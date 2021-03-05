GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of recent spring occurrences from around the area:
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 66
Aitkin 34
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team ran past Aitkin 66-34 in play Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks turned in a masterful defensive performance as they led 35-12 at halftime and then cruised to the victory.
Austin Hanson nailed three 3-pointers and scored 21 points for the Thunderhawks while adding seven assists. Ethan Florek scored 12 points, pulled down eight boards and dished out three assists, Trent Johnson connected on three 3-pointers and scored 11 while adding six rebounds and four assists, Luke Roy scored seven and Chris Hoover and Ty Pederson both added six with Pederson pulling down seven rebounds.
“It was a good team effort on both ends of the floor,” Grand Rapids head coach Scott Bachmann said. “We assisted on 23 of our 28 field goals. We moved the ball around and shared it well. We also held them to just 29 percent shooting from the floor.”
Hunter Nissen had 21 points to pace Aitkin. Owen Hagen added six points.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 7-5 on the season.
Aitkin falls to 6-5 for the season.
A 12 22 — 34
GR 35 31 — 66
Aitkin: Alex Palm 3, Zack MacDonald 2, Gus Sanford 2, Hunter Nissen 21, Jaelend Williams 2, Owen Hagen 6.
Grand Rapids: Austin Hanson 21, Chris Hoover 6, Brady Bachmann 3, Ethan Florek 12, Trent Johnson 11, Ty Pederson 6, Luke Roy 7.
Three pointers: A, Palm; GR, Hanson 3, Bachmann, Johnson 3, Roy; Free throws: A 9-of-17; GR 2-of-6; Total fouls: A, 8; GR, 18. Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 67
Eveleth-Gilbert 59
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team upset Eveleth-Gilbert 67-59 in action Tuesday in Coleraine.
Grant Hansen led the Raiders with 23 points while Westin Smith connected on six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points. J.J. Hall scored eight points and Holden Hron added five.
Will Bittmann led the Golden Bears with 18 points. Carter Mavec scored 11, Jake Sickel, nine, Carter Flannigan, eight, and A.J. Roen added five.
It was the second straight win for Greenway, now 3-11 for the season. It was in action Friday against Virginia and will play host to Ely in a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, March 8.
With the loss, Eveleth-Gilbert falls to 9-3 for the season.
EG — 59
GWY— 67
Eveleth-Gilbert: Will Bittmann 18, Carter Mavec 11, Jake Sickel 9, Carter Flannigan 8, A.J. Roen 5, Griffin Krmpotich 4, Josh Creer-Oberstar 4.
Greenway: Grant Hansen 23, Westin Smith 22, J.J. Hall 8, Holden Hron 5, Mathias MacKnight 4, Michael Butterfield 4, Israel Hartman 1.
Three pointers: EG, Roen; G, Hansen, Smith 6.
Wrestling
Grand Rapids 48
Hibbing 24
GRAND RAPIDS —The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team improved to 25-3 in dual meets for the season with a 48-24 victory over rival Hibbing on Tuesday.
Taking wins for the Thunderhawks were Asher Brenden, Justin Jobe, Tanner Morlan, Philip Keenan, Zach Wilke, Ripley Means, Matti Rajala, Clayton Danielson and Noah Brenden.
GR 54, Rush City 18
106: Christian Jelle, H, def. Alex Lehman, GR, 8-1.
113: Asher Brenden, GR, won by forfeit.
120: Justin Jobe, GR, def. Ethan Roy, H, 9-2.
126: Tanner Morlan, GR, won by forfeit.
132: Philip Keenan, GR, pinned Gabe Martin, H, 0:31.
138: Zach Wilke, GR, pinned Preston Thronson, H, 0:29.
145: Ripley Means, GR, won by forfeit.
152: David Platt, H, pinned Tim Jobe, GR, 2:00.
160: Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Trevor Snetsinger, GR, 4:00.
170: Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Tyler Prebeck, GR, 14-8.
182: Thomas Hagen, H, pinned Weston Danielson, GR, 2:45.
195: Matti Rajala, GR, def. Drew Shay, H, 12-5.
220: Clayton Danielson, GR, pinned Christopher Woods, H, 2:24.
Hwt: Noah Brenden, GR, pinned Ian Larrabee, H, 2:33.
