GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School Sports Hall of Fame will induct its new members on Thursday, May 26,
Those to be inducted include Dan Jinks, Kurt Rohloff, Veronica Sackett, Jessica Goeden Lust, Peter Goeman, Mike Christensen, and the Grand Rapids High School 1978 baseball team.
At 4:30 p.m., the inductees will be introduced at the Grand Rapids High School baseball game at Bob Streetar Field.
The induction ceremony at Myles Reif Center (Ives Theatre) begins at 6:30 p.m. with a reception to follow at 7:15 p.m. in the Reif Center Lobby.
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door or online at: https://www.isd318.org/Page/572.
The public is welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Gigi Pehrson at 218-327-5765 or email gpehrson@isd318.org.
In the story in the May 8 edition concerning the induction, the biography of Kurt Rohloff was inadvertently omitted. Following is his biography:
Lt. Col. (AF Retired) Kurt E. Rohloff
Kurt Rohloff graduated from Grand Rapids High School 1986 with highest honors. He was a three-year starter in football and hockey and a two-year letterwinner in golf. Kurt was named to the all-conference and all tri-state football teams his junior and senior years, as well as the WCCO All-State Football Team of the Week. He led Grand Rapids to Northern Lakes Conference Championships his junior and senior years and served as team captain.
Kurt played hockey at the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he made an immediate impact and was a four-year starter. Kurt was only the second player in Academy hockey history to be named team captain his junior and senior years. He was recognized as Defensive Player of the Year his senior year and runner-up Academy wide for the Athletic Leadership Award. Kurt’s leadership positions include Cadet Squadron Commander, Group Athletic Officer and Cadet in Charge of the Combat Arms Range, responsible for training 1,400 basic cadets on firearms.
In 1990 he was commissioned as an Air Force officer and attended pilot training, earning Distinguished Graduate honors. Kurt flew in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He received many medals, citations and commendations. Kurt later transitioned to the Air Force Reserves and was hired as a pilot for American Airlines.
In 2014 Kurt retired from the Air Force after 23 years of service. In his 32-year flying career, he flew 10 different types of airplanes and amassed over 13,000 hours of flying time.
Kurt returned to the Grand Rapids area and continues to fly the Boeing 787 internationally for American Airlines.
1978 Baseball Team
Following are members of the 1978 Grand Rapids High School baseball team that will be the first team included into the Hall of Fame:
Jeff Hoard, Mike Frieze, Mike Sonaglia, Duane Card, Ed Nordskog, Dave Stanelle, Jim Malwitz, Steve Anderson, Mike Dowling, Tim Graupmann, Jim Jetland, Tom Smith, Scott Martin, Vern Thompson, Chris Van den Heuvel, Kevin Kellin, Roger Bishop, Brad Johnson, Dave Salminen, and Greg White. Head coach was Bob Streetar and assistant coach was Dean Bailey.
