ST. MICHAEL — Three area wrestlers competed in the Minnesota State High School Individual Wrestling Tournament during the weekend at St. Michael.

Two Deer River wrestlers – Zach Ikola and Jojo Thompson – and Justin Jobe of Grand Rapids all competed at state.

Jobe – a freshman – wrestled Payton Spychalla of Simley in the first round and Jobe fell by a close 2-0 decision. Spychalla went on to claim third place in the tournament.

In the next round, Jobe faced Chris Johnson of Tri-City United and he lost by fall in 2:24. Jobe finishes with a 28-7 record.

Thompson – just a sophomore – competed in the Class A tournament at 220 pounds and placed fourth at state. In the third place match, Thompson lost to Jaxon Behm of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City by fall in 4:43. Thompson ends his season with a fine 29-6 mark.

Ikola wrestled in the Class A tournament at 113 pounds and finished sixth. In the match for fifth place, Ikola – a senior – lost to sophomore Gavin Albers of LPGE-Browerville by a 5-3 decision. Ikola finishes the season with a 28-7 record.

