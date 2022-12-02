NASHWAUK—The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team only won one game last year in Kelly Kukkonen’s first season as coach.
The Spartans let a number of games get away from them last year, so that record could have been better.
Kukkonen is hoping that another year of maturity will manifest itself into more victories as Nashwauk-Keewatin gets set to open the 2022-23 season.
The Spartans only have one senior on the team, Katrina Evans, who didn’t play last season.
“She played every year until last year,” Kukkonen said. “She took a year’s break, but I expect her to be a post player this year. Her knowledge of the game can be effective in getting her back into the swing of how we run things.
“We run a quicker pace than she’s used to.”
The junior class will be relied upon a lot to carry the Spartans.
Claire Clusiau, who was Nashwauk-Keewatin’s leading scorer last year, Jaci Rebrovich, Kaitlin Olson and Gracie Ranta are members of that class.
What can Clusiau do for an encore? How can she get better?
“I asked her that same question, and she said she wants to improve her outside shooting,” Kukkonen said. “That’s where she’s been hanging out in practice so far, but we have to get our other players more involved.
“They have to be more effective in scoring so there’s less pressure on her.”
What about Rebrovich, Ranta and Olson?
“Jaci, I need to get speed out of her, and I need her to stay calm,” Kukkonen said. “Gracie hasn’t played in a year, so we have to get her up to the speed of our game. Kaitlin, she has to be more effective.
“She has to be tougher down below.”
Sophomore Katie Kinkel was the Spartans’ second leading scorer last year.
“What does she want to bring to the table?” Kukkonen said. “She wants to be more consistent in her outside shooting.”
Offensively, Kukkonen doesn’t want her offense to be stagnant.
“We hope to get up the floor quickly and limit our turnovers,” Kukkonen said. “That was a big issue last year, not being confident with the ball in our hands. We had a ton of games like that.
“Our inexperience was a part of it. Our stamina wasn’t there, our mental toughness. We worked on that this summer. We had a few of them in the gym working on situations like that. I’m tougher on them this year than last year.”
With no height in the paint, Nashwauk-Keewatin will rely a lot on perimeter shooting.
“We’re working on it,” Kukkonen said. “We’re smaller, so we’re doing a lot of work with our inside shooting. You have to be able to shoot. I don’t care of if they miss, but if we’re wide open, shoot the ball, but some of them aren’t comfident in their ability.”
Defensively, Kukkonen wants to pressure opposing teams.
“I feel like the less the other team has the ball, and if it’s in our hands, the better that is for us,” Kukkonen said. “We can’t let teams score 40 points on us in the first half. That makes it a deep hole to dig yourself out of.
“We only had five players, so it wore them out. This year, we have a different situation. We have 16 girls in grades seven through 12. We have more bodies to give them a break if needed. Last year, we couldn’t.”
It’ll take some work, but Kukkonen has a modest goal this season.
“I’m shooting for a .500 season,” Kukkonen said. “To come off one win and be .500, that would be good for the girls.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.