HIBBING — For Nashwauk-Keewatin, it was a good learning experience.
For Hibbing, it was a good way to start after a week off.
The Spartans and Bluejackets hooked up Tuesday on Kevin McHale Court, and Hibbing came away with an 81-47 victory at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets had been off for a week due to a COVID-19 issue picked up in their last game, so after a week of virtual practices and no games, McDonald wasn’t sure how they would respond against Nashwauk-Keewatin.
As it turned out, the first five minutes of the game were nip-and-tuck.
“Nashwauk has a solid team,” McDonald said. “Their size was an issue for us. I think we handled their guards decently well, but when you look at who caused damage, especially in the first half, their three big guys each had eight points.
“We were a step slow, but coming off a week-and-a-half of not playing, that’s normal. I was hoping that wasn’t going to be the case.”
Those three big men were Jack Lorenz, Jeff Lorenz and Keegen Warmuth. Their inside presence kept the game close, but then Hibbing started to take off.
“Initially, we were right there,” Spartan coach Kyle Giorgi said. “We came to play. We were somewhat matching them bucket-for-bucket. We missed a couple inside, then we lost guys in transition by not getting back.
“Against a team that likes to run, sees the floor well and has athletes, you can’t do that. A team of their quality, you can’t give up easy baskets. You can’t give up uncontested layups. You can’t turn the ball over.”
“Our guys battled. They played hard. We’ll take this and learn and grow from it.”
There was one other reason why the Bluejackets pulled away — Eli Erickson.
“Eli had an active game, his most active game that I’ve seen him play,” McDonald said. “The box score looks good for him from a points perspective, but all of that was about how active he was.”
Erickson finished with 19 points.
In the second half, the Bluejackets kept up that pressure and never let the Spartans make any kind of run against them.
Other than Erickson, Ayden McDonald had 23 points, Verhel 11 and Parker Maki 10.
Jack Lorenz led the Spartans with 14. Warmuth had 11.
NK 23 23 — 47
HHS 46 35 — 81
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 5, Justice Rebrovich 2, Jeff Lorenz 6, Daylan White 2, Keegen Warmuth 11, Jack Lorenz 14, Brent Keranen 5.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 11, Mayson Brown 6, Jack Grzybowski 2, Tre Holmes 5, Parker Maki 10, Amari Manning 5, Eli Erickson 19, Ayden McDonald 23.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 14; Hibbing 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-6; Hibbing 8-14; 3-pointers: Waldvogel, Jeff Lorenz 2, Brown, Holmes, McDonald.
N-K 67
Virginia 54
VIRGINIA — The Spartans downed Virginia 67-54 in action Thursday in Virginia.
Nashwauk-Keewatin led 34-26 at the half an outscored the Blue Devils by five in the second half to cruise to the win.
Gaige Waldvogel led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 18 points which included five 3-pointers. Keegan Warmuth and Jack Lorenz both scored 16, Brent Keranen, 10, and Jeff Lorenz added five.
Mason Carlson had 21 points to pace Virginia.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 34 33 — 67
Virginia 26 28 — 54
N-K: Gaige Waldvogel 18, Justice Rebrovich 2, Jeff Lorenz 5, Keegan Warmuth 16, Jack Lorenz 16, Brent Keranen 10. 3-pointers: Waldvogel 5. Free throws: 14-24. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Keranen.
VHS: Dylan Johnson 1, Kobe Casey 4, Nick Peters 6, Gavin Dahl 3, Dan Squires 8, Jack Toman 6, Mason Carlson 21, Cameron Stocke 3. 3-pointers: Carlson 1. Free throws: 3-10. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
