to give it my best effort and if our legs are dead, then they’re dead. There’s nothing we can do.”
The runners in the 800 were content to let Stocke lead throughout the first lap. Going for about a 54 or 55 second first lap in most races, Stocke knew he was tired when he took the first lap in 58 seconds. With 400 to go, Stocke couldn’t fend off the top of the field.
“It was really slow for a first lap and then on the backstretch of the second lap I got passed and I couldn’t hang on. My legs were heavy. Two guys passed me pretty easily so from there I was trying to take third.”
With 150 meters to go, Stocke was passed again, this time by Big Lake’s Christian Noble. From there, he had to give it everything he had.
“I was like, ‘dang, I can’t let him get past me.’ So with about 100 meters left I just booked it. It was my last race of the day, last race of the weekend so why not. I dropped a pretty fast 100, passed him, got third and it was a little bit faster than last year’s 800 so I’ll take it.
“I wasn’t super happy with it but I did give it my best. If I had another day in between races, realistically I think I could have PRed and probably won. But I did my best so I couldn’t say I didn’t give it my all.”
Stocke’s track season didn’t end there. His 1,600 win easily qualified him for the Nike Outdoor Nationals In Eugene, Oregon at historic Hayward Field. Less than a week later, Stocke made the trip out west and lived out a dream.
“It was a really cool experience. I qualified last year but didn’t register in time so this year I really wanted to go and knew it would be so cool to make it. The qualifying time was 4:14.8 and I hadn’t hit that all season so I figured I would shoot for it at state and I made it.
“The stadium was just incredible. I had never seen anything like it. You can look at it in pictures or on TV but being there was incredible. The warmup track that I worked out on was nicer than any track around here and that’s just the warmup track. They renovated the whole place recently as well so it looks even better than it has in the past.”
As for the race itself, Stocke said the mile field was crowded, boasting 66 athletes, the most of any event at the meet. Positioned in the third of six heats, Stocke wasn’t with the fastest runners but he certainly wasn’t with the slowest. The junior ended up running a 4:15.71, enough for 29th place in the nation.
“I was pretty nervous. Our 800 split was a 2:02 which was the fastest of all the heats that day so we went out super fast. I do better when I start slower and then finish faster so I think I got caught up in other people’s race plans. I ran a 4:15 mile which is a 4:14 1600 so it was still one of my fastest times ever. It was hard to be too happy with that time but I was very happy overall and excited just to be there and experience it.”
Stocke says the time spent at nationals opened his eyes a bit and hopes to make another trip to Eugene next year.
“This is where they have the NCAA championships so I was like, ‘Wow, this is where stuff goes down.’ It was really cool to see it. I want to try and get under 4:10 in the 1,600 and I think it’s doable. Hopefully if I go next year I’ll be in much better shape and can run a much faster race.”
Garnering some serious attention from college scouts after his sophomore year, Stocke says he still has interest from the same programs after his junior year. While his future isn’t set in stone, Stocke says Division I running is still a major goal and plan of his.
“Seeing those coaches still have interest in me, I thought that was a good sign. I’m still on people’s radars. I think with how good my sophomore year was that helped get me on a lot of people’s radars a bit earlier. Normally junior year is the big year for track so it helped to have such a great year in 10th grade.
“I’m going on some official visits in late August and early September and I’ll be at a running camp at the University of Wisconsin pretty soon. Hopefully I can meet the coach and see the campus. They have a really good team so it would be cool to go there.”
As for his summer thus far, Stocke said he took some time off after nationals but is happy to be back training, especially after missing out on so much offseason work last year due to injury.
“It’s been pretty good so far. I took about a week and a half off after nationals so I’ve just started back up again. I’m just happy to run this summer. I couldn’t run at all last summer so it’s been good to get back out there.”
Looking to expand his horizons and better prepare for running, Stocke joined the Nordic skiing team this past winter and learned quite a bit while still improving his fitness for spring, summer and fall.
“It was interesting on the ski team. I did ski a bit when I was younger so it wasn’t completely new to me. My technique was iffy at best for skate skiing but classic skiing is more like running. I was actually pretty decent at that. It’s a tough sport. Those skiers have my respect for sure.
“We didn’t get on skis for a few weeks while the snow was being made and the first day on skis, I fell down a hill and broke a pole. I almost thought about quitting that day,” Stocke joked. “I didn’t know if I could do a couple months of this. But it wasn’t too bad. I learned a lot and it helped me aerobically. The team was cool too so it was a really fun experience.”
Looking ahead to his senior year, Stocke has high hopes for cross country and track and field, including winning at least two more state titles to tie GNK phenom Geno Uhrbom’s four. For the team side of things, Stocke says the Wolverines hope to have a stellar season once more on the course.
“It’s been very cool to see how the cross country team has grown. Going back to my early years with Virginia, it was okay. But just seeing how far the team has come has definitely made me a lot more dedicated. It’s kind of cool because most of the guys taking this pretty seriously are in my grade too. We can really try and hit the next cross country season hard.
“The goal for cross country is to win individually at state and as a team. That would be the best feeling ever. Geno’s four titles are still motivational to me, that’s still there. But winning state as a team and individually would be the cherry on top of everything.”
—
In addition to Stocke, the 2022 All-Iron Range Boys’ Track and Field Team includes: Aaron Nelson of Rock Ridge; Taevon Wells, Daniel Olson, Ben Plackner, Gaige Waldvogel, Connor Thoennes, Casey Flett, Bodie Jorgenson and Justice Rebrovich of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; Amari Manning and Jacob Jensurd of Hibbing; Shane Zancauske of Chisholm; Wyatt Christiensen, Austin Hanson, Jackson Weston, Kaydin Metzgar, Colton Johnson, Austin Prebeck, Ian Anderson and Risto Borgman of Grand Rapids and Tait Kongsjord of Deer River/Northland.
