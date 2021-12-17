NASHWAUK — There’s been a lot of growing pains for the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team.
The Spartans have yet to get their first win of the season, and the main reason for that is consistency.
Nashwauk-Keewatin will play solid basketball at times, but not enough to finish games.
The Spartans will try to establish themselves today when they host Bigfork in a 7:15 p.m. contest at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
Spartan coach Kyle Giorgi knows exactly what this team needs to do to nail down win No. 1.
“We’ve struggled a little bit so far, but we’ve shown good spurts in games,” Giorgi said. “We’ll be playing good-team basketball, with the guys sharing the ball and knocking down shots.
“Then we go through some lapses. We struggle to score the ball, we make a few mistakes on defense and that has cost us in games early on. Consistency plays a huge role in that. We can’t just play for 18 minutes. We have to get it closer to 36. We have to stay focused and stick to the game plan.”
That lack of consistency isn’t unexpected.
“With a lot of our inexperience, we knew there were going to be growing pains early on,” Giorgi said. “It’s not overly surprising. We’re taking it day-by-day, trying to learn from our experiences and continue to get better.”
This is a rivalry game for the Spartans and a Northern Lakes Conference tilt, too.
“We’re looking to get our first win, which would mean a lot,” Giorgi said. “We want to get moving in the right direction. To get that first one out of the way would do a lot for our confidence.
“It could help us turn the corner and reassure the guys that they’re doing the right things, and we’re continuing to get better.”
Giorgi expects the Huskies to play a 1-2-2 zone, and he knows that Bigfork has one or two guys that can score the basketball.
“Their coach always has them well prepared, but our main focus is on us right now,” Giorgi said. “We have to do the things we’re doing. Until we do that, we can’t be overly concerned with what the other team is trying to do.
“This needs to be a collective effort. At the end of the day, it boils down to our seniors taking on a leadership role and playing to their capabilities. We need a total-team effort.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.