Boys Swimming
Rock Ridge 127
Grand Rapids 58
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team fell to a good Rock Ridge team in dual meet action on March 2, by the sore of 127-58.
Winning events for the Thunderhawks were Aydin Aultman in diving (336.30 points); and Austin Morrissey in the 100-yard freestyle (50.55 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.29).
RR 127, GR 58
200 medley relay — 1. Rock Ridge, 1:47.33; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Austin Morrissey, Michael Fitch),1:48.52; 3. Rick Ridge, 1:58.20
200 freestyle — 1. Cameron Johnson, RR, 1:53.75; 2. Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:53.82; 3. Andrew Bird, RR, 1:54.00.
200 individual medley — 1. Owen Engel, RR, 2:15.37; 2. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 2:19.04; 3. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 2:22.28.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Gunnar George, RR, 22.70; 2. Ben Barholomew, GR, 23.46; 3. Nathan Spiering, RR, 23.72.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 336.30; 2. Max Gritzmacher, RR, 265.20; 3. Gabe Aagenes, RR, 235.05.
100 butterfly — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 54.64; 2. Leighton Ongalo, RR, 59.62; 3. Bodi George, RR, 1:01.04
100 freestyle — 1. Austin Morrissey, GR, 50.55; 2. Andrew Bird, RR, 51.22; 3. Owen Engel, RR, 51.62.
500 freestyle — 1. Cameron Johnson, RR,5:12.69; 2. Michael Fitch, GR, 5:19.63; 3. Harrison Logan, RR, 5:32.33.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge, 1:33.35; 2. Grand Rapids (Ben Bartholomew, Isaac Palecek, Sam Reiten, Grant Ewen), 1:38.64; 3. Rock Ridge, 1:42.14.
100 backstroke — 1. Leighton Ongalo, RR, 1:00.66; 2. Bodi George, RR, 1:02.74; 3. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:03.57.
100 breaststroke — 1. Austin Morrissey, GR, 1:05.29; 2. Nathan Spiering, RR, 1:08.65; 3. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 1:08.77.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge, 3:23.99; 2. Rock Ridge, 3:40.45; 3. Grand Rapids (Sam Reiten, Grant Ewen, Michael Fitch, Austin Morrissey), 3:42.12.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 87
Cherry 52
CHERRY — The Deer River High School boys basketball team defeated Cherry 87-52 in action March 2, at Cherry.
Mikhail Wakonabo hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points while pulling down 10 rebounds and recording six steals for the Warriors. Ty Morrison canned four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and added six rebounds while Blake Fox nailed five 3-pointers to finish with 16 points and six rebounds. Tait Kongsjord scored eight points while Ethan Williams and Dave McClellan both added five. The Warriors made 17 3-pointers in the contest.
Isaac Asuma scored 19 points to pace Cherry. Mason Perkovich scored 10, Andrew Staples, six, and Gavin Constantine added five.
It was the 10th win in a row for the Warriors who are now 12-2 for the season. It was in action Friday against Hill City and it will play Blackduck on the road on Monday, March 8, in a 7:15 p.m. game.
With the loss, Cherry falls to 9-4 for the season.
DR — 87
C — 52
Deer River: Samuel Rahier 3, Blake Fox 16, Ethan Williams 5, Mikhail Wakonabo 24, Rhett Mundt 4, Dave McClellan 5, Tait Kongsjord 8, Colton Hemphill 2, Ty Morrison 20.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 6, Isaac Asuma 19, Gavin Constantine 5, Sam Serna 3, Isiac Martin 4, Zachary Carpenter 1, Nick Serna 1, Kaleb Rinerson 3, Mason Perkovich 10.
Three pointers: DR, Rahier, Fox 5, Wakonabo 6, McClellan, Morrison 4; C, Staples 2, Asuma, Constantine, Rinerson, Perkovich; Free throws: DR 8-of-19; C 6-of-11; Total fouls: DR, 7; C, 13. Fouled out: none.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 3
Proctor 1
PROCTOR — The Greenway High School boys hockey team got back on the winning track as it defeated Proctor 3-1 in action March 2, at Proctor.
After a scoreless first period, Greenway scored the only two goals of the middle period to take a 2-0 advantage into the third period. Aidan Rajala and Ty Donahue found the back of the net for the Raiders in the period.
