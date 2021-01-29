GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of athletic events involving area sports teams:
IF 70
Greenway 67
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team fell to International Falls 70-67 in a close contest Tuesday in Coleraine.
Jeff Tomczak scored 27 points to pace the Broncos. Cullen Rein scored 25 points.
Weston Smith was deadly from outside for the Raiders as he nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Grant Hanson hit three 3-pointers and tallied 18 points while J.J. Hall also scored 18. Holdon Hron added eight points.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 0-5 for the season. It is next in action Tuesday, Feb. 2, for a 7 p.m. contest in Coleraine against Hill City.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 10
Ely 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team ripped Ely 10-0 in play Tuesday in Coleraine.
The onslaught started early as Aidan Rajala scored just 1:05 into the game. The Raiders would score five more goals in the period, by Ty Donahue, Coleman Groshong, Matthew Hannah, Darric Davidson and Austin Storlie.
Greenway added two more goals in the middle period, by Donahue and Carter Cline, to lead 8-0 entering the final period.
Rajala and Storlie scored goals in the third period as Greenway cruised to the win.
Nathan Jurgansen and Ethan Ambuehl combined to make just six saves for the Raiders in recording the shutout. Meanwhile, Ely goalie Chase Sandberg was bombarded by 74 shots and was able to stop 64 of them.
Ely 0 0 0 — 0
GWY 6 2 2 — 10
First Period — 1. G, Aidan Rajala (Aden Springer), 1:05; 2. G, Ty Donahue (Rajala), 3:32; 3. G, Coleman Groshong (Springer, Rajala), 5:56; 4. G, Matthew Hannah (Beau Carlson, Gino Troumbly), 6:21; 5. G, Darric Davidson (Carter Cline, Ezra Carlson), 7:46; 6. G, Austin Storlie (Joe Herfindahl), 10:37.
Second Period — 7. G, Donahue (Springer, Groshong), 1:08; 8. G, Cline (Bodie Jorgenson, Davidson), 11:29.
Third Period —9. G, Rajala (Donahue), 5:58 (pp); 10. Storlie (Herfindahl), 10:19.
Goalie Saves — Ely, Chase Sandberg 18-30-16-64; G, Nathan Jurgansen 1-4-0-5; Ethan Ambuehl 0-0-1-1; Penalties: Ely, 3-for-6 minutes; G, 3-for-6 minutes.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 58
Duluth East 51
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team defeated Duluth East 58-51 in action Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks led by two points at halftime and then outscored the Greyhounds 27-22 in the second half to come away with the seven-point victory.
Taryn Hamling led a balanced scoring attack for Grand Rapids as she nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Kyra Giffen scored 13 points and Kate Jamtgaard and Jenny Bowman both added eight.
Ashlynne Guenther was tough to stop as she led Duluth East with 30 points in a losing effort. Regan Juenemann scored nine points while Macey DeRosier added six.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 3-1 for the season. It is next in action Saturday, Jan. 30, for a 12:30 p.m. game on the road at Superior, Wis.
Duluth East falls to 0-4 for the season.
Boys Basketball
MIB 81,
Hill City 45
HILL CITY — Asher Zubich poured in 37 points to help lead the Rangers to their first win of the season Tuesday over the Hornets, 81-45.
Mountain Iron-Buhl also got 13 points from Nikolas Jesch and 10 from Riley Busch.
Head coach Jeff Buffetta said it was nice to get in the win column. The important thing now is to eliminate careless mistakes and to just keep getting better, he added.
Hill City was led by Taylor Wagner with 14 and Seth St. Martin with 12.
MI-B 53 28 — 81
Hill City 24 21 — 45
MIB: Asher Zubich 37, Mason Klines 2, Jeff Kayfes 3, Riley Busch 10, Josh Holmes 8, Nikolas Jesch 13, Braxton Negen 2, Alex Schneider 2, Lukas Madson 4. 3-pointers: Zubich 6, Busch 2, Holmes 2, Jesch 3. Free throws: 10-12. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Klines.
HC: Taylor Wagner 14, Seth St. Martin 12, Thor Dunham 10, Hayden Passig 1, Tucker Holm 6, Andrew St. Martin 2. 3-pointers: T. Wagner 2, S. St. Martin 2. Free throws: 9-20. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Wrestling
Deer River 39
Hibbing 36
DEER RIVER — The Warriors took advantage of some unexpected open spots for the Bluejackets to beat Hibbing by three Tuesday.
“The kids actually performed well,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “They knew they had to step it up, and for the most part, they did.”
