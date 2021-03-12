GRAND RAPIDS — Despite possessing just one senior and a bunch of sophomores and freshmen, the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a great season as it pushes to get back to the section championship game again this season.
However, coach Kris Hamling and her team want to take it a step further this year and win the title to get back to the state tournament. A big key to the season so far and for the future is the play of a trio of sophomores who provide a great deal to the team’s success.
Grand Rapids is led by sophomore guard Taryn Hamling who is averaging 18.9 points per game this season, hitting an impressive 52.5 percent of her two-point shots and 33.9 percent of her 3-point attempts. Two other backcourt sophomores – Kate Jamtgaard and Kyra Giffen – are averaging 7.0 and 6.0 points per game, respectively.
“This group of sophomores this year is incredibly important,” said coach Hamling. “They are the core of the team. You have Taryn who is scoring quite a bit for us and is our playmaker. Katie is our defensive specialist who gets the toughest assignments and is a lock-down defender. Kyra is hands-on all the time and she averages three to five assists and three to five steals every game.”
Hamling started a few games as an eighth grader, and was a full-time starter last season. She said she and the other sophomores try to serve as leaders to the younger players and that she tries to be an all-around player.
“I try to make the girls have better attitudes if they are down at some point and I also try to encourage them to do better at all times,” Hamling said. “I have learned to improve in the areas I need to improve like defense and ball-handling, and I also have improved on just being a more social person. I used to be more to myself and now I am better at talking to people.”
Hamling said Giffen and her share the responsibility of bringing the ball up the court and she added that she is one of the outside shooting threats for the Thunderhawks.
“I am one of the more confident 3-point shooters so I will be the one shooting the deep 3’s if we need one, or free throws or anything that we need,” said Hamling.
Jamtgaard – a defensive stalwart – said even though they are just sophomores, they need to serve as leaders on the floor and mentor the younger players.
“We have really tried to include everyone because we are all so young. (Lone senior) Jenny (Bowman) has always been super-welcoming to us so we are just returning the favor to the younger girls.”
Giffen said she plays two guard mostly, but she said she takes over point guard duties when the defense plays up tight.
“In the past Taryn and I were on separate teams so we were each the main (ball-handler) and this year we have two point guards,” Giffen said. “I feel like I have picked up my role offensively for the team this year.”
Jamtgaard said the chemistry of the Thunderhawks is one big factor in the success of the team this season. She said the obvious goal is to get to the state tournament.
“I think we want to develop each one of our skills individually, and definitely going to state is our overall goal,” Jamtgaard explained. “I think we need to play consistently and work together on the floor. Our best games have been when we are all connecting and when we are consistent.”
Added Hamling, “The goal is to for sure get to state, but also develop as a team and get to know each other more. We don’t know the ninth graders as well because we haven’t had them on a team. Ever since the season started we have been very welcoming and we got to know each other better as a team.
“To get to state we need to work as a team. We can’t just think that one person is going to go out and do it them self. We need to get along well on the floor because that is a big part of what we do. If we play our best, we play together with good attitudes.”
Said Giffen, “Definitely going to state is the goal. We can do it and we just have to show up every single game. The games that we lost, we weren’t there, we weren’t connecting as a team. In some games that will happen, but especially now at the end of the year we have to be prepared for everything. I feel like we do very well defensively and we have to keep that up.”
Coach Hamling said, “Our goal was to just do better than we did last year. We have all set goals for ourselves individually and as a team, and our team wants to make it back to that section final and progress. They want to make it to state.”
In the next two years of play, Hamling said she wants to see the team continue to develop its chemistry and for the players to continue to develop their skills.
“We want to see our attitudes always be there in the next couple years and we always have our feet under us,” Hamling explained. “And we just want to keep the chemistry going.”
Added Jamtgaard, “I want to develop my individual game and I want to continue that team chemistry that we have now. I just want to continue to have a blast with our team.”
Said Giffen, “We all have talked about it and we all want to just do the best that we can and have the best records that we can. I think we can achieve that especially with how close we are. It’s just going to be that much better in the future years and the sky is the limit with our team. We have so much skill and talent and I am excited to see where we can go.”
Coach Hamling said the future looks bright for Grand Rapids, saying, “It is fun to look into the future and know what we have this year is going to be the next two and three years. We will desperately miss Jenny (Bowman) inside and her leadership has been at a completely higher role than she has had in the past.
“But knowing that we have a great core coming back is super exciting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.