Proctor cut the lead in half just 51 seconds into the final period when Brett Bartlam scored. However, Greenway goalie Nathan Jurgansen kept the Rails off the scoreboard for the rest of the way. The Raiders’ Rajala iced the game when he scored into an empty net with 20 seconds remaining.
Both goaltenders were solid in the net as Jurgansen finished with 33 stops and Sam Johnson of Proctor also had 33 saves.
Proctor is 2-12-1 for the season.
G 0 2 1— 3
P 0 0 1— 1
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1.G, Aidan Rajala (Ty Donahue), 9:51; 2, G, Donahue (Ezra Carlson), 16:18
Third Period — 3. P. Brett Bartlam (Conner Pavlowich), 0:51; 4. G, Rajala, 16:40 (en)
Goalie Saves — G, Nathan Jurgansen 16-4-13—33; P, Sam Johnson 8-16-9—33. Penalties: G, 2-for-4 minutes; P, 3-for-6 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing 4
Greenway 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team fell to Hibbing-Chisholm 4-1 in play Thursday in Coleraine.
Joe Allison scored the lone goal of the first period as Hibbing-Chisholm led 1-0. The Bluejackets scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take a big lead. Scoring goals in the period were Ethan Lund, Conner Willard and Mikael Andrican.
Greenway scored the lone goal of the third period when Aidan Rajala scored on a power play.
Brayden Boyer kicked out 22 shots in the nets for the Bluejackets while Nathan Jurgansen of the Raiders finished with 36 saves.
Greenway is now 6-7-2 for the season and is next in action on Monday, March 8, on the road against Eveleth-Gilbert for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Hibbing-Chisholm improves to 7-6-1 on the season.
HC 1 3 0— 4
G 0 0 1— 1
First Period — 1. HC, Joe Allison (Ethan Lund, Conner Willard), 4:40.
Second Period — 2. HC, Lund (Erick Sanborn), 3:37; 3. HC, Willard (Lund, Allison), 5:43; 4. HC, Mikael Andrican (Nathan Rude, Keeghan Fink), 16:12.
Third Period — 5. G, Aidan Rajala (Ty Donahue, Ezra Carlson), 10:51 (pp).
Goalie Saves — HC, Brayden Boyer 10-3-9—22; G, Nathan Jurgansen 13-15-8—36; Penalties: HC, 6-for-15 minutes; G, 6-for-12 minutes.
Boys Swimming
Grand Rapids 103
Hibbing 83
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team dunked Hibbing 103-83 in dual meet action Thursday in Grand Rapids.
Winning events for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Austin Morrissey and Michael Fitch (1:46.75); Fitch in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.43) and 500-yard freestyle (5:14.63); Aydin Aultman in diving (210.20 points); Morrissey in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.92); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Morrissey, Fitch, Sam Reiten and Grant Ewen (3:29.68).
GR 103, Hibbing 83
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (EIsaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Austin Morrissey, Michael Fitch), 1:46.75; 2. Hibbing, 1:52.45; 3. Grand Rapids (William Skaudis, Joe Loney, Xander Ogilvie, Micah Lane), 2:04.12.
200 freestyle —1. Michael Fitch, GR, 1:53.43; 2. Cooper Emerson, H, 1:55.62; 3. Ben Philips, H, 1:57.85.
200 individual medley — 1. William Stenson, H, 2:08.30; 2. Aaron Hadrava, H, 2:22.43; 3. Sam Reiten, GR, 2:27.02.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Luke Pocquette, H, 23.54; 2. Isaac Palecek, GR, 25.50; 3. Andy Palik, GR, 26.99.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR,210.20; 2. Tyler Fossum, H, 182.70; 3. Cole Hughes, H, 172.20.
100 butterfly — 1. William Stenson, H, 53.73; 2. Austin Morrissey, GR, 55.95; 3. Ben Philips, H, 59.69
100 freestyle — 1. Cooper Emerson, H, 50.52; 2. Ben Bartholomew, GR, 50.55; 3. Sam Reiten, GR, 55.01.
500 freestyle — 1. Michael Fitch, GR, 5:14.63; 2. Grant Ewen, GR, 5:31.16; 3. Joe Loney, GR, 6:01.99.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing, 1:32.75; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Sam Reiten, Grant Ewen), 1:40.98; 3. Grand Rapids (Andy Palik, Walker Ritter, Mathew Stene, Jack Kelling), 1:49.11.
