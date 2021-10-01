25 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1996-Professional canoeist Al Rudquist of Grand Rapids, paddling with Tim Triebold of Marinette, Wis., placed third in the International Canoe Classic in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada.
Sept. 8, 1996-Bemidji ruined the Rapids football team’s home opener as it beat the Thunderhawks 15-13. Jeff Wigfield and Marcus Peters scored the Rapids touchdowns.
Sept. 8, 1996-The defending Section 7AA champion Rapids volleyball team beat Hibbing in three games. Leading the way were Amie Knutson, Andi Paul, Heidi Madsen, Gina Zakariason and Jackie Blair.
Sept. 8, 1996-Virginia defeated the Rapids girls tennis team 7-0.
Sept. 8, 1996-In area football action, Babbitt-Embarrass topped Bigfork 12-8 as Brian Johnson scored the lone Huskies touchdown. Greenway beat Two Harbors 44-20 as Dan Fillbrandt and Nate Smith both scored two touchdowns while Mark Gibeau and Jon Herschbach each had one. Cook County stopped Nashwauk-Keewatin 28-6 while Deer River ripped Mt. Iron-Buhl 64-6 as Justin Isaacs scored three touchdowns while Josh Tupper had two for the Warriors. LaPorte downed Hill City 20-12 despite touchdowns from Steve St. Martin and Richie Kingsley of the Hornets.
Sept. 11, 1996-The Rapids volleyball team won four of five matches.
Sept. 11, 1996-Joan Richardson of Grand Rapids won her 11th Pokegama Golf Course Women’s Club championship. She won her first title way back in 1950.
Sept. 11, 1996-Jeff Ericson won his second consecutive Pokegama Golf Course Men’s Club Tournament by defeating Harry Johnson 3 and 2.
Sept. 11, 1996-Chris Marinucci of Grand Rapids was one of six players for the New York Islanders hockey team to sign last week.
Sept. 11, 1996-The Stamson and Blair women’s softball team topped off its season with a fifth place finish at the Class D Women’s Central Division Championship om Sioux City, Iowa. Playing for the team during the weekend were Anne Bylkas, Elaine Klennert, Anita Klennert, Patty Schmidt, Kristen Rolle, Laurie Larson, Betsy McBride, Beth Joki, Leeha Petrich and Gayle Cooper. Petrich was named to the All-Tournament team.
Sept. 11, 1996-The Rapids girls swimming team lost to Cambridge and defeated Proctor-Hermantown in dual meet action. Topping the Thunderhawk swimmers were Jenny Pattison, Molly Dick, Brenna Rutherford and Stephanie Bobich.
Sept. 11, 1996-The Rapids girls tennis team downed Duluth Central 6-1. Winning singles matches for the Thunderhawks were Kendra Snell, Mary Helen Hoolihan and Kristel Glorvigen. Winning doubles matches were the duos of Jean Karkela/Penny Lessman, Andrea Welsch/Katie Perrott and Brianne Olson/Laura Watson.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1971-An All-Star wrestling card is slated for the IRA Arena with a batch of colorful grunt and groan stars. Wrestlers who will be in action include Bull Bullinski, Larry Henning, Lars Anderson – who is better known in this area as Larry Heiniemi, a Trout Lake native, Billy Robinson, Ray Stevens, Billy Red Cloud, Don Muraco and Jack Bence.
Sept. 9, 1971-The final action of the season was conducted at the Grand Rapids Speedway. Loren Pagel won the Super Stock time trials, Wally Fox won the heat race and Steve Carron won the feature race. Russ Krook won the first heat in the Hobby Stock competition and Bob Knight won the second heat. Rudy Aho won the consolation race and Bill Shannon took the feature.
Sept. 9, 1971-Connie Horn and her registered thoroughbred horse Count of Formile won first place in the Junior Working Hunter 14-17 age group division at the Minnesota State Fair.
Sept. 9, 1971-Top three finishers in the points standings of the Hobby Class at the Grand Rapids Speedway were Joe Broking, Duane Hill and Bill Shannon. In the Super Stock class, the top three finishers were Bob Gherardi, Steve Carron and Loren Pagel.
Sept. 9, 1971-The Church of Nazarene softball team captured the championship of the Great River Softball League. Bob “Whitey” Anderson is captain and coach while other team members include Lyle Shuey, Rocky Luoma, Rick Luoma, Dick Wagner, Ken Sommerville, Rickey Bennett, Russell Olds, Bruce Shuey, Fred Ruff, George Graff, Bob Graff, Gary Baker, Rich Olds, Bennie Hawkinson, Tony Ruff, Andy Grossman, Doug Olds and Gary Moorhead. It beat Grace Bible Chapel 10-9 for the title.
Sept. 13, 1971-Anoka-Ramsey defeated the Itasca Junior College football team 20-6. Jay Columbus scored the lone Viking touchdown.
Sept. 13, 1971-International Falls capitalized on five Greenway fumbles to beat the Raiders 36-0 in high school football action. Deer River beat Buhl 14-6 as Nick Youker and Gary Erickson scored touchdowns for the Warriors. Hill City downed Nevis 34-8 as Jim Baratto, Terry Christensen, Jim Gillson and Jerry Baratto led the way. Bigfork lost to Pine River 12-0.
Sept. 13, 1971-Konnie Kisling, a graduate of Grand Rapids High School, has been selected as a 1971 football varsity cheerleader at Southwest Minnesota State College in Marshall.
Sept. 13, 1971-The Rapids football team pounded Ely 32-0. Jim Rothstein scored three touchdowns for the Indians while Mick Lucia and Brian Gildemeister also scored touchdowns.
Sept. 13, 1971-Top scores at the Pokegama Men’s Club were made by O. Braun, J. Junnila, D. Erskine and D. Carlson.
Sept. 13, 1971-The Rapids cross country team was eighth in a meet in Duluth. Young runners shined for the Indians as Dan Heinen won the junior varsity race and Ron Campbell was first in the sophomore race.
60 Years Ago
(Ed. note: Just first two pages of the Sept. 11, 1961 edition was available.)
Sept. 7, 1961-Minnesota bow hunters will fill the air with arrows during the annual fall tournament at Grand Rapids.
Sept. 7, 1961-In the Midway Classic League (bowling), high scores were by Bill Wirtanen, L. Jensen and T. Sturk. In the Itasca Women’s League, top scorers were Dee Romans, Karen Madsen and Geraldine Olson.
Sept. 7, 1961-In stock car racing action in Grand Rapids, Bob Percy won the time trials while heat winners were Mervin Castle and Rich Milovich while Percy won the consolation race. Roger Kackley won the semifeature and Percy won the feature.
Sept. 11, 1961-James LaPlant and Mrs. Con Hanson of Grand Rapids took first place in the past champions divisions to lead local archers in the annual fall tournament in Grand Rapids.