Deer River 39, Hibbing 36
106 — Jelle, H, pinned Preston Reed, NTA; 113 — Charles Ikola, DR, won by forfeit; 120 — Zac Ikola, DR, pinned Hartikka, NTA; 126 — Roy, H, pinned Dylan Gielen, NTA; 132 — Matthias Parks, DR, pinned Martin, NTA; 138 — Colin Hart, DR, won by forfeit; 145 — Tygh Gullickson, def. Hendrickson, 6-2; 152 — Cementina, H, won by forfeit; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, won by forfeit; 170 — Platt, H, won by forfeit; 182 — Hagen, H, pinned Austin Mundt, NTA; 195 — Lee Perrington, DR, pinned Bautch, NTA; 220 — Joe Thompson, DR, pinned Ian Larrabee, NTA; 285 — Double forfeit.
Wrestling
Grand Rapids 39
Frazee 21
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks defeated Frazee in dual meet action on Thursday 39-21.
Picking up wins for the Thunderhawks were Alex Lehman, Asher Brenden, Tanner Morlan, Philip Keenan, Dusty Wilke, Caydon Lehman, Brayden Jones, Tyler Prebeck, and Noah Brenden.
GR 39, Frazee 31
106 — Alex Lehman, GR, 5-0 dec. over Preston Mayfield, F; 113 — Asher Brenden, GR, won by forfeit; 120 — Bailey Piechel, F, 4-3 dec. over Justin Jobe, GR; 126 — Tanner Morlan, GR, 5-3 dec. over Christopher Carlson, F; 132 — Philip Keenan, GR, def. Brady Crabtree, F, by fall, 1:21; 138 — Jake Nagel, F, 4-0 dec. over Zach Wilke, GR; 145 — Dusty Wilke, GR, 6-3 dec. over Kaden Hiemenz, F; 152 — Caydon Lehman, GR, def. Tyler Moe, F, fall, 2:40; 160 — Brayden Jones, GR, 6-5 dec. over Brock Barlund, F; 170 — Tyler Prebeck, GR, 7-2 dec. over Max Rue, F; 182 — Danile Graham, F, def. Weston Danielson, GR, fall, 3:47; 195 — Howard Solem, F, def. Joe Berg, GR, fall, 0:42; 220 — Byron Krouenske, F, 8-2 dec. over Clayton Danielson, GR; 285 — Noah Brenden, GR, def. Xander Kohler, F, fall, 4:30.
GR 39
Perham 37
Grand Rapids tipped Perham 39-37 in exciting dual meet action on Thursday.
Taking wins for the Thunderhawks were Justin Jobe, Tanner Morlan, Philip Keenan, Zach Wilke, Dusty Wilke, Caydon Lehman and Noah Brenden.
GR 39, Perham 37
106 — C. Mickelson, P, def. Alex Lehman, GR, fall, 3:58; 113 — Justin Jobe, GR, def. Johnny Ramos, P, fall, 0:45; 120 — Levi Kruzel, P, def. Asher Brenden, GR, fall, 0:53; 126 — Tanner Morlan, GR, 7-1 dec. over Kaden Feldt, P; 132 — Philip Keenan, GR, def. G. Convington, P, by fall, 0:57; 138 — Zach Wilke, GR, def. Carson Byer, P, fall, 2:28; 145 — Dusty Wilke, GR, won by forfeit, F; 152 — Caydon Lehman, GR, def. Jacob McCleary, P, fall, 1:01; 160 — Jack Fudge, P, 8-2 dec. over Brayden Jones, GR; 170 — Hudson Hackel, P, def. Tyler Prebeck, GR, fall, 3:50; 182 — Brian Ramos, P, def. Weston Danielson, GR, fall, 0:49; 195 — Rorey Lindquist, P, def. Joe Berg, GR, fall, 2:27; 220 — Gordon Enyart, P, 19-8 maj. dec. over Clayton Danielson, GR; 285 — Noah Brenden, GR, def. Reece Willprecht, P, fall, 4:56.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 56
N-K 15
CHERRY — Courtney Sajdak had 17 points and Lauren Staples 15 as the Tigers downed the Spartans at home Thursday.
Misty Bozich had six points to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin.
NK 9 6 — 15
CHS 38 18 — 56
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Misty Bozich 6, Johnnie Waldvogel 2, Madi Owens 2, Chloe Williams 5.