100 backstroke — 1. Aaron Hadrava, H, 59.73; 2. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:04.35; 3. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:09.21.
100 breaststroke — 1. Austin Morrissey, GR, 1:05.92; 2. Luke Pocquette, H, 1:09.20; 3. Will Silvis, GR, 1:09.84.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Austin Morrissey, Michael Fitch, Sam Reiten, Grant Ewen), 3:29.68; 2. Hibbing, 3:30.46; 3. Grand Rapids (Walker Ritter, Perrin Lasky, Xander Ogilvie, William Skaudis), 4:02.96.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 56
Deer River 49
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team defeated Deer River 56-49 in recent Northern Lakes Conference action in Coleraine.
Greenway led 28-25 at the half and then outscored the Warriors 28-24 in the second half to take the win.
Jadin Saville scored 18 points to pace the Raiders in scoring. Baylie Jo Norris nailed three 3-pointers and scored 16 points while Chloe Hansen added 14.
Jessica Reigel led the Warriors with 12 points. Grace Bergland scored 11, Nevaeh Evans, eight, Torii Anttila, six, and Abby Sheeder added five.
With the win, Greenway is now 9-6 for the season. It played host to Mt. Iron-Buhl on Saturday at 7:15 p.m., and it remains home against Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday, March 9, at 7:15 p.m.
Deer River is now 6-11 for the season. It will conclude its regular season on Thursday, March 11, when it travels to Cherry for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
DR 25 24 — 49
G 28 28 — 56
Deer River: Abby Sheeder 5, Shauna Michaud 3, Nevaeh Evans 8, Torii Anttila 6, Jessica Reigel 12, Constance Bowstring 1, Grace Bergland 11.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 4, Baylie Jo Norris 16, Nicholle Ramirez 3, Chloe Hansen 14, Jadin Saville 18.
Three pointers: DR, Michaud, Evans 2, Reigel, Bergland; G, Norris 3, Saville; Free throws: DR 9-of-18; G 12-of-16; Total fouls: Dr, 18; G, 20. Fouled out: none.
Boys Basketball
Hibbing 75
Grand Rapids 35
GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing Bluejackets ran past the Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team 75-35 in action Thursday in Grand Rapids.
Hibbing led big at 39-16 at the half as it cruised to the victory. Tre Holmes nailed four 3-pointers and led the Bluejackets with 20 points. Mayson Brown scored 18, Ayden McDonald connected on four 3-pointers and scored 17, Parker Maki had eight and Eli Erickson added five.
Brady Bachmann scored 16 points to lead the Thunderhawks. Austin Hanson added six points.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 7-6 for the season. It played Pequot Lakes on Friday and will be on the road against Duluth East for a 7 p.m. contest on Monday, March 8.
With the win, Hibbing improves to 11-3.
H 39 36 — 75
GR 16 19 — 35
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 4, Mayson Brown 18, Jack Grzybowski 2, Tre Holmes 20, Parker Maki 8, Amari Manning 1, Eli Erickson 5, Ayden McDonald 17.
Grand Rapids: Caleb Rychart 3, Austin Hanson 6, Brady Bachmann 16, Ethan Florek 2, Ty Pederson 4, Luke Roy 4.
Three pointers: H, Brown 2, Holmes 4, McDonald 4; GR, Rychart, Bachmann 2; Free throws: H 11-of-14; GR 2-of-6; Total fouls: H, 11; GR, 14. Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
Hibbing 54
Grand Rapids 40
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team lost to Hibbing by a 54-40 score on March 2, at Hibbing.
Jessika Lofstrom and Taryn Hamling both scored 10 points to lead Grand Rapids. Kyra Giffen and Braya LaPlant both added six points.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks are now 11-3 for the season. They are next in action on Monday, March 8, for a 7:15 p.m. game at home against Duluth Marshall.
With the win, Hibbing improves to 7-8.
GR — 40
H — 54
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 4, Kyra Giffen 6, Braya LaPlant 6, Jessika Lofstrom 10, Taryn Hamling 10, Jenny Bowman 4.
