NASHWAUK — It’ll be an early-season learning process for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School softball team.
The Spartans have a new coach in David Duttenhefer, so he will be learning about his team, and in turn, they will be learning about him.
Duttenhefer knows it will take some time for that to develop, so patience will be a key early in the season.
“We’ll take every game one-at-a-time,” Duttenhefer said. “I’m not going to put a stat up there as to where we want to be, but I want them to improve in every game. I want to get these girls out there to get experience.
“We only have two sensors, so I’ll have them all back next year. Seeing the first couple of games will give me an idea of what we need to do. I want them to learn the basics.”
Those two seniors are Kaydince Thoennes and Rose Kuhlman. They will be battery mates as Thoennes will pitch, and Kuhlman will catch.
“Being inside for five weeks, we’ve been breaking down her pitching style,” Duttenhefer said. “We want to make her more consistent in throwing strikes. For Rose, she was used sparingly last year, but it’s been nice having them work together during this whole stretch.”
The junior class consists of Harley Serich, Addy Gangl, Jocelyn Maki and Katrina Evans.
“Katrina will solidify our infield, and Harley will be a utility player,” Duttenhefer said. “She will also pitch, so that will give us a good one-two punch. Addy and Jocelyn, they will carry our offense until the younger girls get adapted to the speed of the game.
“Some of them played JV last year, so we have to get them up to speed to play at this level. Hopefully, by watching those two, they can get caught up in that way.”
Sophomores that will be counted on are Regan Powell, Gracie Ranta, Sabrina Woodman, Olivia Nagler and Mya Stalboerger.
“That’s been a good group as they’ve come up through the ranks,” Duttenhefer said. “Sabrina will play quite a bit, and Gracie will play an outfield spot. We have five good sophomores that can play.”
Sophia DeNucci, a freshman, will see outfield time for the Spartans, but there’s also Lexi Bayenese, Payton Jesperson, Teegan Bodine and Layla Garrison in that freshman class.
Offensively, Duttenhefer will do whatever it takes to score some runs.
“I grew up around baseball, so I’ll take what I learned from that and bring it to the girls,” Duttenhefer said. “I want them to be aggressive at the plate and on the bases. They have to be ready to hit, and make contact.
“When we get on base, I want them to steal some bases, and we will do some bunting. We want to force the defense to make plays.”
Defensively, Duttenhefer believes that will be a strong suit of this team.
“We’ll be solid up the middle, and at the corners,” Duttenhefer said. “We’ll have young outfielders, so they need games right now to grow.”
