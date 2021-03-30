ST. MICHAEL — Three area wrestlers competed in the Minnesota State High School Individual Wrestling Tournament during the weekend at St. Michael.
Two Deer River wrestlers – Zach Ikola and Jojo Thompson – and Justin Jobe of Grand Rapids all competed at state.
Jobe – a freshman – wrestled Payton Spychalla of Simley in the first round and Jobe fell by a close 2-0 decision. Spychalla went on to claim third place in the tournament.
In the next round, Jobe faced Chris Johnson of Tri-City United and he lost by fall in 2:24. Jobe finishes with a 28-7 record.
Thompson – just a sophomore – competed in the Class A tournament at 220 pounds and placed fourth at state. In the third place match, Thompson lost to Jaxon Behm of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City by fall in 4:43. Thompson ends his season with a fine 29-6 mark.
Ikola wrestled in the Class A tournament at 113 pounds and finished sixth. In the match for fifth place, Ikola – a senior – lost to sophomore Gavin Albers of LPGE-Browerville by a 5-3 decision. Ikola finishes the season with a 28-7 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.