GRAND RAPIDS—Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Football
Section Playoffs
Section 7AAAA
In semifinal action on Oct. 29, No. 4 seed Cloquet upset No. 1 seed Grand Rapids 42-15.
In the other semifinal game, No. 3 seed North Branch defeated No. 2 seed Hermantown 28-20.
Cloquet and North Branch will play for the section championship Nov. 4, at North Branch.
Section 7AAA
In semifinal action on Oct. 29, No. 1 seed Esko beat No. 4 seed Two Harbors 43-7. In the other semifinal game, No. 2 seed Pequot Lakes pounded Aitkin 49-8.
Esko and Pequot Lakes will play for the section championship on Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at Malosky Stadium in Duluth.
Section 7AA
In semifinal play on Oct. 29, No. 1 seed Moose Lake-Willow River downed Hinckley-Finlayson 47-8. In the other semifinal game, No. 2 seed Crosby-Ironton blanked International Falls 36-0.
Moose Lake-Willow River will play Crosby-Ironton for the section championship at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, at Esko.
Section 7A
In semifinal action on Oct. 29, the defending champion Deer River Warriors ripped Chisholm 42-8. In the other semifinal game, No. 3 seed Barnum defeated No. 2 seed Braham 28-18.
Deer River will face Barnum for the section championship on Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at Eggerdahl Field in Proctor.
Semifinal
Deer River 42
Chisholm 8
DEER RIVER—The defending champion Deer River High School football team advanced to the section championship game with a 42-8 thrashing of Chisholm on Oct. 29, at home.
The Warriors led 8-0 after the first quarter on the strength of a six-yard touchdown run by Ben Storlie. Sam Rahier hit Colton Hemphill with the two-point conversion pass and Deer River led 8-0.
Deer River increased its lead in the second quarter as Rahier hit Ethan Williams with an 11-yard touchdown pass. Tygh Gullickson ran in the two-point conversion and the Warriors led 16-0.
Chisholm answered with a touchdown of its own as it cut the Warrior lead to 16-8. However, it was all Deer River after that.
Rahier scored on a two-yard run later in the half and he then followed that up by running in the two-point conversion as the Warriors led 24-8 at the half.
Gullickson hit pay dirt on a 12-yard run for the lone score of the third quarter as Deer River took a 30-8 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors added two more touchdowns in the final quarter. Gullickson scored the first on a 23-yard run, and Rahier hit Gullickson with the two-point conversion pass.
The final touchdown was a one-yard run by Connor Vickerman.
For the game, Rahier completed 4-of-5 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. Gullickson continued his big games as he rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Storlie finished with 41 yards. Storlie also caught two passes for 57 yards.
Defensively, Rhett Mundt and Sean Drotts led the Warriors in tackles. Mason Olson forced a fumble while Tate Evans and Mundt both had interceptions.
Section 7 9-Man
In semifinal play on Oct. 29, No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl downed No. 4 seed North Central 50-0. In the other semifinal game, No. 2 seed Cherry pounded No. 3 seed Cook County 68-8.
Mt. Iron-Buhl and Cherry will play for the section championship on Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. at Mesabi East Athletic Complex.
Volleyball
Section Tournaments
GRAND RAPIDS—Following are scenarios for the various volleyball tournaments in Section 7:
Section 7AAA
In quarterfinal action on Oct. 27, No. 1 seed Grand Rapids has a bye into the semifinals. In quarterfinal matches, No. 2 seed Cloquet downed No. 7 seed Duluth Denfeld 3-0, No. 3 seed Hermantown topped No. 6 seed Hibbing 3-0, and No. 4 seed North Branch beat No. 5 seed Princeton 3-0.
In semifinal action slated for Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m., Grand Rapids will be home and will play host to North Branch. In the other semifinal match at Cloquet, Cloquet will take on Hermantown.
The section championship match is set for Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. at a site to be determined.
Section 7AA
In quarterfinal play on Oct. 28, in the North Subsection, No. 1 seed Greenway downed No. 4 seed Aitkin 3-0, and No. 2 seed International Falls topped Mesabi East.
In quarterfinal action in the South Subsection, No. 1 seed Rush City stopped No. 4 seed Proctor 3-0, and No. 3 seed Esko downed No. 2 seed Pine City 3-0.
In semifinal action on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Hermantown at 7:15 p.m., Greenway will play Esko. In the other semifinal game, set for 5:15 p.m. in Hermantown on Nov. 2, Rush City will face International Falls.
The winners of the two semifinal matches will advance to the section championship match set for Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Hermantown.
Greenway 3
Aitkin 0
COLERAINE—The Greenway High School volleyball team advanced in the section tournament with a 3-0 victory over Aitkin.
The Raiders won the games by the scores of 25-15, 26-24 and 25-18.
Lexi Hammer finished with 28 set assists and three kills for Greenway while Kyra Williams had 13 kills, eight digs and four ace serves. Miranda Gernander recorded four kills and 13 digs, Ava Johnson had nine kills and eight digs, Kiara Finke compiled four kills and one block, Lydia Johannsen had five blocks, and Jocelyn Mikulich finished with 13 digs.
Section 7A
In quarterfinal play on Oct. 28, in the North Subsection, No. 1 seed Ely defeated No. 4 seed North Woods 3-0, and No. 2 seed Nashwauk-Keewatin defeated No. 3 seed Chisholm 3-1.