Boys Basketball
Carlton 88,
Bigfork 66
CARLTON — The Battle of the Canines went in favor of the Bulldogs Thursday night as they caged the Bigfork Huskies, 88-66.
Carlton was led by Spencer Rousseau with 26 points. Trevor Ojibway added 14.
Jared Lovdahl led all scorers in the contest for Bigfork with 35 points.
Bigfork is now 2-11 for the season. It played Nashwauk-Keewatin on Friday and will be on the road against Littlefork-Big Falls for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, March 8. It will travel to Northome for a game on Tuesday, March 9, at 4:30 p.m.
BHS 23 43 — 66
CHS 43 45 — 88
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 5, Austin Johnson 1, Jared Lovdahl 35, Dylan Elhardt 4, Caden Kallinen 3, Bradley Haley 5, Jhace Pearson 13; Three pointers: Jac. Lovdahl 1, Jar. Lovdahl 2, Pearson 1; Free throws: 11-21; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Carlton: Spencer Rousseau 26, Danny Eggert 6, Trevor Ojibway 14, Luukas Korpela 8, Rubesh 3, Aaron Shilla 6, Thompson 5, Olson 16, Kristian Herman 4; Three pointers: Rousseau 4, Ojibway 4, Rubesh 1, Thompson 1; Free throws: 7-12; Team fouls: 16; Fouled out.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 83
Bigfork 35
CHERRY — Jessa Schroetter had 18 points as the Tigers beat the Huskies at home Thursday.
Courtney Sajdak had 15 points for Cherry, Jillian Sajdak had 14 and chipping in with 12 was Lauren Staples.
Natalie Haley had eight points to pace Bigfork. Kristen Grover finished with seven and Jacie Kinn had six.
BHS 22 13 — 35
CHS 40 43 — 83
Bigfork: Memphis Tendrup 4, Kambry Pearson 1, Madysen Tendrup 2, Kristen Grover 7, Natalie Haley 8, Jacie Kinn 6, Eleanor Prato 5, Kaylee Caron 2.
Cherry: Bailey Kowarsch 5, Kenna Ridge 1, Jessa Schroetter 18, Lauren Staples 12, Courtney Sajdak 15, Danielle Clement 3, Kaylyn Cappo 4, Kacie Zganjar 5, Rylee Mancina 6, Jillian Sajdak 14.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 14; Cherry 15; Fouled Out: Grover; Free Throws: Bigfork 8-17; Cherry 12-19; 3-pointers: Grover 2, Prato, Staples 2, Courtney Sajdak, Clement, Jillian Sajdak 2.
Girls Hockey
P-H 4
GRG 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team fell to Proctor-Hermantown 4-2 in play March 2, in Grand Rapids.
After a scoreless first period, both teams scored a pair of goals in the second period. Scoring for the Lightning were Amber Elich and Kalle Reed while Kaydee High and Izy Fairchild scored for P-H.
P-H scored the only two goals of the final period to take the win. Alyssa Watkins scored at the 11:28 mark on P-H’s only power play of the game for the eventual game-winning goal. Michaela Phinney of PH iced the game with a goal with 2:49 remaining.
Kenny Martinson had 25 saves in the nets for GRG while Abby Pajari kicked out 15 shots for PH.
The loss broke a four-game winning streak for GRG, who is now 9-6 for the season. It played Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Friday and will play Eveleth-GIlbert on Monday, March 8, in road game that starts at 7 p.m.
With the win, Proctor-Hermantown remains undefeated at 13-0.
PH 0 2 2— 4
GRG 0 2 0— 2
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. PH, Kaydee High (Reese Heitzman, Aurora Opsahl), 1:46; 2. GRG, Amber Elich (Molly Pierce), 5:22; 3. GRG, Kalle Reed (Jazzy Bischoff, Jade Rohloff), 11:42; 4. PH, Izy Fairchild (Alyssa Watkins, Sophie Parendo), 12:06.
Third Period — 5. PH, Watkins (Macy Sieger, Fairchild), 11:28 (pp); 6. PH, Michaela Phinney (Hannah Graves, Parendo), 14:11.
Goalie Saves — PH, Abby Pajari 6-5-4—15; GRG, Kenny Martinson 10-5-10—25; Penalties: PH, 1-for-2 minutes; GRG, 1-for-2 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.