NASHWAUK — It’s time for a new era in Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball and it started Friday when the Spartans hosted Red Lakein the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
Spartan coach Kyle Giorgi has some veterans, but they will be taking on bigger roles as the 2021-22 season starts to unfold, and it starts against the Warriors.
“They’re geared up for it,” Giorgi said. “For some of the guys, especially the seniors, they’ve been looking forward to the opportunity to be leaders of the team. The guys we had last year had been playing since the eighth-, ninth and 10th-grades.
“They always had that big group in front of them. Now, they’re the ones front-and-center. They’re excited about that opportunity.”
Giorgi said he’s not sure what to expect out of his team, but during a scrimmage in Floodwood, he got a taste of what this team might do.
“We had three halves that gave us some experience,” Giorgi said. “We realized where we’re at, and what we need to work on. We had a good week of practice. We took some good steps this week, but we won’t know until we get out there and play.
“I think we’re in an OK spot.”
It might take more than one game, but the Spartans need to find their identity as a team.
“It’s all about who’s going to step up,” Giorgi said. “To some extent, we need to find out what kind of team we’re going to be. We’re not big, but we do have guys with experience.
“We’re quick and athletic, but how well are we going to do defensively? Offensively, what are we going to hang our hats on? We lost so many guys that provided us with points, assists and rebounds. That’s so much to replace, so it’s going to take a collective effort to do that.”
As for Red Lake, Giorgi isn’t sure what kind of team the Warriors have.
“Watching film from last year, they had a nice post player, who was a senior, so he graduated,” Giorgi said. “They ran a lot of their offense through him. From what we do have, and I don’t know if it’s indicative of what they do, they have guards who can shoot and handle the basketball.
“They’re usually a high-scoring team. They play with tempo. They also use a man-to-man defense and put pressure on you when they can.”
Giorgi said he’ll use a man-to-man defense to try and slow Red Lake down.
“We’ll use that and our 1-2-2 to give them different looks,” Giorgi said. “When it comes down to it, it’ll be about rebounding and taking away easy baskets in transition. We need to make them play in the halfcourt with our defense set.”
With that said, Giorgi will find out a lot about his team after this game.
“It’s going to be about how we respond and handle it,” Giorgi said. “We can get up-and-down the floor, but is that what this particular team can do? I’m not sure. We might not be a fast-paced team.
“We may have to slow things down.”