In quarterfinal play on Oct. 28, in the South Subsection, No. 1 seed Floodwood downed No. 4 seed Cromwell-Wright 3-1, and No. 2 seed South Ridge stopped No. 3 seed Carlton 3-2.
In semifinal action on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Nashwauk-Keewatin will play Floodwood at 5:15 p.m. at the Lincoln Elementary School Gym in Hibbing. In the other semifinal match in the same venue at 7:15 p.m., Ely will face South Ridge.
The championship match is set for Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. at Hermantown.
N-K 3
Chisholm 1
NASHWAUK—The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School team advanced with a win over Chisholm.
The Spartans have ended a 13-year hiatus by advancing into the Section 7A semifinals after the 3-1, 26-24, 14-25, 25-16, 26-26 victory over Chisholm Friday at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
There’s a different feeling permeating through the Nashwauk-Keewatin program this season, and success has followed.
“This is good for our school and community,” Noonan said. “Looking in the stands tonight, I saw a lot of faces that I haven’t seen for a long time. It’s good to see the support from everywhere.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Claire Clusiau with 11 kills and two aces; Jayla Larcom three blocks and two kills; Gangl six blocks and 15 kills; Ava Gangl 17 assists and four kills; Emma Jensen six kills; and Careese Milstead 10 assists.
Chisholm was led by Abby Duchene with seven kills and five digs; Amya Dobis-Fontaine 10 digs; Lola Huhta 13 kills, one block, 26 digs and two aces; Hannah Kne 40 assists and 15 digs; Jaicee Koehler eight kills; Ava Silvestrini four kills and 17 digs; Gabby Walters 21 digs; and Olivia Hutchings nine kills and one block.
College Volleyball
Region 13 A Tourney
Rochester CTC 3
Itasca 0
WHITE BEAR LAKE—The Itasca Community College volleyball team lost in its first match of the Region 13A Tournament on Oct. 28, at White Bear Lake, Minn.
Rochester swept the games by the scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-18.
Samantha Matarelli had nine kills and a dig while Kyle Smidt also had nine kills and added 13 digs. Chelsea Lasker had 29 set assists and nine digs, Alyvia Eide recorded four service aces and 12 digs, and Kiley Nihart finished with one set assist and 19 digs.
Lacie O’Leary had 11 kills and 14 digs for the Vikings while Brooke Meyer finished with 16 set assists and 16 digs. Kaisa Reed had one set assist and 13 digs, Breea Rasmussen recorded three kills, two service aces and six digs, Maddie Irvine had a kill, Jazmyn Hakins finished with one kill, and Senia Erkkila had one kill, one service ace and nine digs.
With the loss, ICC is 16-6 overall.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:55.24
2. Duluth East, 2:00.19
3. Mesabi East, 2:02.75
4. Hibbing, 2:04.92
5. Rock Ridge, 2:06.01
200-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:02.58
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:03.10
3. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:05.22
4. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 2:07.87
5. Ava Niksich, Proc-Herm, 2:08.28
6. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 2:08.49
8. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:09.87
9. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:11.51
200 Individual Medley
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:19.62
2. Julie Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:24.59
3. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:24.91
4. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:25.41
5. Norah Gunderson, Proc-Herm, 2:25.98
6. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 2:26.21
50-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 25.77
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 25.79
3. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 26.06
4. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 26.13
5. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 26.21
7. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 26.29
Diving (6 dives)
1. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 236.0
2. Elly Blazevic, Denfeld, 208.80
3. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 205.40
4. Alicia Hall, Duluth East, 202.45
5. Claire Roufs, Denfeld, 197.55
Diving (11 dives)
1. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 399.85
2. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 352.95
3. Claire Roufs, Duluth Denfeld, 325.5
4. Elly Blazevic, Duluth Denfeld, 323.70
5. Liv Christner, Duluth Denfeld, 321.85
100-yard butterfly
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.27
2. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.23
3. Norah Gunderson, Proctor-Herm, 1:06.25
4. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 1:06.91
5. Madison St. George, Hibbing, 1:06.92
7. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.37
100-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 56.29
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 56.64
3. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 56.86
4. Hannah Sandman, Cloquet, 57.58
5. Shea Bradley, Duluth East, 58.17
6. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 58.20
500-yard freestyle
1. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:37.12
2. Ava Niksich, Proc-Herm, 5:46.37
3. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 5:46.80
4. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:47.55
5. Livia Dugas, Two Harbors-SB, 5:53.65
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:43.74
2. Hibbing, 1:47.05
3. Mesabi East, 1:49.20
4. Duluth East, 1:49.35
5. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 1:50.30
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.23
2. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:04.89
3. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 1:06.09
4. Maddie Yapel, Duluth East, 1:07.62
5. Summer Cullen-Line, Mesabi East, 1:08.60
7. Selah Smith, Grand Rapids, 1:09.28
100-yard breaststroke
1. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:10.36
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:10.69
3. Norah Gunderson, Proc-Herm, 1:13.81
4. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:14.95
5. Lily Tedrick, NE Range-Ely, 1:15.03
6. Lauren Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:16.09
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:51.20
2. Hibbing, 3:54.05
3. Mesabi East, 3:55.84
4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 4:02.58
5. Superior, 4:04.25
Girls Tennis
State Tournament