Cherry: Jessa Schroetter 6, Lauren Staples 15, Courtney Sajdak 17, Danielle Clement 3, Kacie Zganjar 6, Elle Ridge 5, Jillian Sajdak 4,
Total Fouls: Cherry 17; Nashwauk-Keewatin 12; Fouled Out: Zganjar; Free Throws: Cherry 10-17; Nashwauk-Keewatin 0-3 ; 3-pointers: Staples 3, Clement, Williams.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 44
International Falls 42
COLERAINE — Jadin Saville had a game-high 22 points as the Raiders beat the Broncos in the Iron Range Conference contest Thursday at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
International Falls was led by Olivia Tostenson with 14 points. Maddie Lowe finished with 11.
IF 14 28 — 42
GHS 19 25 — 44
International Falls: Summer Hesselchal 3, Gracie Swenson 5, Izzy Valenzuela 2, Maddie Lowe 11, Chloe Sullivan 7, Olivia Thostenson 14.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 4, Baylie Jo Norris 6, Nicholle Ramirez 6, Chloe Hansen 6, Jadin Saville 22.
Total Fouls: International Falls 2; Greenway 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: International Falls 2-6; Greenway 9-22; Hesselchal, Sullivan, Norris.
Boys Hockey
GR 3
Duluth East 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team remained unbeaten with a 3-0 victory over Duluth East Thursday at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
Henry Sterle scored the only goal Grand Rapids needed in the first period. The Thunderhawks added two more goals in the second period when Hunter Bischoff and Garret Drotts both found the back of the net.
There was no scoring in the third period.
The Thunderhawks allowed just seven shots on goal in the game as Wyatt Pilkenton recorded the shutout. Zander Ziemski kicked out 22 shots in the nets for Duluth East.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 5-0 for the season. It is next in action Friday, Feb. 5, when it travels to Roseau for a 7 p.m. contest.
With the loss, Duluth East is now 2-1-1.
DE 0 0 0 — 0
GR 1 2 0 — 3
First Period — 1. GR, Henry Sterle (Jack Peart, Wade Brouse), 11:00.
Second Period — 2. GR, Hunter Bischoff (Peart, Braeden Holcomb), 3:00; 3. GR, Garett Drotts (Hayden DeMars, Justin Kerr), 7:08.
Third Period —No scoring.
Goalie Saves — DE, Zander Ziemski 5-9-8-22; GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 2-2-3-7; Penalties: DE, 1-for-2 minutes; GR, 4-for-8 minutes.
Boys Hockey
North Shore 5
Greenway 2
SILVER BAY — North Shore defeated the Greenway High School hockey team 5-2 in play Thursday.
Greenway’s Aidan Rajala scored just 31 seconds into the game and the Raiders took a 1-0 lead into the locker room after the first period.
But North Shore scored three unanswered goals in the second period, coming from Kyler Couture, Colton Craig and Zach Ehnstrom.
Rajala scored for the Raiders 9:01 into the final period to pull Greenway to within a goal, but Hunter Nybakken scored with 1:29 left to increase North Shore’s lead to two. Tyler Seeling scored with 20 seconds remaining for the final goal.
Adler Hoagland kicked out 24 shots in the nets for North Shore while Nathan Jurgansen was credited with 36 stops for Greenway.
Greenway is now 2-2-2 for the season and is next in action Thursday, Feb. 4, for a 7 p.m. contest against International Falls.
GWY 1 0 1 — 2
NS 0 3 2 — 5
First Period — 1. G, Aidan Rajala, 0:31.
Second Period — 2. NS, Kyler Couture (Tyler Seeling), 3:02; 3. NS, Colton Craig (Carter Holtzleicer, Jamison St. Clair), 4:23; 4. NS, Zach Ehnstrom, 14:38.
Third Period —5. G, Rajala (Ty Donahue), 9:01; 6. NS, Hunter Nybakken (Caiden Kjelstrom), 15:31; 7. NS, Seeling (Couture), 16:40.
Goalie Saves — G, Nathan Jurgansen 14-12-10-36; NS, Adler Hoagland 10-9-5-24; Penalties: G, 2-for-4 minutes; NS, 3-for-6 minutes.
Boys Basketball
GR 46
Duluth Marshall 42
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team defeated Duluth Marshall for the second time this season, this time by a 46-42 margin in action Thursday in Grand Rapids.
Results of the game were not available as the Herald-Review went to press.
The Thunderhawks are now 3-1 for the season and will next be in action on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Hibbing for a 7:15 game. They will be back at home on Thursday, Feb. 4, for a 7:15 contest versus Superior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.